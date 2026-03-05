Elmo, the furry red childlike monster from Sesame Street designed by Caroly Wilcox, began his life as a generic "baby monster" background filler in the 1979-1980 season of the long-running children's television program.

Originally having a gruff voice supplied by various puppeteers, Elmo found his falsetto-voiced, loving persona when Kevin Clash took over in 1985. Elmo was transformed into a three-and-a-half-year-old character designed to connect with the show's audience of preschoolers.

Since then, Elmo has been a source of comfort for millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha—and more than a few of their Gen X and Boomer parents.

On the social media platform that one of owner Elon Musk's ex described as a "sh*tty pale simulacra of a life," Elmo has been providing messages of love and caring—when he hasn't been hacked. Or talking about Rocco.

On Tuesday, Elmo asked people on X:

"Where have you been? Elmo has been missing you!"

People said hello and shared what's been on their minds and what they've been doing.













































But one response included great news for the children of New York City who might currently watch Elmo.

Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani let Elmo know his administration was setting up universal childcare for the most populated city in the United States. The initial focus is on two-year-olds who are ineligible for existing pre-k or Head Start programs, with plans to expand to a broader, comprehensive system.

The initiative—dubbed "2-K"—launches universal, free, full-day childcare for two-year-olds regardless of income, immigration status, or zip code.

Mayor Mamdani quote posted Elmo's question and answered:

"We’ve been busy delivering universal child care!"

He included a link to the New York Times article "Mamdani Announces First 2-K Seats in Universal Child Care Expansion."

People were thrilled with the good news.

























Well, most people...

The 2-K program is being rolled out as a pilot, targeting high-need areas of NYC first, with city-wide expansion projected to serve over 30,000 children by 2029.

The initiative is supported by a $6.5 billion state investment through Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. The program includes increased reimbursement rates for existing childcare providers.