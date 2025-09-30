Skip to content

MAGA GOP Governor Candidate Drops Out After He's Caught Following Nonbinary Adult Performer Online

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hollywood Actors Call For Boycotts Of Talent Agencies Who Are Clamoring To Sign AI 'Actor'

AI "actor" Tilly Norwood
Particle6

Several prominent celebrities are speaking out after talent agencies reportedly showed interest in signing AI-generated "actor" Tilly Norwood.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 30, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

In the latest chapter of "things nobody asked for or wants," Hollywood's hottest new talent is "actress" Tilly Norwood.

Why the quotes around actress? Because Norwood isn't real: She's a new "AI actor" created by AI studio Xicoia. And in a truly stupid sign of our truly stupid times, Hollywood agencies are apparently clamoring to sign her.

Norwood's creator, actor, comedian and apparent traitor to her own craft Eline Van der Velden, made quite a splash at the Zurich Film Festival where she unveiled Norwood.

But Norwood's real-life colleagues? They are absolutely not having it.

After Van Der Velden claimed that some of the hottest agencies in Los Angeles were hotly pursuing Norwood as the next big thing, several of today's hottest young things in Hollywood took to social media to excoriate everyone involved.

In an Instagram Story, actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the more recent films in the Scream franchise, wrote:

“Hope all actors repped by the agent that does this, drop their a$."
"How gross, read the room.”

Actor Kiersey Clemons, known for playing Iris West in Justice League and The Flash, as well as the 2015 indie favorite Dope, responded to Barrera's post by saying:

“Out the agents. I want names.”

Former child star and writer Mara Wilson responded with probably the most salient pushback:

“And what about the hundreds of living young women whose faces were composited together to make her? You couldn’t hire any of them?"

Of course, the announcement of Norwood generated lots of jokes, too, including from celebrities themselves like White Lotus star Lukas Gage, who said Norwood was a "nightmare to work with," and actress Trace Lysette, who accused Norwood of cutting the lunch line on set.

Social media was also full of jokes that made clear that not only is nobody buying Tilly Norwood but nobody wants this kind of content in the first place.




Many also pointed out that Norwood isn't even convincingly human (at least not yet, anyway).



Anyway, amid the uproar, Van Der Velden took to Instagram to post on Norwood's behalf to address the controversy, and suffice to say the statement is as poorly executed as Norwood herself.

In the statement, Van Der Velden claimed:

"[Norwood] is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work..."

The only problem with this statement, Ms. Van Der Velden, is that that is exactly what she is, in the exact same way that, say, the laptop and internet on which I'm typing this are replacements for the typewriter and printing press.

But one commenter on the statement summed the whole thing up perfectly:

@thesinkingcanoe/Instagram

Instagram user @thesinkingcanoe wrote:

"If she really was just an art piece, you wouldn’t be trying to get her an agent."

Yeah, nice try, Ms. Van Der Velden.

Latest News

Alyssa Milano
Trending

Alyssa Milano Speaks Out In Powerful Post About Her Decision To Remove Her Breast Implants

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Celebrities

Fans Livid After Paparazzi Go To Extreme Lengths To Snap Photos Of Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Wedding

Donald Trump; Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer
Political News

Trump Slammed For Posting Overtly Racist AI Video Attacking Democratic Leaders After Meeting

Rory McIlroy
Donald Trump

Golf Star Rory McIlroy Slams 'Abusive' American Fans After Ryder Cup Matches In New York

More from News

Sean Penn; Charlie Kirk
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Penn Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why He Thinks We 'Need' People Like Charlie Kirk In Politics

Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn stirred controversy after he told the New York Times that we "need" people like the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk in politics despite disagreeing with "almost everything" Kirk believed in.

Kirk was assassinated earlier this month while speaking at a university in Utah; the suspect was caught after a two-day manhunt and has since been charged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande; Donald Trump
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Slams Trump With Blistering Question For Everyone Who Voted For Him

Wicked star Ariana Grande criticized President Donald Trump by posing a blunt question on Instagram for his supporters now that Trump has been in office for 250 days and counting.

Grande has been a consistently vocal advocate for social justice for many years and she circulated a post from podcaster Matt Bernstein calling out Trump supporters now that, among other things, Trump's immigration crackdown is in full swing and the government is threatening free speech rights.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Gloating About How Golden Oval Office Makes World Leaders 'Freak Out'

President Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and now he has people rolling their eyes after he claimed that all of the gold decorations in the Oval Office actually makes visitors "freak out" due to its "quality and beauty."

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January—it features, among other things, fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and a woman resting their heads on one another staring into the distance.
man and woman standing on brown field during daytime
Photo by Mindy Sabiston on Unsplash

People Reveal The Seemingly Insignificant Gestures That Showed Them How Much Their Partner Cares

It's always nice when our partner makes a grand gesture to show how much they love and care about us.

Be it a surprise romantic getaway, a nice dinner out, or a gift they knew we'd been eyeing, what touches us the most is knowing they did this to show how much we mean to them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kai Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump's Granddaughter Is Now Using Her Platform To Sell $130 Sweatshirts—And The Grift Is Strong With This One

The 18-year-old eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is drawing criticism for using the White House as a backdrop to sell overpriced sweatshirts.

Unveiled Thursday on Instagram, the $130 sweatshirts feature a K and T on the chest, her signature near the sleeves left cuff, and KAI on the yoke on the back. The homage to herself is in keeping with her grandfather's love of slapping his face or name on everything.

Keep ReadingShow less