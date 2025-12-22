Ex-Oklahoma Education Chief Melts Down After State's Supreme Court Strikes Down His Mandate To Teach Bible In Schools

Former Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters was criticized after he shared his angry reaction to the news that the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down his mandate that school social studies curriculums include teaching the Bible.
A group of parents, educators and community members sued, claiming Walters violated the law in pushing the standards through—and the court agreed. As a result, the 2025 social studies standards have been halted, and the Oklahoma State Board of Education, now led by State Superintendent Lindel Fields, is required to develop and approve new ones.
In a video posted to X, Walters claimed that the Oklahoma Supreme Court "just gave parents, kids, and [President Donald Trump] a lump of coal for Christmas":
"The Oklahoma Supreme Court just launched an incredibly aggressie attack on Christianity, the Bible, [and] on President Trump."
"The Oklahoma Supreme Court striking down the standards that so many Oklahomans demanded that we bring back the role of the Bible in world history and American history, that we actually have our kids critically think about the 2020 election, they struck down the history standards, spitting in the face of many Oklahomans and frankly, common sense."
"These justices should be ashamed of themselves. They should resign immediately. This is outrageous to see this kind of left-wing judicial activism in the state where every county voted for President Trump, where Oklahomans have demanded that the Bible be included in our history classes so that kids can understand the role that Christianity played in shaping this great country."
"It is unbelievable to see the left-wing activism in the state of Oklahoma. I'm just going to be really clear about why this is happening in Oklahoma: because we'e been the tip of the spear bringing back common sense into education." ...
"Oklahomans, we'e got to continue to fight for common sense. We'e got to continue to fight for conservative values and we've got to continue for the faith that will forge this great country."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
He was swiftly called out.
Last year, Walters' plan to buy a Bible for every classroom in the state ignited outrage after it came to light that only one version met the very specific criteria of his standards.
Walters was exposed attempting to purchase 55,000 Bibles for public schools, specifying that each must include the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution—documents not typically found in Bibles but featured in a version endorsed by Trump.
Walters planned to use $3 million in state funds for Bibles that contain U.S. historical materials and are “bound in leather or leather-like material for durability,” according to state bidding documents released this week.
Oklahoma Watch, a nonprofit news outlet, first reported that these requirements aligned with the “God Bless the USA Bible,” which Trump had promoted to his supporters.
Walters, a former public school teacher, who was elected in 2022, campaigned on promises to fight "woke ideology," ban certain books from school libraries, and remove "radical leftists" whom he claims are indoctrinating students in classrooms.