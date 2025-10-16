Skip to content

Mom Goes Viral After Winning 'Mortal Kombat' Tournament While Holding Her Newborn

Lesbian Sparks Heated Debate After Calling Out Friend Who Is 'Waiting To Date' Her

TikToker @buttholecontrol shared how a friend of hers who clearly has feelings for her has treated her after she started dating someone new—but not everyone is on the TikToker's side.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 16, 2025
Imagine becoming friends with someone, liking them a lot, and going on a few dates, only for them to not be interested in you "in that way" but wanting to remain friends.

Then imagine that they meet someone else and start dating them, leaving you to still process your feelings, and then you discover a TikTok video on their profile of them calling you a bad friend because you had the audacity to still have feelings for them.

That might very well be what an anonymous woman is going through right now, after TikToker @buttholecontrol shared an eight-minute video complaining about her "bad friend" who had feelings for her while she was moving on.

The two had met a while back and became fast friends and even went on a few dates. The TikToker quickly realized that she did not have romantic feelings for her friend and tried to nicely break the news to her. The other woman wanted to remain friends and told the TikToker to let her know if she ever "changed her mind" about her feelings toward her.

Later, TikToker @buttholecontrol met another woman who she did have feelings for, and she began dating her. She was then surprised when her friend voiced mixed feelings about her new partner, because she still had feelings for the TikToker and had held out hope that their friendship would eventually turn into more.

Despite going on a few dates with her and agreeing to let her know if she ever "changed her mind," the TikToker was still somehow surprised that her friend harbored these mixed feelings and felt betrayed that she wasn't "such a good friend after all."

The TikTok community did not prove to be supportive of the TikToker, however, citing her as oblivious, inconsiderate, and the actual problem, rather than the "bad friend" she'd attempted to blame.

Some simply couldn't fathom how the TikToker was surprised at all by this development.

Others side-eyed the TikToker for posting the video at all.

Sometimes, someone having romantic feelings toward us is a total surprise, but TikTok was certain that this video was not that. It was very clear from the TikToker's story that she knew how her friend felt and simply assumed that those feelings would go away.

The feelings not going away didn't make her friend a "bad friend," however. They made her human, and she needed time to process and heal, not be gossiped about on social media.

