Skip to content

Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

Musician Nicole Sophia and best friend
@nicolesophiamusic/TikTok

TikToker @nicolesophiamusic shared her best friend's reaction when she played her a song she wrote to express her love for her, and sparks flew.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyFeb 25, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

If you're looking for an adorable love story, you can't do much better than this one.

Most of us at one time or another have been in the position of having to 'fess up that we've fallen for someone, and often a grand gesture is the only thing that will do the job.

Such was the case for singer-songwriter @nicolesophiamusic, and boy did she knock it out of the park.

The musician wrote a swoon-worthy song for her best friend called "Some Kind Of Soulmates," confessing that she's fallen in love with her. And unlike that time you wrote a poem for your crush in 8th grade, it could not have gone better!

@nicolesophiamusic

I actually can’t believe this happened #wlw #wuhluhwuh #friendstolovers #confession #soulmates

Nicole's nerves are palpable right from the start of the video. She opens it by telling her friend:

"You're gonna listen to a song I wrote and you have to promise not to hate me."

For anyone who's ever "ruined" a friendship by falling in love, you can probably identify with Nicole's cute little disclaimer. But it quickly became clear that it wasn't necessary.

In the lyrics, Nicole wrote about feeling "butterflies" the moment she and her best friend first met, that told her that they were "meant to love" each other.

Her friend was touched, but didn't seem to quite be cottoning onto the fact that Nicole's "love" means more than the platonic kind.

But as the song progressed, her friend quickly realized what the song was about, and it was impossible not to get the sense that she reciprocated the feeling.

And then, just like in a movie, came the confirmation: With a sly "come here," Nicole's friend leaned in and kissed her. They don't make romcoms like this anymore!

After their kiss, the friend exclaimed "FINALLY!" No wonder she liked the song so well!

Nicole and her friend weren't the only ones online swooning. Pretty much everyone who's seen the video has melted at the sweetness of it.






And from the looks of it, this adorable couple is built to last. In several updates since the big reveal of her song, Nicole has shared that she and her friend-turned-soulmate are "like... stupidly in love."

@nicolesophiamusic

Replying to @otheracct679 the update 💕 #wlw #wuhluhwuh #soulmates #songwriter

If you were looking for a sign to "shoot your shot," you can't really do better than this!

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Photo Of Donald Trump's Discolored Hand Covered In Makeup At The State Of The Union Is Going Viral—And Yikes

Screenshots of Donald Trump receiving gold medal from Team USA men's hockey team
Donald Trump

The Men's Hockey Team Just Let Donald Trump Wear One Of Their Gold Medals—And The Jokes Came Pouring In

Flavor Flav; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Flavor Flav Shades Trump With Epic Invitation To US Women's Hockey Team For A 'Real Celebration'

Screenshot of Jon Stewart discussing Kash Patel
Political News

Jon Stewart Says What We're All Thinking About Kash Patel After USA Hockey Locker Room Video Goes Viral

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot of Bess Kalb; Donald Trump
C-SPAN; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former 'Jimmy Kimmel' Writer Epically Fires Back At 'Bruised Skin' Trump In Blistering Congressional Testimony

Bess Kalb, a former writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, criticized President Donald Trump during a hearing on Capitol Hill called “Silencing Dissent: The First Amendment Under Attack,” saying the president is the program's "best and worst audience" with "inexplicably bruised" and "very thin" skin.

Kalb's appearance is no accident given how much Jimmy Kimmel Live! has offended Trump's sensibilities over the years—and how he tried to pull it off the air last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, sporting the character’s signature yellow suit and intense glare.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman Shares Hilariously Wolverine-esque Bedhead Photo—And We Totally See It

It turns out you can take the mutant out of the X-Men, but you can’t take the X-Men out of your morning bedhead.

After 25 years of playing the iconic clawed hero, Hugh Jackman woke up this week to a truly meta realization: he didn’t need a wig, a wind machine, or a Hollywood glam squad to look like Wolverine. He just needed a pillow. And maybe, moving forward, a satin bonnet.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lindsey Vonn
@lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn Gives Emotional Update After Leaving The Hospital And Thanks Doctor Who 'Saved My Leg'

Lindsey Vonn made an impressive return to skiing for the 2026 Winter Olympics at the age of 41, but her journey did not go quite how she and her team were hoping.

Just 13 seconds into her first run, Vonn's right arm clipped the gate at the opening traverse, sending her on a rapid spin. Medical personnel later reported that they could hear her screaming as they approached.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelly Osbourne at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026.
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At 'Disgusting' Trolls For Bodyshaming Her On Social Media Since Ozzy Passed

Kelly Osbourne is once again shutting down cruel commentary about her body, this time after a social media user compared her appearance to a “dead body” and called her “tooooo thin and fragile.”

The backlash came just one day after Kelly attended the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective Spring/Summer 2026 presentation in London on February 22. For the event, she wore an embellished, subtly sheer turtleneck dress and later shared photos from the outing on Instagram.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @yonosoyasi5's TikTok video
@yonosoyasi5/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate By Ending Decade-Long Friendship After Getting Snubbed On Wedding Invitation

There's nothing quite like the hurt that comes from a long friendship ending.

But when you realize that you care about them much more than they care about you, sometimes you have to show yourself respect by not putting up with it anymore.

Keep ReadingShow less