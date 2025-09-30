Hollywood Actors Call For Boycotts Of Talent Agencies Who Are Clamoring To Sign AI 'Actor'

However, it is possible for our partners to demonstrate their love for us through smaller gestures.

Indeed, more often than not, it is the little things that reveal their love and support far more than the big things.

Redditor ijuan6 was eager to learn about the small gestures made by their partners that made a lasting impact, leading them to ask:

"What is a small, seemingly insignificant thing your partner did that made you realize how much they truly cared for you?"

Shutting Down For The Night...

"I have a connective tissue disorder so I have to sleep on the couch in a nest of pillows and to support my limbs so they don’t slide out of place."

"Every night when I fall asleep he puts my drink back in the fridge, plugs my phone in and takes my glasses off my face so gently I don’t even stir."- romantasaurushex

Now THAT'S Love!

"When we were first dating, I was going through chemo and just had a colon resection surgery."

"For three months, I had an ileostomy."

"It’s where they take your small intestine and turn it inside out to make a sphincter higher up in your digestive tract so the lower half can heal."

"As such, I wore an ostomy bag to collect the output."

"My care team warned me that the bag would occasionally fill up with gas, so I needed to open the bag at the bottom to let the air out."

"If I didn’t, the pressure could pop the bag, leading to leaks."

"We were asleep in my bed one night when my bag popped."

"I was so embarrassed!"

"I woke him up, apologizing and saying I needed to change the sheets."

"Instead of being grossed out or annoyed about being awake at 2 am, he helped me strip the bed."

"No squeamishness, no complaints, nothing."

"He just helped me and told me I didn’t need to apologize, as I was asleep when it happened."

"I’ve been in remission since 2021, and he’s been there through it all."

"I can’t wait to get married to him."- Childe_Rowland

The Power Of Love



"Drove me to work when my car battery died, then went back to my apartment, charged the battery enough to drive the car to a place to put in a new battery, then came back to pick me up from work."- reallyf*ckinon

It's A Team Effort

"I’d been feeling really burnt out, I have 2 school age boys who are great but had been running me ragged with school, sports etc."

"I kind of lost my mind one night and I could tell they were all like 'ohhhh sh*t, this serious'."

"The next day there was a handwritten list on the fridge made by my partner, a column with each boy’s name, and a list of 'Ways to Help Mom' with examples the kids came up with."

"I ugly cried at the gesture and they all thought I was even crazier lol."

"I told him just sensing I needed a hand without making a big ceremony of it (and getting the boys involved) meant a lot to me."

"And my youngest’s contribution to the list makes everybody laugh."- cheerfulsarcasm

Find Yourself A Handy Man...

"I lived in a teeny tiny apartment under 400 square feet, so I didn't have a lot of room for storage or anything."

"There was a broom closet and he built shelves inside it so that I could use it as a pantry and storage closet."- Future_Usual_8698

Memories...



"I mentioned that I liked the chocolate half of some chocolate/strawberry cookies we used to buy."

"Next time I wanted to grab some, he had eaten all the strawberry halves and left the chocolate ones for me."

"I was convinced at that point that we were going to be together forever."

"I really was."- Tiquitiplin

How Sweet

"So I love to bake sweets, but never had a partner bake something for me!"

"When i came over to my current partner's house for the first time, in addition to dinner, he made me my favorite cookies and said it was f*cked up that nobody had baked for me before!"

"I've only been seeing him for a couple months but he's baked other things for me since then."- PositiveStop9665

That Magic Touch

"When my very elderly grandmother needed a breast biopsy for possible cancer, and was going to leave the hospital she was so terrified, she wouldn't listen to any of the family members."

"My (now husband) bf somehow calmed her down and actually stayed with her and comforted her through the proceeding."

"He was her favorite for ever after, when she died at 103, she wanted him to have the prime pall bearer spot."- aloneintheupwoods

Attention To Detail

"My grandmother passed away recently, which was really hard for me as we were very close throughout my childhood."

"I saved some trivial/sentimental things, like her silverware (we have a ton) and potholders."

