Elon Musk's Ex Grimes Calls X Platform A 'Poison' And 'Theatre' After Social Media Hiatus

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

Ann Coulter
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Coulter faced major backlash for a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 09, 2025
Far-right provocateur Ann Coulter is facing fierce criticism after she made a genocidal remark in a now-deleted post on X in response to University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie's speech about colonization.

Yazzie, in a speech at last year's annual Socialism Conference, said "decolonization is the only thing that is going to save us as a species" during a panel hosted by Red Nation, a Native American nonprofit that advocates for Palestinian and Native American rights. She also said that the United States is the "greatest predator empire that has ever existed" and said it should be dismantled.

Although Yazzie made the remarks well over a year ago, far-right accounts resurfaced them and The Times of Israel falsely claimed that she'd issued them this week.

Responding to one far-right fellow X user who shared footage of Yazzie speaking, Coulter responded:

"We didn't kill enough Indians."

You can see her post below.

 Screenshot of Ann Coulter's remark about killing Indians on X@AnnCoulter/X

Writing on Facebook, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, called Coulter's post “beyond abhorrent” and “dangerous hate speech":

“Coulter’s statement, on its face, is a despicable rhetorical shot trained on the First Peoples of this continent, designed to dehumanize and diminish us and our ancestors and puts us at risk of further injury."
“We’ve faced enough of that since this country’s founding. This kind of rhetoric has fueled the destruction of tribes, their life ways, languages and cultures, the violation of treaty rights, and the perpetuation of violence and oppression.”
“What Ann Coulter said is heartless, vicious and should be repudiated by people of good faith regardless of political philosophy or party. Some things are simply wrong and we cannot validate it through our silence.”

You can see his post below.

 

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes Tasha Mousseau described Coulter as "what colonizers would like to continue on in this country.”

Noting that she has a newborn grandson, Mousseau said his birth "is evidence that we will always be here, despite the best efforts of the U.S. government and colonizer."

