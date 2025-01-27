Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Slammed For Saying Trans Kids 'Should Live In Fear' Of Their Own Parents

Tommy Tuberville
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama shared his outrage at Rev. Mariann Budde's sermon aimed at Trump, remarking on X that "these 'trans children' should live in fear of their parents."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was criticized after sharing his outrage over Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde's sermon aimed at President Donald Trump, remarking on X that "'trans children' should live in fear of their parents."

During her address, Budde condemned the growing polarization in American politics, highlighting how "contempt fuels social media campaigns" and noting that "many profit" from that division. She spoke after Trump signed approximately 100 executive actions, many of which included policies targeting LGBTQ individuals and immigrants.

RELATED: Bishop Who Urged Trump To 'Have Mercy' Responds After Trump Demands 'Apology'

One sweeping executive order declared that the U.S. government would recognize only two sexes, male and female. Another order aimed to dismantle “radical and wasteful” diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within federal agencies. Additionally, the administration removed LGBTQ resources from government websites, including a page on the State Department's site that had been dedicated to advancing LGBTQ rights globally.

With this in mind, Budde said, looking directly at Trump:

“In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.”

Tuberville retweeted footage of Budde's remarks that were decried as "woke" by far-right account "End Wokeness," adding:

"These "trans children" should live in fear of their parents and the sick people that enable those "guardians". It's child abuse. An absolute disgrace."

You can see his post below.

Tuberville’s comments rely on the baseless anti-LGBTQ+ myth that no one is inherently LGBTQ+, claiming instead—though categorically falsely—that all individuals are naturally straight and cisgender until influenced by LGBTQ+ adults.

There is no evidence to support the claim that non-LGBTQ+ individuals can be "turned" LGBTQ+ by their parents or anyone else. In reality, many transgender youth conceal their identities from authority figures, including parents and teachers, due to societal expectations to conform to cisgender norms.

When trans children do come out to their families, they often face rejection, punishment, abuse, conversion therapy, or homelessness, rather than the support and acceptance they deserve.

Consider this against the backdrop of ramped-up attacks against transgender people nationwide, Trump's executive orders notwithstanding.

Researchers at The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Human Behaviour that found a significant and causal link between anti-transgender state laws and increased suicide risk among transgender and nonbinary young people in the United States.

Between 2018 and 2022, 48 anti-transgender laws were enacted across 19 U.S. states. The study analyzed the relationship between these laws and suicide risk during this five-year period, using national survey data from over 61,000 transgender and nonbinary youth.

The findings revealed that these laws led to a significant increase in past-year suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth, with rates rising by as much as 72%.

Tuberville's remarks were swiftly called out.



Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted 218-206 to pass a bill by Tuberville that seeks to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ sports in federally funded schools by amending Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.

The bill stipulates that under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” Tuberville reintroduced the legislation, titled the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025 (Senate Bill 9) after its initial introduction in 2023.

The legislation further specifies that it would be a violation of Title IX for federally funded schools to allow individuals whose sex is male to participate in athletic programs or activities designated for women or girls.

The Senate will vote on the legislation but an exact date has not been set.

Latest News

A wide back shot of a man, angled upward. He is in business attire and is staring in awe at a skyscraper.
Music

Things That Initially Flopped But Later Became Classics

More from News/political-news

Lauren Boebert
ndrea Renault/Star Max/GC Images

Lauren Boebert Ripped After Mistakenly Trying To Oust Trans Rep. From Women's Bathroom

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized after she was seen running in and out of the Capitol women's room, claiming "a man" was in the bathroom, only to admit she got it wrong.

Boebert was reportedly overheard on the House floor recounting an encounter with Democratic Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender member of Congress, in the ladies' room. According to an unnamed GOP lawmaker speaking anonymously, Boebert claimed she told McBride, “You shouldn’t be here,” upon seeing her enter the restroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Sam Kuffel; Elon Musk
CBS 58/YouTube; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

TV Meteorologist Ousted From CBS Station After Slamming Musk's Nazi-Like Salute On Instagram

CBS 58 meteorologist Sam Kuffel is "no longer with the station" after she criticized billionaire Elon Musk on her personal Instagram account over a Nazi-like salute he gave—not once but twice—to the crowd at a Trump rally during Monday's inauguration festivities.

Following President Donald Trump's swearing-in, Musk spoke at a rally held at D.C.'s Capital One Arena and said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Ariana Grande
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Childhood Photo After Scoring Her First Oscar Nod For 'Wicked'

Wicked star Ariana Grande wrote a humbling post after being nominated for her first Academy Award for playing the supporting role of Glinda.

Director Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on characters from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz received ten Oscar nods, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo for her portrayal of Elphaba.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @joyvideography's TikTok video
@jolvideography/TikTok

Groom In Tears After Hearing 3-Year-Old Daughter's Sweet And Hilarious Message Before Wedding

The TikTok account for JOL Videography shared a touching video of a groom awaiting his bride's grand entrance on his wedding day back in December.

The wedding was beautifully arranged at Hawkstone Hall Hotel & Gardens in Marchamley, England, complete with beautiful white winter flowers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sexyy Red; Bernice King
Prince Williams/WireImage/GettyImages, Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Rapper Apologizes For Sharing AI Photo Of Herself With MLK Jr. After Bernice King Calls Her Out

Rapper Sexyy Red formally apologized to the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for posting an AI-manipulated photo of her with the late civil rights leader who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

The 26-year-old "U My Everything" rap artist honored the annual day of MLK Jr.'s remembrance with a digitally rendered image depicting herself with MLK Jr. at a nightclub, clasping hands as they gaze into each other's eyes.

Keep ReadingShow less