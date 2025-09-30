Skip to content

Trump Ripped After Gloating About How Golden Oval Office Makes World Leaders 'Freak Out'

Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump was hit with criticism for focusing on non-important issues after he gloated on Truth Social about how his golden makeover of the Oval Office makes visitors "freak out" due to its "quality and beauty."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 30, 2025
President Donald Trump is known for his gaudy taste in decor and now he has people rolling their eyes after he claimed that all of the gold decorations in the Oval Office actually makes visitors "freak out" due to its "quality and beauty."

The Oval Office has been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January—it features, among other things, fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly installed Rococo mirrors.

Trump posted a video on Truth Social showing gold decor that will soon be placed on the White House walls and commented:

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House."
"Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty. Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!!"

You can see his post and the video below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump was swifly called out for his boast at a time when Americans are struggling with the rising cost of living, particularly the high grocery prices Trump was claimed he would take care of on his first day in office.


Trump first revealed the lavish makeover of his office in February, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to see it in person.

The two world leaders posed beneath a portrait of George Washington, framed by gold medallions, cherubs, and a gallery wall so tightly packed that the frames nearly touched.

During a Fox News tour with Laura Ingraham, Trump gestured toward the cherubs and said:

“It’s angels. They say angels bring good luck, and we need a lot of luck in this country with what they’ve done over the last four years.”

By May, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was seated in the Oval Office for a bilateral meeting. Trump referred to the Oval Office as “new and improved" Oval Office." He added that as the room "becomes more and more beautiful with love—you know, we handle it with great love—and 24-karat gold. That always helps, too.”

Trump is also overseeing a project to repave the White House Garden in the style of his Mar-a-Lago estate and has commissioned the construction of an enormous ballroom, so we can expect the People's House to look drastically different sooner rather than later.

