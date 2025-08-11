Skip to content

Apple CEO Tim Cook Slammed After Groveling To Trump By Giving Him Custom Golden Gift

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mariah Carey Just Found Out That Katy Perry Went To Space—And Her Reaction Is Everything

Mariah Carey; Katy Perry
bbcradio2/TikTok; Good Morning America/YouTube

Carey appeared to have no idea that Perry went to space back in April as part of a Blue Origin flight after she was asked about it during a recent BBC Radio 2 interview.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 11, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Practically all we heard about back in April was the bizarre Blue Origin space flight in which Katy Perry and others went to space on one of Jeff Bezos' weiner-shaped rockets as a supposed act of feminism, or something.

But the news seems to have missed pop diva Mariah Carey entirely—and she definitely doesn't seem impressed now that she knows!

BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills asked Carey for her thoughts on Perry's space flight in a recent interview, and nobody could have handled it better.

Carey, as a diva who's become well known for her expert-level skills in the subtlest of shade, gave an answer that is one for the books.

@bbcradio2

Can’t get over her just finding out 😅 Mariah Carey on Breakfast, listen on BBC Sounds ✨ @scottmills @Mariah Carey @Katy Perry #scottmillsbreakfastshow #mariahcarey #katyperry #space

It's entirely possible, of course, that Carey was well aware of Perry's jaunt into space. It's kind of hard not to be after all, since the news, and the backlash that followed, were everywhere for weeks.

Perry was part of an all-female crew that included Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Bezos' now-wife Lauren Sánchez.

The women, and Perry in particular, billed the flight as a watershed moment for feminism, but the American people, already beleaguered by the destruction being wrought by the oligarchy we elected in November (of which Bezos is both member and benefactor) seemed to find it crass, offensive and a total misread of the room.

Whether she was feigning ignorance or not, Carey seemed similarly unimpressed.

Asked about it by Mills, Carey deadpanned:

“Did she go to space?”

Which is a valid question and one that was asked ad nauseum at the time, because the answer is technically no, the women just went into orbit for 10 minutes and came back down, never actually hitting what we call "space."

Carey then asked:

“Where'd she go?... Into orbit and back? She’s like, floating... And this is true?”

Carey then did give Perry some props, saying "wow, alright Katy."

But when asked by Mills if she would ever do what Perry did, her disinterest could not have been clearer:

"I think I've done enough."

It was yet another moment of perfect nonchalance and subtle shade from the woman who's famously blasé reaction to Jennifer Lopez back in the day, "I don't know her," has become one of the internet's most enduring memes—one that got trotted out again for this occasion, too.

And just moments after BBC Radio 2's clip hit the internet, Mariah's subtle shade went viral as people laughed at her response.








There's simply no shade like Mariah Carey shade, and there never will be.

Latest News

Kristi Noem; Screenshot of Kristi Noem on "South Park"
Political News

Kristi Noem Dragged For Hypocritical Gripe About 'South Park' After They Epically Roast Her

A mid-shot of an unidentifiable, older couple walking in the street. The wife's hand holds her husband's arm.
Trending

Mistakes Most People Don't Realize They're Making In Relationships

Photo of a male human body, stripped of flesh. The muscles are exposed. His arms are stretched out, side to side. His mouth is agape.
Trending

People Reveal The Weirdest Thing Their Body Does That They Don't Understand

Bill Hader on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' show
Celebrities

Bill Hader Gets Real About Why He Actually Skipped SNL's 50th Anniversary Special—And Oof

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Adam Rippon
@adaripp/Instagram

Adam Rippon Shares Hilarious Reaction After Unboxing Emmy Award He Didn't Even Realize He Was Nominated For

Did you know that former figure skater and sports commentator Adam Rippon won an Emmy? Yeah, neither did he!

As he shared on social media recently, Rippon received a huge box delivered to his home a few days ago, and had no idea what exactly was inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dionne Warwick; Piers Morgan: Beyonce Knowles Carter
Michael Simon/Getty Images; Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dionne Warwick Rips Peirs Morgan After He Accuses Beyoncé Of 'Cultural Appropriation' In Levi's Ad

Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been tapped by blue jeans empire Levi Strauss & Company for not only an ad campaign, but also for an entire collection inspired by the mononymous multi-Grammy winning singer.

The Levi's website is awash with images of Beyoncé and a variety of models sporting the new collaboration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Geoff Duncan
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former GOP Lt. Gov. Of Georgia Rips Trump While Announcing He's Joining The Democratic Party

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan announced he officially left the GOP and joined the Democrats, sharing in an op-ed that it'll be easier to "love my neighbor" by not associating with a party that's engaged in "heartless" policymaking that's terrorized immigrant communities nationwide.

In a piece for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution headlined “From Republican Lt. Governor To Democrat: Loving My Neighbor Is Easier Now," Duncan, who testified before a grand jury in Georgia that led to the indictment of President Donald Trump and 18 others in a case involving election interference, said:

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. Constitution against American flag background
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Library Of Congress Offers Shaky Excuse After Key Parts Of Constitution Suddenly Vanish From Website

After sections 9 and 10 of Article I of the U.S. Constitution mysteriously disappeared from a government website that offers an annotated online version to visitors, the Library of Congress wasn't convincing anyone when it claimed "data issues" as the culprit.

Over the past month, portions of Section 8 and all of Sections 9 and 10 were removed from Article I of the Constitution on the U.S. government’s official website. The changes to sections addressing congressional powers, states’ rights, and due process sparked concern amid threats from the Trump administration to suspend habeas corpus.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Dean Cain
@deuces1966/Instagram

Dean Cain Dragged After Announcing He's Joined ICE And Claims He'll Be Sworn In 'ASAP'

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, sparked heated criticism after he took to Instagram to announce he's joined ICE to participate in the Trump administration's nationwide immigration crackdown.

Cain, who spoke as composer John Williams' iconic 1978 "Superman" theme played in the background, said he "felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it, so I joined up."

Keep ReadingShow less