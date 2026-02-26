Skip to content

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Trolls Kash Patel With Epic Zing Over 'Heated Rivalry' Airbnb Listing

MAGA Senator Makes Bizarre Boast About Trump's Work Ethic—And It Would Certainly Explain A Lot

Tommy Tuberville; Donald Trump
Fox Business; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville bragged on Fox Business about how much sleep President Trump gets each night—and critics pounced.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotFeb 26, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

According to leading health authorities like the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Sleep Foundation, it's not possible for an adult to remain healthy on two hours of sleep per 24 hours on a consistent basis.

To function at all on so little sleep would require the use of stimulants.

The recommended minimum sleep for an adult is seven hours. Some people categorized as "short sleepers" have a genetic trait that allows normal functioning on four to six hours of sleep, but two hours isn't sustainable for them either.

Such a lifestyle of chronic sleep deprivation would lead to severe cognitive decline such as poor concentration, memory issues, slower reaction times, reduced ability to process information, mood swings, irritability, and a host of physical issues including weakened immune system, higher inflammation, and increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

And yet, Alabama MAGA Republican Senator Tommy "Coach" Tuberville announced on Fox Business that GOP President and MAGA leader Donald Trump is the "hardest working President" because he only sleeps for two hours every night.

In a rambling speech, Tuberville told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow:

"Oh and I'll tell you what, we got the hardest working President ever. He's not getting a lot of help from congress, either the House or the Senate, Republicans either. We've done a little bit here and there, we should've done another reconciliation on healthcare before the first of the year. We didn't do it for some reason."
"We have another one we can do, all it takes is a little work, but President Trump sleeps about two hours a day."
"He's bound and determined. Not just to take care of the people, the taxpayers here, but as I said the rest of the hemisphere. What he did down in Venezuela was outstanding. What he's trying to do in Greenland with the golden dome. All the things he's put together, he's doing his self."

You can see Tuberville's remarks here:

While intended as a boast, the comment only fueled rumors Trump has been pushing back against for years.

Two hours per day requires the use of stimulants, as any student cramming for exams can attest to. Caffeine works for awhile, but not the long haul. Trump’s own head of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claimed he turned to cocaine and heroin to get through his schooling.

Trump has been denying reports that he's addicted to the stimulant Adderall for years. Tuberville's claim about his sleep habits gives those allegations further credence.

The POTUS has also been denying that he's been nodding off during cabinet meetings, important briefings, court hearings, or his Board of Peace meeting. Trump has given a variety of excuses for his eyes being closed.

But loss of consciousness at inappropriate times during the day is a sign of chronic sleep deprivation.

Tuberville's statement didn't inspire the praise for Trump that the Alabama Senator seemed to expect.

@lpark1971/X



@smileyshark35/Threads


@ateoyagnostico/X


@gesticart/X


@GeoffBrown82/X



@aldotcomnews/Instagram



@lvhothead2483/X


@aldotcomnews/Instagram


@msunnysideup/X


@NanciNanci7/X


@elelator/Threads



@aldotcomnews/Instagram



@aldotcomnews/Instagram



@DuncanCecil/X

Multiple MAGA members of Congress have bragged about Trump’s stamina and how little he sleeps.

Unfortunately for them and him, that's not the flex they think it is.

Screenshot of Cindy Hyde-Smith; a cow in a pasture
WLOX News Now; Silas Stein/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

MAGA Senator Faces Backlash For Dodging Question About High Beef Prices—And People Are Having A Cow

Mississippi Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is facing backlash after dodging a question about high beef prices amid the nationwide affordability crisis and telling WLOX news viewers that they have "so many proteins to choose from."

Last month, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed that food prices were coming down, even as the Consumer Price Index shows grocery costs rose 0.7% in December. Beef, which Rollins elevated near the top of the food pyramid in the dietary guidelines she recently unveiled, increased 1% over the month and was up 16.4% compared with a year earlier.

Jamie Lee Curtis (left) pens a tribute to Robert Carradine (right) about their decades-long careers in Hollywood.
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis Pens Poignant Tribute To 'First Love' Robert Carradine After His Tragic Death

Jamie Lee Curtis is remembering her “first love.”

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Tuesday to mourn Robert Carradine, the beloved character actor best known for portraying Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds and Sam McGuire in Lizzie McGuire. He was 71.

Katherine Short and Martin Short
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans Are Being Reminded Of How Much Tragedy Martin Short Has Experienced After The Death Of His Daughter

There's a saying that the funniest people among us are typically the ones who have suffered the greatest losses or who struggle the most with their mental health, and Martin Short is unfortunately no exception.

While we've all experienced losses, Martin Short has suffered too much loss for one person, starting from a young age.

Donald Trump; Robert De Niro
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Trump Calls For Robert De Niro To Be Deported After His Blistering 'State Of The Swamp' Speech

President Donald Trump lashed out at actor Robert De Niro, threatening him with deportation after the legendary actor joined fellow celebrities and Democratic politicians for an alternative "State of the Swamp" event during Trump's rambling State of the Union address.

The event was put together by the anti-Trump organization Defiance.org alongside the artist-activist collective Portland Frog Brigade and the advocacy media network Courier. Organizers described it as a response to what they describe as "abuses of power" by Trump, as well as by figures who have previously served in his orbit.

