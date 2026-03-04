Kesha Epically Rips 'Perverts' In Trump Administration For Using Her Song In Military Video To 'Threaten War'

Singer Kesha criticized the Trump administration in a statement on social media after its members uused her song "Blow" in a military video of a fighter jet launching a missile at a ship.
The video, published before Trump authorized attacks on Iran, is captioned "Lethality" and the vessel in question appears to have been a decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate that was sunk during a 2022 multinational maritime exercise involving forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the United States
You can see the White House's video below.
Soon afterward, Kesha condemned the use of one of her songs to “incite violence and threaten war":
"It's come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war. Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind."
“Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for.”
She concluded with a reminder of Trump's ties to the late financier, sex trafficker, and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein:
“Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times.”
You can see her post and the full statement below.
@KeshaRose/X
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung later responded to Kesha with criticism, writing:
"All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they’re bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
You can see his post below.
Kesha replied:
"Stop using my music, perverts @WhiteHouse."
You can see her post below.
Many have praised her for speaking out and echoed her criticisms.
Kesha joins a growing list of musicians who have publicly rebuked the Trump administration for using their work.
Late last year, Olivia Rodrigo condemned the White House for deploying her song “All-American Bitch” in messaging that urged immigrants to self-deport.
Rodrigo, who is Filipino American, replied to the video by demanding the White House never "use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”
Sabrina Carpenter warned the White House not to use her music for their "inhumane" agenda after the executive branch posted a video of ICE raids that used her song "Juno" without her consent.
The video released by the White House repurposed a line from Carpenter’s viral “have you ever tried this one” lyric, turning the playful phrase into a backdrop for a montage of ICE agents pursuing, detaining, and handcuffing immigrants.
Carpenter later said the video was "evil and disgusting" and demanded the White House "not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."