Lesbian Nanny Adorably Comforts Crying Young Boy After He's 'Jealous' That He's Not Gay

Love should be easy! We should be able to love who we love, and because love comes in so many different forms, we should be able to love a lot of different people.
But that doesn't necessarily mean we'll get to marry the people we love most, like our childhood best friend.
TikTokers Gaby and Christie frequently post on the platform, sharing their journey as a lesbian couple, and post supportive, educational videos for what they lovingly call "Baby Gay University" or "BGU."
While driving around the five-year-old boy she is a nanny for, Christie had the unique opportunity to have a conversation with him about who he loves and how he shows that love to other people, but the conversation started through an unexpected emotion: jealousy.
The five-year-old had said something funny, and Christie asked him to repeat it once she started recording.
"Why are you sad? You're sad because you wanna be gay?"
"Are you sad because I'm gay?"
The five-year-old confided:
"Well, I'm jealous."
When Christie noticed he was becoming increasingly frustrated, she comforted him.
"It's okay; you don't need to cry. You have so much time to figure out if you're gay or not. You're only five!"
"And if you decide when you're older that you still want to marry Wilson, or marry a boy, then you can do that."
The pair went on to explore what it meant to "be gay."
"Why do you feel like you can't be gay?"
The five-year-old responded:
"Well, I don't like pink or, like, Barbies or something."
Christie explained:
"Oh, that doesn't mean that. You don't have to like those things to be gay."
"There's all different kinds of people. There's boys that are gay who love trucks and cars and work in construction or business. And then there are those gay guys who like pink, but that's not all gay guys."
The five-year-old held on to the dream of marrying his best friend.
"I still want to marry Wilson."
"I just want to just connect to him."
"I don't want to have a wedding. That's embarrassing."
"I just wanna go to my house and just eat."
Christie validated what he wanted.
"I love that. I love a low-key wedding."
"There's no rules for any of it. You can be gay, and you can like cars, you can have a big wedding, you can have a small wedding, you can marry a boy, you can marry a girl, and you can do whatever you want to do."
Some empathized with the five-year-old about his feelings of not being gay.
Others really liked the 5-year-old's current plans for his wedding day.
Some applauded the nanny for how she handled the situation and supported a healthy conversation.
It's true that this 5-year-old may not be able to marry his best friend, Wilson, when he's older, but it's wonderful to know that he understands that his feelings are valid and they will continue to be valid, whether he finds out he's gay, straight, or somewhere else within the LGBTQ+ rainbow.
We all love who we love, and sometimes we show that love by getting married, and sometimes we show it through powerful friendship. Both are important and worth fighting for.