"It had been a year since we picked up the silverware from my parents house, and they were tied in a plastic bag."

"I asked my husband to unknot the bag since my hands were wet and we could refill our forks with her silverware."

"He carefully unknotted it and within the knot, somehow, was one of my grandma's hairs."

"He has always been a detailed and meticulous person, but he immediately noticed it which was hard to do because it was silver-white and put it in a bag for me without hesitation."

"He was paying enough attention to my grandma's silverware to notice ONE of her hairs."

"I would have missed that."

"That man loves me."- doubtfulvoid

Meow

"When I met the man I married, I had a cat."

'It had been just me and her for close to a decade."

"She slept next to me on the bed, she even had her own pillow."

"The first time he slept over, I gave him a different pillow, and explained that the pillow on the bed was hers, and started to move it."

"He told me to leave it there."

"He slept a few feet lower down on the bed, with his feet hanging off the end of the bed so that my cat didn't have to give up her spot on the bed."

"For the next six years he slept with his feet hanging off the end of the bed so that the cat could have her spot."

"To be fair, if he tried to sleep in her spot, she'd just sleep on his face."- ca77ywumpus

Forever Hand In Hand



"I’ve shared this story in another post, but it was the smallest, quietest thing he did that made me feel loved in a way I had never felt before."

"We were on a weekend getaway together."

"He was driving us back from dinner."

"We were holding hands, his over mine, just chatting."

"As our car wound around the pacific coast, I opened up about a series of health issues I hadn’t previously told him about."

"Serious things."

"Things I felt shame about, fear about."

"When I got to a particularly difficult part, I felt his grip tighten on my hand."

"He didn’t say a word."

"He just held harder, and didn’t let up until we parked the car."

"That one gesture brought tears to my eyes."

"The next day, I mentioned to him how much that meant to me."

"He said 'I didn’t even know I did that. I just heard you and felt like I needed to keep you as close as I could and make sure you never have to go through any of that stuff alone'."

"'Ever'.”

"Being loved is being seen and heard and cared about."

"It’s not the grand gestures."

"I don’t need gifts and flowers and parades."

"He held my hand tight and without a single word he healed a part of my soul."- Concept_Check

To Err Is Human...

"When my husband and I were in the first five years or so of our relationship, we hit a rough patch and he did something that really upset and hurt me."

"It wasn’t intentional, more like thoughtless, but the impact was really hard to overlook."

"For the first time ever, I slept on the couch because I couldn’t stand to sleep next to him that night as angry and hurt as I was."



"When I woke up the next morning, he was sitting upright, no blanket, curled up in a ball on the floor next to the couch, gripping my nightgown in his fist and fast asleep."

"The fact that he was so upset that he hurt me that he came in and slept that way was a wake up call that this man would never intentionally hurt me and would do anything to not have that happen again."

"And 15 yrs later, he hasn’t."- LucyJordan614

S.O.S!

"When I was dating my husband, I had to haul a horse cross country."

"The tires had dry rotted on my trailer and I didn't know until I was on the road."

"I called him, freaking out, he met me on the highway and then arranged to have a service come put tires on it right then and there."

"And then he paid for it."

"I MARRIED HIM ASAP."- WompWompIt

Magic Fingers



"My knee swelled up after a 12 hour shift."

"I work a physical job and have rheumatoid arthritis."

"He spent an entire evening gently icing my knee with a frozen washcloth, giving me ibuprofen."

"He was putting a biofreeze roller on my knee."

"I noticed he was rolling it over with his fingers, then lightly pressing it on my knee, with each application."

"I asked him why he was doing it like that instead of just rolling it on."

"'It will hurt you if I put it on like that'."- aerosmithangel

To The Moon And Back!



"About 6 months into us dating, my very nerdy boyfriend, who loves everything about science and had always dreamt of one day going into space, made a music tape for me of our favorite songs."

"He did a little voice over at the end of how much he loved me and that he would give up the stars for me."

" We’ve now been together for 35 years (married for 27)."- Jazzietunes

There are endless ways to show our partners how much we love them.

More often than not though, it's the little things that leave the most lasting impression.