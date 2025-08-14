Pilot Goes Viral After Putting Ungrateful Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency On Blast

Skip to content

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

We can all agree that gossiping isn't the greatest pastime, right? It can be harmful, and it just isn't the best use of a person's time.

But sometimes you have to match someone else's energy.

TikToker @ish.bish was thoroughly entertained on an international flight as he watched the drama unfold between an ungrateful passenger and an increasingly disgruntled pilot.

The situation began with the pilot announcing to the flight that the plane would have to make an unscheduled stop in Newfoundland, Canada, because there was a passenger on board who needed immediate medical care and could not wait until their destination.

The TikToker smiled slightly, looked out the window at the sky, and wiggled his eyebrows, but otherwise did not have any other reaction.

He filmed another clip for the video as the plane came in for a landing, and medical personnel were already waiting on the strip to pick up the passenger.

But the tea came in hot two hours later, when the flight was finally able to take off again, and the pilot stated:

"You'll be happy to learn that our passenger, which, we saved her life, was a bit angry to be offloaded from the aircraft."
"She gave us the finger when leaving the aircraft, and she's still... being very angry at the hospital. That's it."

The TikToker covered his mouth in shock at the fed-up "That's it!" from the pilot and wrote in the caption:

"The captain was not having it."

You can watch the video here:

@ish.bish

Captain wasn’t having it

Fellow TikTokers were living for the tea and the well-deserved, nonchalant update from the pilot.

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

@ish.bish/TikTok

It's clear that this pilot was just doing his job and did what he had to do to best serve a passenger in medical crisis, and all of the other passengers who could have been impacted.

Was it necessary to vent about the situation? No. But was it well-deserved? TikTok sure thinks so!

It might have been frustrating for the passenger to have to get off the plane and book a new flight after they'd received treatment, but at least they were cared for.

