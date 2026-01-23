Skip to content

Jessie Buckley Showers Praise On 'Hamnet' Costar Paul Mescal After His Oscars Snub

Men Reveal The Mistakes They See Younger Guys Repeatedly Making

A group of men sitting on lawn furniture
men sitting on chairs
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Reddit user optimum_wiz asked: "Men of Reddit, what’s a mistake you see younger men making repeatedly?"

John Curtis
By John CurtisJan 23, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
There are countless male stereotypes.

Stereotypes which, sadly, still remain all too true among far too many oblivious men.

Thankfully, as we as a society continue to evolve, many formerly macho, misogynistic men have indeed begun to learn the error of their ways.

And often grimace when they see younger men making the same poor decisions they did in their younger days.

Redditor optimum_wiz was curious to learn about the biggest mistakes men constantly see younger men making, leading them to ask:

"Men of Reddit, what’s a mistake you see younger men making repeatedly?"

Space Is The Greatest Gift To Give Anyone

"Some people aren't worth it, no matter how much they mean to you."

"Also if someone makes it clear that they want nothing to do with you, just leave em alone."- Training_Teach_1018

Your Body Is Your Temple

"Take care of your bodies."

"I don't mean just exercise, but get injuries checked."

"Wear a helmet."

"Maybe don't try the first backflip of your life off the hood of your car while 8 beers deep."

"Stuff like that."

"This isn't necessarily just men, but we do seem to be the dumbest ones in this regard."

"I was guilty as hell and am now paying the price."

"I was an athlete raised to just walk it off."

"Now I'm in my 40s with joints that sound like Rice Krispies and lingering effects of multiple concussions in my 20s."-Infinite_Ground1395

Know Your Limits

"Ego lifting at the gym!"

"You’re gonna tear something, and then you won’t be able to lift at all."

"Lower the weight, get the form right, and I swear on everything that is holy you WILL be lifting heavier in no time."- throwawaytomyalt

Gym Weights GIF by Guava Juice Giphy

A Penny Saved...

"Not putting away anything for retirement."- monogram-is-king

Big Money... Not Ususally...

"Sports betting…"

"There is a big rise in male college students getting help for gambling addiction and filing for bankruptcy."

"The Economist has a new article this week about this trending issue."- PoliNerdy

Yours Is The Only Opinion That Matters

"Placing too much value in what other people think."- SobahJam

Mark Wahlberg No GIF by Daddy's Home Giphy

The Future Can Wait, Think About Now

"Buy 3/4 ton or 1 ton trucks for 'work' for 40,000 or more dollars at 12 percent interest 'to help build credit'."

"Completely unnecessary and shoots them in the foot big time."- Frosty-Sand-8458

You Are Never Too Old To Stop Learning

"Not finding good mentors."

"Older good men want to help younger men be better."

"All they have to do is ask and not do stupid stuff."- grandpapuppyboy

Ultimately, It's Up To You...

"Every man who refuses to confront himself will become a slave to the projection of others."- TecN9ne

Man With A Plan Comedy GIF by Laff Giphy

The Internet Can't Solve Everything

"They take advice from and become influenced by Redditors instead of thinking for themselves or surrounding themselves with real people you respect."- No_Fortune_3787

USE PROTECTION! Plain and Simple

"Honest truth to God?"

"Having sex without condoms and treating the girls like they are sex toys."

"Then fast forward 40y they pay for kids they never wanted, with a person that never liked."

"And end up alone because they don’t know how to treat women."

"Tale old as time."- kirloi8

Not All Trends Are Worth Joining...

"That goddamn broccoli head haircut."- dottmatrix

Happy Feeling Good GIF by BEARISH Giphy

Worthwhile Daily Reminders

"She’s probably not the one."

"Babies are expensive."

"Be clever and disciplined."

"Gossips gossip about you."

"Develop strong morals that you will fight for."

"Nothing gets easier you just get more resilient."

"Know the laws that apply to you and your rights."

"Fix things yourself and collect and maintain tools."

"Don’t be a d*ck."

"Don’t ask if someone needs help just help."

"Give your donations directly to the poor person."

"Watch your mouth."- Egg-of-the-Vulture

Instant, But In No Way Eternal

"Instant gratification is plaguing my generation."

"I'm Gen Z, and I think everything wrong with everyone who's not satisfied with where they're at in their life is just due to some sort of instant gratification, whether it's video games, drugs, alcohol, or other ways to instantly gratify oneself."- Cultural-Antelope-86

When In Doubt, Hire A Mechanic

"Jacking the car up, then attempting to loosen lug nuts."- lovatone

Roadside Assistance Flat Tire GIF Giphy

Any man who claims he never made a mistake in his youth is almost guaranteed to be lying.

Nor should they feel any shame about it.

After all, we learn from making mistakes like these, and hopefully mature as a result.

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Political News

Jesse Watters Dragged After Spouting Ridiculous Theory About Why Critics 'Never' Call Trump 'Dumb'

Screenshot from @empty_heaven's TikTok video
Trending

Man Comes Up With Genius Way Of Helping His Wife Find A Job—And It Works Like A Charm

