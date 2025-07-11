George Santos Posts Disturbing Warning To Supporters Before Starting Seven-Year Jail Sentence

Disgraced former GOP Representative George Santos had social media users weirded out after he took to X to reassure his followers that he isn't depressed or suicidal before he begins his seven-year prison sentence on federal fraud and identity theft charges.

Santos—who since arriving on the political scene faced allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief—also cited "horrifying" statistics about gay men in jail.

He wrote:

"I’m heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there."

"If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie…full stop. The statistics around what happens to gay men in BOP custody are horrifying, and that’s exactly why I’m putting this out there now."

"So if something does happen, there’s no confusion. I did NOT kill myself."

You can see his post below.

Not once did Santos express remorse for his crimes.

Prosecutors convinced a judge that Santos' actions warranted a seven-year sentence; the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York argued in a court filing in April that Santos' “unparalleled crimes” had “made a mockery” of the electoral process.

Additionally, they argued that Santos had been “unrepentant and defiant” for years, brushing off the case as a “witch-hunt” and refusing to resign from Congress even as his extensive fabrications were exposed.

Though Santos ultimately pleaded guilty before trial, they said his expressions of remorse “ring hollow,” pointing out that he has neither forfeited his illicit earnings nor made restitution to his victims.

The sentence Santos received sits at the high end of the sentencing guidelines, combining roughly four to five years for fraud-related charges with a mandatory two-year minimum for aggravated identity theft.

As you can imagine, no one had much sympathy to give the notorious fabulist.

See you on the flip side, George.