MAGA Senator Offers Mind-Numbing Explanation For What's Really Making Trump Sick

MAGA Rep. Suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson Could Lose Supreme Court Seat Due To Biden Autopen Usage

There are some GOP members of Congress that tiptoe around MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, trying to avoid his notice and his wrath, remembering how he set his followers onto the U.S. Capitol and targeted former GOP Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in the aftermath.

Then there are Trump's self-described MAGA minions, his ride or dies who will go to bat for him on every issue—always ready with an excuse for any reprehensible thing he says or does.

But Alabama MAGA Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville may have just achieved a new level of deflection.

After the White House announced the 79-year-old POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among the elderly, Tuberville blamed "radicals" instead of Trump's age, weight, diet, and sedentary lifestyle.

  
 
View on Threads



 
 


As a WOKE citizen I'll take the blame for DEI in our society, but this is a bridge too far ..."After President Trump was diagnosed with a chronic vein condition, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) suggested the president’s health condition could be a result of his efforts in “fighting the radicals.”"

[image or embed]
— Ole Soul Squawking (@terrycole-car.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 11:00 AM

While speaking on WABC 7770 AM radio's The Cats Roundtable on Sunday, Tuberville alleged Trump’s poor circulation was caused by liberals not bowing to his whims instead of a lifetime of fast food and other poor health choices.

Tuberville told host John Catsimatidis:

"The pressure on somebody like President Trump right now, not just from outside entities … all over the world but also fighting the radicals in this country."

You can listen here:

The MAGA Senator added:

"Every day it’s almost like a fistfight. And he’s making progress."
"We just need to win more and more people on our side that understand what’s going on because our country has got one foot in the grave when it comes to our constitution and capitalism."

People were unsurprised by Tuberville's latest ludicrous claim in service to Trump’s ego.

 


  
 
View on Threads


Tuberville, the dumbest senator, says Trump health issues are exacerbated (blood pooling in legs, cankles) by ‘fighting the radicals’. Does Tuberville have congestive brain failure?
— brandnewdaycoming.bsky.social (@brandnewdaycoming.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:33 PM


 
 


  
 
View on Threads


Vote Tuberville out. Voters have to have some self respect. He is ignorant, a racist, a Trump sycophant, liar. He blames Trump’s health problems on him “fighting radicals.” Too stupid for words.
— Mary Carol (@1967honoredqueen.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM


 
 


 

  @Sharon420/Bluesky

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) usually affects people over 50, with the risk going up the older a person gets. Overall, about 1 in 20 adults suffer from CVI.

CVI symptoms include:

  • achy or tired legs
  • burning, tingling or “pins and needles” sensation
  • cramping at night
  • discolored skin that looks reddish-brown
  • edema (swelling) in lower legs and ankles, especially after standing
  • flaking or itching skin on legs or feet
  • full or heavy feeling in legs
  • leathery-looking skin
  • ulcers (open sores), usually near ankles.

CVI happens when the valves in leg veins don’t work properly. It can be congenital or the result of a prior condition like deep vein thrombosis—a blood clot—or varicose veins.

Liberals and radicals are not known causes.

