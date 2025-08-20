Trump Just Hung A Patriotic New Painting Of Himself At The White House—And It's Cringey AF

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump recently hosted several European leaders at the White House after he held a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. The purported purpose was finding a path to peace after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a protracted war.
Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the conflict in 24 hours, but has failed to do so.
While posing for photos with the world leaders, Trump made certain to point out another massive self-aggrandizing portrait that's been hung in the White House since his second term began.
This portrait depicted the alleged assassination attempt against Trump, when his ear was allegedly nicked by a bullet from a high-powered rifle, then miraculously cured without a scar.
Trump made certain to direct everyone's attention to the painting.
It's not the only new portrait the MAGA leader wanted to show off, but he used another administration member to do it.
Trump sycophant and Deputy Assistant to the President Seb Gorka shared another portrait on X, captioned:
"One of the new [White House] paintings of President [Donald Trump]. More to come."
@SebGorka/X
The exact location of the portrait, which seems to cover a wall from almost ceiling to floor, wasn't immediately revealed. It was later identified as hanging somewhere in the West Wing where it can be viewed by visitors.
The portrait is disturbing in its obvious aim to prop up a pathetically fragile ego.
@MattPalillo/X
People took the opportunity to dunk on Trump and his MAGA minions over Trump’s latest insecure cry for validation.
@LadyMihaelaTarg/X
Trump unveiled new portrait at the White House
[image or embed]
— Dennis Gene (@dennisgene.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 10:31 AM
The critiques for the portrait's composition—everything on fire—were less than flattering for Trump.
@gypsysoul1968/Bluesky
[image or embed]
— Maryland Department of Propaganda (@md-propaganda.bsky.social) August 20, 2025 at 8:50 AM
Is the city on fire behind him LA or DC? Everything he touches, he destroys. What a weak, pathetic excuse of a man.Also, his face doesn't blend into the orange background enough to be accurate.
[image or embed]
— Resister In Oz 👊🤦♀️🇦🇺 (@facepalmmoments.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:45 PM
Trump looks as if Putin just told him he hates his tie:New portrait in the West Wing.
[image or embed]
— Peter Christian Hall (@peterchristianhall.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 11:14 PM
@omegamom/Bluesky
Canada, stand down. Rumour has it the White House is going to burn itself down this time.
[image or embed]
— 🇨🇦MapleZero 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (elbows UP!) (@maplezero.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 9:14 PM
"Trump unveiled his - what, 4th? - new "official" portrait to the world leaders who gathered at the White House Monday to support Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. .Looking like hell, with America burning behind him. "-Glee VioletteSick! Our tax dollars are paying for these 'portraits'.
[image or embed]
— Lea Zengage (@leazengage.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 12:19 PM
Yikes, indeed.
Trump Walking Away From America On Fire—not the painting's real title—is just the latest in a series of Trump portraits to be placed within public view, while portraits of former Presidents are removed.
Gorka promised more massive Trump portraits to come, to match the tacky gold decor Trump has already slathered the People's House in. The move, unfortunately for this administration, doesn't make Trump look like the strongman he yearns to be, but rather reeks of desperation and weakness.
But is anyone really surprised Trump wants the White House to become a shrine to himself?