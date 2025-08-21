Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out At 'Loser' Jack White For Calling Trump's Oval Office Makeover 'Vulgar'

Musician Jack White has made it very clear how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's tacky, tasteless White House decor.

The slathering of every available surface with gold, paving of the Rose Garden, and numerous massive ego-boosting portraits of Trump hung throughout the People's House has been panned by the majority of people, but something about the White Stripes' frontman's critique triggered the Trump administration.

Assistant to the President, White House Director of Communications, and Trump toady Steven Cheung lashed out at White in the press, labeling the 12-time Grammy winner and 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee a "has-been loser."

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 19, White wrote:

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie 'Idiocracy'."

"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it?"

"What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit. -III"

The accompanying photo featured Trump alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Trump redecorated Oval Office.

In response, Cheung told The Daily Beast:

"Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."

"It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People’s House'."

Unwilling to suffer fools gladly, White had a lengthy written response for Cheung's criticism.

He posted a carousel on Instagram, which included his message, with the caption:

"I was raised to believe that we defeated fascism in World War II and that we would never allow it again in the world. I don't always state publicly my political opinions, and like anyone I don't always know all of the facts, but when it comes to this man and this administration I'm not going to be like one of the silent minority of 1930's Germany."

"This man is a danger to not just America but the entire world and that's not an exaggeration, he's dismantling democracy and endangering the planet on a daily basis, and we. all. know. it. -JW III..."

White ended with a quote from Republican President Theodore Roosevelt:

"To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public."

You can see his post here:

In his written rebuttal for Cheung's comments, White wrote:

"... funny that it wasn't me calling out trump's blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc. his ridiculous 'wall' construction, his attacks on the disabled, his attempted coup and mob insurrection and destruction of the sacred halls of congress,"

"his disparaging sexist and pedophilic remarks about women, his obvious attempts at distraction about being a close personal friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his inclusion in the Epstein files,"

"his ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty, his attempts to dismantle healthcare,"

"his obvious wimpy and pathetic kowtowing to the dictators Putin and Kim Jong Un, his nazi like rallies, his attempts to sell merchandise and products like Goya beans through the office of the President,"

"his fake 'gunshot to the ear' that he showed no medical records or photographs of, his constant, constant, constant lying to the American people, etc. etc. etc."

After listing all of his criticisms for Trump, White noted:

"No, it wasn't me calling out any of that, it was the f*cking DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults."

Recalling Cheung's attempt to disparage him, White remarked:

"How petty and pathetic and thin skinned could this administration get? 'Masquerading as a real artist'? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being."

White called out the many ways Trump is masquerading as something he isn't. He also addressed Trump's mouthpieces and the MAGA minions whose rabid devotion he depends upon.

White wrote:

"His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a daily basis."

"Wow, he hates who you hate....good for you, be proud of yourselves, how christian of you all."

White concluded his response with a further takedown of Trump supporters, writing:

"No intelligent person can defend this low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc. This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and have fleeced the American people over and over."

He added why he was unbothered by anything the Trump administration might say about him, noting:

"Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me, because anyone who trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves."

White finished by noting he actually is a successful businessman, stating:

"I'm an artist who's owned his own businesses like his own upholstery shop and recording label since he was 21 years old who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief."

Despite Cheung's statement, there seemed to be a lot more Team Jack than Team Taco online.

More than a few pointed out the Trump administration should be experts of washed up has-beens.

This was hardly the first time White has criticized or clashed with Trump.

In 2016, after learning that Trump had used the White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army" in campaign videos, the band denounced Trump and began selling shirts reading "Icky Trump"—a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

In 2024, the White Stripes threatened to sue Trump’s campaign after "Seven Nation Army" was again used without permission. White called Trump and his staff "fascists."

In August 2025, White gave his endorsement for California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom to use "Seven Nation Army" to push back against Trump—whose name White never capitalizes.

On an Instagram post by Newsom, White wrote in the comments:

"Fans of this song and also democracy, notice that I'm ok with this track being used in this manner."

"Not so much when trump and his gestapo try to use one of my songs."

"Keep hitting him back Gavin!"

Perhaps that's what put the bee in Cheung's bonnet.