Blizzard Reporter Caught Off Guard When Interview Snowballs Into Rant About Predatory Landlords In NYC

Mike Johnson Warns What Will Happen To Trump If Democrats Take The House—And Everyone Had The Same Response

During an interview about the recent blizzard in NYC, a reporter's lighthearted questions about the nostalgia of snow got derailed when the man she stopped took aim at "predatory landlords" and "private equity."

Morgan Allison Ross
Feb 25, 2026
A New Yorker delivered an unexpected State of the Union when asked about the “nostalgia” of the recent blizzard that hit the Northeast.

As a reporter stopped residents in Washington Heights to talk about snow days and winter memories, one bundled-up man used the moment to deliver a sharp critique of the city’s housing landscape—live on air. The now-viral clip begins mid-response, already so far removed from hot cocoa, marshmallows, and snowmen.

The unidentified interviewee didn’t waste time reframing the conversation:

“There’s still people out in doorways looking for shelter, and I think a lot of people think this is why we shouldn’t allow hedge funds to own residential property.”

And the backdrop wasn’t exactly light. The weekend’s blizzard dumped more than two-and-a-half feet of snow across parts of the Northeast, grinding travel to a near standstill. Roads were closed, train service was suspended, and roughly 7,400 flights were canceled as millions hunkered down under emergency declarations.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to stay off the streets as emergency crews worked to clear them.

The NBC 4 New York reporter attempted to pivot:

“And so what we were talking about earlier, too, is a little bit of the nostalgia aspect, right? How this feels kind of like back in the '90s of when we were growing up?”

For a moment, it seemed like the reset might work. The energy softened. The snow became the focus again.

The interviewee appeared to follow her lead—at least initially:

“Yeah, like we were saying. Yeah, it was much, much more snow, colder winters…”

For a second, it felt like we were headed for frosted eyelashes, frozen sidewalks, and childhood winter flashbacks—before he swerved right back to housing instability.

Tripling down, he redirected that conversation:

“And again, private equity didn’t own so much of the housing stock in America.”

The reporter’s glance toward the camera, seemingly signaling for a wrap, quickly became the clip’s punchline.

You can watch the awkward moment below:

But beneath the viral humor sits a serious issue.

According to the New York Times, the previous major blizzard left at least 20 New Yorkers dead or dying on the city’s streets. The youngest was 27. The oldest was 90 and had dementia. Some were homeless. Some died with drugs or alcohol in their system. All faced brutal winter conditions.

This weekend’s storm once again blanketed the boroughs with nearly two feet of snow while temperatures plunged. Mamdani declared a state of emergency and provided updates as conditions evolved.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the city’s emergency procedure:

“New York remains in a state of emergency. The travel ban has ended today at noon, but a hazardous travel advisory remains in place through midnight tonight.”

His administration deployed hundreds of outreach workers to offer people experiencing homelessness access to heated spaces on buses, in hospitals, and at schools. Ambulettes distributed winter supplies and transported individuals to shelters. New emergency shelter beds were made available, and overdose prevention centers remained open overnight, according to City Hall.

Mamdani emphasized adjustments made after the previous storm:

“We took a hard look at everything that worked and started it from the first day of this blizzard response.”

In the months between storms, Mamdani also reinstated efforts to clear homeless encampments. At least one individual who died during the last blizzard had been living in a campsite near the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

The clip quickly circulated across social media, where viewers were split between laughing at the reporter’s visible discomfort and applauding the man for redirecting the conversation to housing and homelessness.

You can view the reactions here:









While some homeless New Yorkers accepted outreach assistance, others reported overcrowded facilities or no recent contact with city workers and emergency services.

Edward Roberts, 64, explained his reluctance to use shelters:

“The shelter people are rough; there are mentally ill people, angry people, you won’t have peace.”

Adam Shrier, a spokesperson for New York City Health and Hospitals, said Harlem Hospital’s warming center served roughly 30 people Sunday night and turned no one away.

Juan De La Cruz, director of emergency relief services at the Coalition for the Homeless, said two men told him police officers had confiscated their sleeping bags and winter coats while they were sheltering in the subway system. De La Cruz believed police were not supposed to seize belongings during severe weather events, and sought clarification from the Mamdani administration.

So, what began as a street interview about childhood snow memories ultimately underscored a broader tension in New York: amid record snowfall and viral moments, the realities of housing, homelessness, and winter survival remain impossible to ignore.

Megan Renee reacts to a Facebook comment and pulls up Peter Straub’s profile while discussing the fallout.
Internet Sleuth Makes Internet Troll Dentist Immediately Regret Calling Her A Slur In Her Facebook Comments

Musician Nicole Sophia and best friend
Lesbian TikToker Records Best Friend's Reaction To Hearing Love Song She Wrote About Her—And We're Sobbing

Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Posts Heartbreaking Video Upping Reward Money For Her Missing Mother To $1 Million

Abdellatif and Sandra Hafraoui
New Jersey MAGA Couple Slams Trump For 'Ruining Our Lives' After Husband Gets Detained By ICE

