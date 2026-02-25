Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

If you're looking for an adorable love story, you can't do much better than this one.

Most of us at one time or another have been in the position of having to 'fess up that we've fallen for someone, and often a grand gesture is the only thing that will do the job.

Such was the case for singer-songwriter @nicolesophiamusic, and boy did she knock it out of the park.

The musician wrote a swoon-worthy song for her best friend called "Some Kind Of Soulmates," confessing that she's fallen in love with her. And unlike that time you wrote a poem for your crush in 8th grade, it could not have gone better!

@nicolesophiamusic I actually can’t believe this happened #wlw #wuhluhwuh #friendstolovers #confession #soulmates

Nicole's nerves are palpable right from the start of the video. She opens it by telling her friend:

"You're gonna listen to a song I wrote and you have to promise not to hate me."

For anyone who's ever "ruined" a friendship by falling in love, you can probably identify with Nicole's cute little disclaimer. But it quickly became clear that it wasn't necessary.

In the lyrics, Nicole wrote about feeling "butterflies" the moment she and her best friend first met, that told her that they were "meant to love" each other.

Her friend was touched, but didn't seem to quite be cottoning onto the fact that Nicole's "love" means more than the platonic kind.

But as the song progressed, her friend quickly realized what the song was about, and it was impossible not to get the sense that she reciprocated the feeling.

And then, just like in a movie, came the confirmation: With a sly "come here," Nicole's friend leaned in and kissed her. They don't make romcoms like this anymore!

After their kiss, the friend exclaimed "FINALLY!" No wonder she liked the song so well!

And from the looks of it, this adorable couple is built to last. In several updates since the big reveal of her song, Nicole has shared that she and her friend-turned-soulmate are "like... stupidly in love."

@nicolesophiamusic Replying to @otheracct679 the update 💕 #wlw #wuhluhwuh #soulmates #songwriter

If you were looking for a sign to "shoot your shot," you can't really do better than this!