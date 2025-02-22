This Single Mom And Her Kids' Reaction To Her Passing The Bar Exam Is Seriously Everything

Here's a much-needed boost to remind ourselves of our still-existing humanity and the pure, unadulterated joy we're sorely lacking in our newsfeeds.

A mom is going viral for a video in which she finds out the positive results after taking the California bar written exam, which is taken to obtain a license to become an attorney in the state.

What elevates the moment of discovery that she passed the extremely difficult exam is her kids' emotional reactions.

The tears shed in the TikTok video are a clear indication the kids have been championing their mom's success for a long time and that they love her unconditionally, no matter what.

TikToker Rianna Gordon is seen at the start of the video with her two kids standing behind her and bracing themselves to see if she passed the difficult exam.

According to Juris Education., the California bar exam is widely regarded as one of the most difficult of all state exams and has a pass rate of 52%.

The caption for Gordon's video read:

"POV: you're a single mom, and you pass the CA Bar Exam on the first try."

While we already know the outcome, it's not hard to imagine the mounting anxiety until the payoff moment.

"Girl," the mom says jokingly to her daughter, Rhiley, already in tears. "I can't," Rhiley tearfully responds to Gordon.

Maintaining positivity, the older brother, Flinn, steadily assures them, "It's OK, she passed it," before bracing himself to find out the results.

Eventually, Gordon realizes she passed the exam and jubilantly exclaims, "Oh, my God! Oh my God, I passed! I passed!!!"



All three immediately break down in tears, elated over the life-changing news.

Rhiley and Flinn proudly embrace their mom as tears stream down all of their faces.

A floating caption reads:

"Yes we ALL ugly cried."

And it was a beautiful thing to see.

Grab some tissue. You're gonna need it.

What happened next on the app was a precious human moment of the family being uplifted by strangers.

Users familiar with the exam were especially proud of the single mom.

A particular moment made this user sob.

This couldn't have come at a better time.

Gordon spoke to BuzzFeed about the sacrifices she and her family made to get here.

"I started school in 2021, so we were coming off of being home together for over a year due to COVID and spending a lot of time together."

"Then I started school, which meant I was away during the day and sometimes the evenings for class."

After spending endless hours preparing for the exam and finally taking it, she said she wasn't sure how she was going to share the results with Rhiley and Flinn.

"I was so scared I was going to have to tell them I didn't pass and see the disappointment on their faces, so I decided to let them open [the results] with me," she said. "That way, if I didn't pass, they could just read it for themselves, and I wouldn't have to tell them."



Gordon opened up about how her mother's battle with cancer inspired her to pursue law.

She explained:

"A couple of years prior to retiring, she found a passion for dancing, a passion that she never explored during her career."

"Two months after she retired, she was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive cancer."

Gordon continued:

"She spent the following two and a half years fighting for her life, finding the strength to keep dancing between radiation and chemotherapy treatments."

Even though her mother sadly succumbed to her illness, Gordon learned a valuable lesson in spite of the grief.

"Her passing showed me that time is of the essence, and we have to find the things we're passionate about and pursue them while we can," she maintained.

Ultimately, she is glad she shared the exam results with her kids through the video, adding:

"I hope they know there is beauty and growth in struggle and that they’re capable of doing anything and everything they want in life."

Gordon shared the following wisdom for other mothers who dream big but are apprehensive about taking the next steps.

"Don't be afraid to prioritize what you want in life," she said.



"It allows you to prove to yourself that you are capable and strong and shows your kids the same."

"Once I stopped second-guessing whether I COULD do it, the only question was HOW to make it happen. That perspective switch was critical."

Gordon was recently sworn in to practice law.

She explained in her GoFundMe to help pay off her 6-figure debt that she will be going into "public interest work and won't be one of those high-earning attorneys like we see on TV."

Congratulations on your remarkable achievement!