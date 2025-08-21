Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and everyone's social media feeds are full of cute, smiling faces off to their first day of school, more mature faces off to their last first day before college, and every school year in between.

And let's not forget the accessories, including outfits of the day, backpacks and purses, and more!

TikToker @zarababyz, which centers around the family's three-year-old daughter, Zara, certainly hasn't!

Excited for her first day of preschool, Zara sported an adorable little multicolored crochet dress, a stylish slicked back bun, and simple and dainty little shoes.

For the final touch, Zara's dad handed her the very first backpack she'd ever use: a hot pink number just stylish enough to suit Zara's fashion sense.

But after "a lifetime of purses," according to the video's caption, Zara looked nothing short of skeptical of the new accessory. She held it up and studied it before turning her quizzical face toward her father behind the camera, clearly questioning all of his life decisions for him.

Then she did the most sensational thing: she put the backpack on.

But she didn't just put the backpack on by slinging it over her shoulder, oh no! She slipped her hand through the top handle, slid the handle up her forearm, and wore it like a purse.

Her dad confirmed if she was going to wear it that way, and she offered a confident little, "Yeah."

You can watch the adorable video here:

Fellow TikTokers were tickled by the young girl's fashion sense.

As adorable as the moment was, it unfortunately did not last that long. Zara's dad confirmed that she continued to wear her backpack like a purse until she saw a series of fellow students wearing their backpacks, well, on their backs, and she soon dropped it and wore it the more traditional way.

But even though she conformed to this backpack norm, something is telling us that Zara will find other ways to continue to express herself, in and out of the classroom, as she grows up.

After all, there are hand-carrying backpacks and large clutch purses that would work in lieu of a backpack. The options for someone as imaginative and stylish as Zara are endless!