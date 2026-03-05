Skip to content

Former 'South Park' Writer Leads Charge To Send Barron Trump To Fight In Iran With New Website

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elmo Just Asked His Followers 'Where Have You Been?'—And Zohran Mamdani Had The Purest Response

Elmo; Zohran Mamdani
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images; Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

After the beloved Sesame Street Muppet asked his followers on X, "Where have you been? Elmo has been missing you!" New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a heartwarming answer.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 05, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Elmo, the furry red childlike monster from Sesame Street designed by Caroly Wilcox, began his life as a generic "baby monster" background filler in the 1979-1980 season of the long-running children's television program.

Originally having a gruff voice supplied by various puppeteers, Elmo found his falsetto-voiced, loving persona when Kevin Clash took over in 1985. Elmo was transformed into a three-and-a-half-year-old character designed to connect with the show's audience of preschoolers.

Since then, Elmo has been a source of comfort for millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha—and more than a few of their Gen X and Boomer parents.

On the social media platform that one of owner Elon Musk's ex described as a "sh*tty pale simulacra of a life," Elmo has been providing messages of love and caring—when he hasn't been hacked. Or talking about Rocco.

On Tuesday, Elmo asked people on X:

"Where have you been? Elmo has been missing you!"

People said hello and shared what's been on their minds and what they've been doing.












But one response included great news for the children of New York City who might currently watch Elmo.

Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani let Elmo know his administration was setting up universal childcare for the most populated city in the United States. The initial focus is on two-year-olds who are ineligible for existing pre-k or Head Start programs, with plans to expand to a broader, comprehensive system.

The initiative—dubbed "2-K"—launches universal, free, full-day childcare for two-year-olds regardless of income, immigration status, or zip code.

Mayor Mamdani quote posted Elmo's question and answered:

"We’ve been busy delivering universal child care!"

He included a link to the New York Times article "Mamdani Announces First 2-K Seats in Universal Child Care Expansion."

People were thrilled with the good news.







Well, most people...

The 2-K program is being rolled out as a pilot, targeting high-need areas of NYC first, with city-wide expansion projected to serve over 30,000 children by 2029.

The initiative is supported by a $6.5 billion state investment through Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. The program includes increased reimbursement rates for existing childcare providers.

Latest News

Screenshots from @madswellness's TikTok video
Trending

Woman Sparks Debate With Her Viral Hot Take That We Should 'Normalize Not Liking Dogs'

Screenshots from @vanellimelli030's TikTok video
Trending

Model Accuses Fashion Brand Of Using AI To Recreate Her Looks For Ad Instead Of Hiring Her

Screenshots from @anissahm15's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Secretly Records Unhinged Spectrum Employee Screaming At Her For Trying To Cancel Her Service

Screenshots from @hustleb***h's TikTok video
Trending

Travel Influencer Posts Viral 'Hack' Using Hotel Coffee Maker To Wash Her Underwear—And We're Horrified

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked About His Own Family After Falsely Claiming His Father Was Born In Germany

President Donald Trump was swiftly fact-checked after claiming during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday at the White House that his father Fred Trump was born in Germany.

Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City, on October 11, 1905. It was his parents—Frederick Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump—who immigrated to the United States from Germany, settling in New York shortly before Fred Trump was born.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sophia Bush at the 57th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Sophia Bush Goes Viral For Her Powerful Reminder To White People About What It Means To Be An Ally

The month of February was a rough one for celebrating Black history. That made the energy at the recent NAACP Image Awards feel especially welcome—particularly when it came from an outspoken ally like Sophia Bush.

At the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) Image Awards, which celebrate and champion the achievements of people of color across the arts, Bush attended alongside her close friend and business partner Nia Batts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Pete Hegseth
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; MS Now

Gavin Newsom Rips Pete Hegseth For Suggesting Press Is Only Reporting On U.S. Casualties To Make Trump Look Bad

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was criticized by California Governor Gavin Newsom after Hegseth accused the press of only reporting on the negative effects of President Donald Trump's attacks on Iran.

Trump has said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule." Trump has urged Iranians to revolt, even as the regime reshuffles leadership following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his associates.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @harryl1223's TikTok video
@harryl1223/TikTok

Cynthia Erivo Praised For Calmly De-Escalating Tense Confrontation With Agitated Man Outside London Theater

Cynthia Erivo continues to show just how talented she is as she recently debuted her one-woman production of Dracula in London's West End.

Earlier this week, Erivo appeared in the backstage lot to speak to fans after one of her shows. But before she stepped out, an altercation had occurred, and a man was making a scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Padma Lakshmi (left) reacts during an appearance on The Daily Show as Vice President JD Vance (right) stands with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance (right).
@thedailyshow/Instagram; Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi Hilariously Roasts JD Vance And His Wife Over Atrocious 'Ranch Dressing' Meal

Padma Lakshmi served up a top-tier helping of judgment for Vice President JD Vance’s questionable meal choice for his wife, Usha Vance.

The second lady, Usha Vance (née Chilukuri), is an American lawyer who made history as the first Indian American and first Hindu to hold the role. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh, India.

Keep ReadingShow less