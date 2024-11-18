Man's Simple Way Of Stopping Stranger From Harassing Woman On Subway Has Internet Cheering

A man's simple act of stopping a stranger on the subway from harassing a woman has gone viral.
And he has no idea.
But during a frightening time when women feel they have no control or say over what happens to their bodies, even the most subtle of gestures provides hope.
Fashion writer Cora Harrington shared a tweet that nearly immediately went viral, explaining how her husband took notice of a situation that was happening and intervened without any type of exchange or altercation.
She tweeted:
"I love my husband so much, y all."
"He’s not on here so he won’t see this, but on the way home tonight on the train, a young lady was being harassed by this man, and he just got calmly got up, and stood between them."
"No bluster. No words exchanged. Just quietly stood there."
She followed up by adding:
"Like…it was just so smoothly and nonchalantly done. And it worked."
"A potential situation was avoided."
"I love him."
The man's wife wasn't the only one who celebrated his subtle act; literally thousands on social media applauded the man, noting that even the simplest of good deeds can have a massive impact.
Kudos to him for taking action.
More of this, please.