MAGA Senator Makes Bizarre Boast About Trump's Work Ethic—And It Would Certainly Explain A Lot

According to leading health authorities like the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Sleep Foundation, it's not possible for an adult to remain healthy on two hours of sleep per 24 hours on a consistent basis.
To function at all on so little sleep would require the use of stimulants.
The recommended minimum sleep for an adult is seven hours. Some people categorized as "short sleepers" have a genetic trait that allows normal functioning on four to six hours of sleep, but two hours isn't sustainable for them either.
Such a lifestyle of chronic sleep deprivation would lead to severe cognitive decline such as poor concentration, memory issues, slower reaction times, reduced ability to process information, mood swings, irritability, and a host of physical issues including weakened immune system, higher inflammation, and increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.
And yet, Alabama MAGA Republican Senator Tommy "Coach" Tuberville announced on Fox Business that GOP President and MAGA leader Donald Trump is the "hardest working President" because he only sleeps for two hours every night.
In a rambling speech, Tuberville told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow:
"Oh and I'll tell you what, we got the hardest working President ever. He's not getting a lot of help from congress, either the House or the Senate, Republicans either. We've done a little bit here and there, we should've done another reconciliation on healthcare before the first of the year. We didn't do it for some reason."
"We have another one we can do, all it takes is a little work, but President Trump sleeps about two hours a day."
"He's bound and determined. Not just to take care of the people, the taxpayers here, but as I said the rest of the hemisphere. What he did down in Venezuela was outstanding. What he's trying to do in Greenland with the golden dome. All the things he's put together, he's doing his self."
You can see Tuberville's remarks here:
While intended as a boast, the comment only fueled rumors Trump has been pushing back against for years.
Two hours per day requires the use of stimulants, as any student cramming for exams can attest to. Caffeine works for awhile, but not the long haul. Trump’s own head of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claimed he turned to cocaine and heroin to get through his schooling.
Trump has been denying reports that he's addicted to the stimulant Adderall for years. Tuberville's claim about his sleep habits gives those allegations further credence.
The POTUS has also been denying that he's been nodding off during cabinet meetings, important briefings, court hearings, or his Board of Peace meeting. Trump has given a variety of excuses for his eyes being closed.
But loss of consciousness at inappropriate times during the day is a sign of chronic sleep deprivation.
Tuberville's statement didn't inspire the praise for Trump that the Alabama Senator seemed to expect.
Multiple MAGA members of Congress have bragged about Trump’s stamina and how little he sleeps.
Unfortunately for them and him, that's not the flex they think it is.