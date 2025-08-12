Skip to content

Vance Blasted After Making Gaslighting Claim About How Tariffs Are Actually Helping 'Average Americans'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Sparks Concern After Repeatedly Confusing Alaska With Russia Ahead Of Putin Meeting

Donald Trump; Vladimir Putin
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Contributor/Getty Images

President Trump turned heads on Monday after repeatedly claiming he's going to "Russia" on Friday, despite his actual plans of visiting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 12, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump turned heads on Monday after he repeatedly claimed he's going to "Russia" on Friday—very openly confusing the country with the state of Alaska, the actual location where he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a highly anticipated summit.

Trump made the mix-up during a press conference about crime in Washington, D.C., where he has already moved to federalize the police and deploy the National Guard, citing inflated crime statistics that compared D.C. to Baghdad and Brasilia.

At one point, he complained:

“This is a tragic emergency, and it’s embarrassing for me to be up here. You know, I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday."
"I don’t like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once-beautiful capital [is].”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

At another, he said:

"It's a big thing. We're going to Russia. It's going to be a big deal."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump's words sparked concern—prompting many to point out that his regular verbal gaffes raise questions about his fitness for office.


The meeting will mark the first encounter between a U.S. president and Putin since 2021, when former President Joe Biden met him in Switzerland. It will also be Putin’s first visit to the United States in ten years—despite an active arrest warrant for him from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Trump claimed his meeting with Putin will be a "feel-out meeting" and that he'll know within just a couple of minutes whether he can convince Putin to give back territory Russia stole from Ukraine after invading the country in 2022.

He said there would be "some swapping, changes in land"—and while that's not the first time he's used the phrase, he has not made clear what land Russia could cede to Ukraine.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

MSNBC Fact-Checks Trump In Real Time As He Blatantly Lies About Crime Rates In DC

A young man sits in a job interview across from a woman we can't see, and he's seems bored.
Trending

Job Interview Red Flags That Scream 'Walk Away!'

Trump Burger restaurant
Donald Trump

Owner Of MAGA-Themed 'Trump Burger' Chain Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest

Luke Bryan
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Shows Off His Moonwalk During Concert—Then Stops For Hilariously NSFW Reason

More from News/political-news

Tom Hanks as James Lovell; Astronaut James A. Lovell
Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images

Tom Hanks Pays Poignant Tribute To Apollo 13 Astronaut James Lovell After His Death At 97

Beloved American astronaut James A. Lovell died this week at the age of 97.

He was known for his lengthy, ambitious NASA career, including an orbit of the moon in 1968 and his heroic efforts, navigation, and leadership on Apollo 13 in 1970, which was later commemorated in the film Apollo 13.

Keep ReadingShow less
Influencer Reveals She Broke Her Spine Trying To Do Viral Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge
@DMxfefpseUX/Instagram

Influencer Reveals She Broke Her Spine Trying To Do Viral Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

It feels like every summer brings some sort of weird viral trend that inevitably comes to a head when someone hurts themselves, or their reputation, trying to do it.

This year it's the Nicki Minaj challenge, in which people try to recreate a post from Minaj's appearance in the the 2013 High School video, which involves balancing in a precarious crouch while wearing frankly impressive stiletto heels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Machine Gun Kelly
Prince Williams / Contributor/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Concern After Revealing He Only Eats 'A Couple Times A Week'

Many people look at celebrities with a fair amount of awe and envy.

Some spend hours wishing they could wear the same glamorous clothes as their favorite film stars or singers, or have their enviable complexions or physiques.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ed Romaine
Fox 5 New York

New York Republican Accidentally Describes America's 250th Birthday Festivities With NSFW Phrase

People laughed at Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine when he excitedly described what's in store for America's semiquincentennial next year—that's the country's 250th birthday for those keeping track—and used a NSFW sexual phrase that does not at all mean what he thinks it means.

Romaine, who previously served as the town supervisor for Brookhaven and was elected Suffolk County Executive in November 2023, waved his arms around with giddy anticipation when he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mariah Carey; Katy Perry
bbcradio2/TikTok; Good Morning America/YouTube

Mariah Carey Just Found Out That Katy Perry Went To Space—And Her Reaction Is Everything

Practically all we heard about back in April was the bizarre Blue Origin space flight in which Katy Perry and others went to space on one of Jeff Bezos' weiner-shaped rockets as a supposed act of feminism, or something.

But the news seems to have missed pop diva Mariah Carey entirely—and she definitely doesn't seem impressed now that she knows!

Keep ReadingShow less