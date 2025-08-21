Skip to content

Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

Screenshots from @zarababyz's TikTok video
@zarababyz/TikTok

Three-year-old Zara was all set for her first day of preschool—but after only having had purses and never a backpack, she was adorably unsure of how to wear it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 21, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and everyone's social media feeds are full of cute, smiling faces off to their first day of school, more mature faces off to their last first day before college, and every school year in between.

And let's not forget the accessories, including outfits of the day, backpacks and purses, and more!

TikToker @zarababyz, which centers around the family's three-year-old daughter, Zara, certainly hasn't!

Excited for her first day of preschool, Zara sported an adorable little multicolored crochet dress, a stylish slicked back bun, and simple and dainty little shoes.

For the final touch, Zara's dad handed her the very first backpack she'd ever use: a hot pink number just stylish enough to suit Zara's fashion sense.

But after "a lifetime of purses," according to the video's caption, Zara looked nothing short of skeptical of the new accessory. She held it up and studied it before turning her quizzical face toward her father behind the camera, clearly questioning all of his life decisions for him.

Then she did the most sensational thing: she put the backpack on.

But she didn't just put the backpack on by slinging it over her shoulder, oh no! She slipped her hand through the top handle, slid the handle up her forearm, and wore it like a purse.

Her dad confirmed if she was going to wear it that way, and she offered a confident little, "Yeah."

You can watch the adorable video here:

@zarababyz

#1stdayofschool #backpack #purse

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the young girl's fashion sense.

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

@zarababyz/TikTok

As adorable as the moment was, it unfortunately did not last that long. Zara's dad confirmed that she continued to wear her backpack like a purse until she saw a series of fellow students wearing their backpacks, well, on their backs, and she soon dropped it and wore it the more traditional way.

But even though she conformed to this backpack norm, something is telling us that Zara will find other ways to continue to express herself, in and out of the classroom, as she grows up.

After all, there are hand-carrying backpacks and large clutch purses that would work in lieu of a backpack. The options for someone as imaginative and stylish as Zara are endless!

Latest News

JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
People

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Regina Hall and Anna Faris are reuniting as Brenda and Cindy for Scary Movie 6.
Celebrities

Anna Faris, Regina Hall back for 'Scary Movie 6'!

man with his hands covered with grime
Trending

People Break Down The Extremely Unhygienic Things People Still Do Anyway

More from Trending

Olivia Munn
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Olivia Munn Shares Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From Right Before Her Double Mastectomy

Celebrities are increasingly expected to use their big social media platforms for good by advocating for important issues and providing educational resources for those in need.

The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn has made herself no exception, as she's openly shared her experience with being diagnosed and treated for breast cancer, including five major surgeries, a double mastectomy, and a SKIMS photoshoot that highlighted her double mastectomy scars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two Houston food influencers narrowly escaped disaster
@Unrated Ex Files/YouTube

Food influencers shocked by car crash mid-bite!

Filming a crash-out in fine dining was definitely not on the menu when two food influencers sat down for what should’ve been a simple night of sliders and shrimp.

Instead, their dinner review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations in Houston turned into a full-blown disaster flick—complete with flying glass, chaos, and an SUV-shaped plot twist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salma Hayek; Matthew Perry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry On His Birthday With Sweet 'Fools Rush In' Clip

The entertainment industry was rocked at the news that Matthew Perry, most popular for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away on October 28, 2023.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, ranging from fans to fellow Friends castmates to countless other celebrities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon Stone
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sharon Stone Offers Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Planned Reboot Of 'Basic Instinct'

Because we have officially run out of ideas as a culture, Hollywood is rebooting the notorious early-90s film Basic Instinct.

And the original film's star, Sharon Stone, who rocketed to stardom because of her infamous performance, had a hilariously blunt take on the reboot's chances.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steven Cheung; Jack White
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out At 'Loser' Jack White For Calling Trump's Oval Office Makeover 'Vulgar'

Musician Jack White has made it very clear how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's tacky, tasteless White House decor.

The slathering of every available surface with gold, paving of the Rose Garden, and numerous massive ego-boosting portraits of Trump hung throughout the People's House has been panned by the majority of people, but something about the White Stripes' frontman's critique triggered the Trump administration.

Keep ReadingShow less