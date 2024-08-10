TikToker Explains How She Ended Up With A Gay Dad And A Lesbian Mom In Viral Video

A woman on TikTok went viral after explaining how she ended up with a gay day and a lesbian mom.
TikToker Haley Archuleta (@haleyarchie) took to the platform to roll out a story with more plot twists than Saltburn in a video that has now amassed more than 5 million views.
She started the narrative from inside her car looking directly at the camera with five fingers in the air.
"Put a finger down if your dad cheated on your mom with a man, then they tried to work it out and by working it out they decided to have another kid."
Archuleta pointed to herself and then added:
"And the man that my dad actually had an affair on my mom with was actually friends with my grandma and that following Christmas my grandma actually invited this man to the family Christmas party."
She continued:
"As one would expect my mom was fuming when she found out who was there, by the end of the night actually my mom was talking to this man and they actually found out that they have a lot in common and would actually say that they could be friends after this...turns out they were right."
The TikToker shared that the man is actually a very close family friend now.
"Because they have been friends for 20 plus years, this man was literally at my birth, he's been like a second dad to me my entire life and then fast forward a few years..."
We sense a plot twist...yes, another one.
"My mom comes out as a lesbian, so now I have a gay dad and a lesbian mom."
You can watch below.
Viewers on the platform could not get over all the wild twists and turns in the story.
But they thought it was heartwarming, nonetheless.
And a few mentioned that grandma knew what she was doing.
And of course, viewers had their questions, too, so Archuleta, who also is gay, took to the platform once again to address those.
In a follow-up, the TikToker revealed that her biological parents have a "pretty solid friendship." She also shared that she is "very fortunate" to have two moms and two dads who love and support her.
And while the man who had the aforementioned affair with her father is not who her father is with now, he is still very much in the picture as her "guncle."
"He's someone I would go to when I got my heart broken or when I needed to learn how to change my oil or when I was looking to buy this car I'm sitting in."
"He literally has been a second dad, and I feel like he has stepped up in the ways that my biological dad couldn't at that time."
"That type of relationship."
Archuleta then addressed concerned viewers wondering if she was "okay" after all the drama.
And she said she's all good.
"It all just felt like a dream when I first found out. Like I wasn't really able to grasp everything, and it definitely took me some years of processing, but I was never mad at my family..."
"I felt fortunate to have more people who truly love me and I was happy that my mom and dad didn't live a miserable life together pretending who they're not."
The TikToker concluded her follow-up:
"At the end of the day, I do feel like everything happens for a reason, and I wouldn't trade my family or my situation for the world."
How wonderful that she has such an incredibly loving and supportive family!