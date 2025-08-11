Mariah Carey Just Found Out That Katy Perry Went To Space—And Her Reaction Is Everything

Practically all we heard about back in April was the bizarre Blue Origin space flight in which Katy Perry and others went to space on one of Jeff Bezos' weiner-shaped rockets as a supposed act of feminism, or something.

But the news seems to have missed pop diva Mariah Carey entirely—and she definitely doesn't seem impressed now that she knows!

BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills asked Carey for her thoughts on Perry's space flight in a recent interview, and nobody could have handled it better.

Carey, as a diva who's become well known for her expert-level skills in the subtlest of shade, gave an answer that is one for the books.

@bbcradio2 Can’t get over her just finding out 😅 Mariah Carey on Breakfast, listen on BBC Sounds ✨ @scottmills @Mariah Carey @Katy Perry #scottmillsbreakfastshow #mariahcarey #katyperry #space

It's entirely possible, of course, that Carey was well aware of Perry's jaunt into space. It's kind of hard not to be after all, since the news, and the backlash that followed, were everywhere for weeks.

Perry was part of an all-female crew that included Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Bezos' now-wife Lauren Sánchez.

The women, and Perry in particular, billed the flight as a watershed moment for feminism, but the American people, already beleaguered by the destruction being wrought by the oligarchy we elected in November (of which Bezos is both member and benefactor) seemed to find it crass, offensive and a total misread of the room.

Whether she was feigning ignorance or not, Carey seemed similarly unimpressed.

Asked about it by Mills, Carey deadpanned:

“Did she go to space?”

Which is a valid question and one that was asked ad nauseum at the time, because the answer is technically no, the women just went into orbit for 10 minutes and came back down, never actually hitting what we call "space."

Carey then asked:

“Where'd she go?... Into orbit and back? She’s like, floating... And this is true?”

Carey then did give Perry some props, saying "wow, alright Katy."

But when asked by Mills if she would ever do what Perry did, her disinterest could not have been clearer:

"I think I've done enough."

It was yet another moment of perfect nonchalance and subtle shade from the woman who's famously blasé reaction to Jennifer Lopez back in the day, "I don't know her," has become one of the internet's most enduring memes—one that got trotted out again for this occasion, too.

And just moments after BBC Radio 2's clip hit the internet, Mariah's subtle shade went viral as people laughed at her response.





























There's simply no shade like Mariah Carey shade, and there never will be.