Kesha Reveals Prop Knife Was Replaced With 'Real Butcher Knife' At Lollapalooza—And She Had No Clue

The highlight of Lollapalooza 2024 has been Chappell Roan’s incredible crowd, but it was Kesha’s performance that almost ended in disaster.
After her Thursday set, Kesha revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a prop knife she used during “Backstabber” was replaced with a real one from the kitchen without her knowing.
Fortunately, no one was harmed and Kesha was able to completed her set—15 songs in total—at the famous festival. She also recently dropped “Joyride,” the first single from her yet-to-be-named new album under her own label, Kesha Records.
Folks were freaked out.
Here's a question that was on a lot of people's minds.
Deeply unprofessional.
Others called for someone to be held accountable.
Many people were glad nothing bad happened.
Apparently this was the plot of a Monk episode?
And of the show Game Changer.
One person confessed to thinking that it was a real knife all along.
Some probably took the wrong message from Kesha's post.
Kesha will next appear in Mexico City in late August 2024.