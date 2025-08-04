Skip to content

Comedian Matt Rife Just Bought The Haunted Annabelle House—And This Can't End Well

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Before And After Photos Of White House Rose Garden Lawn Following Trump Makeover Are Truly Depressing

Donald Trump; White House Rose Garden in 2024
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump's completed patio on what used to be the White House Rose Garden lawn has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 04, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In 2020, then First Lady Melania Trump oversaw a renovation of the White House Rose Garden which included significant changes to the trees in the garden and the addition of a limestone path around the perimeter of the grass.

It was a controversial redo, with petitions asking the next administration to reverse her changes.

from pics

In July, a magnolia tree said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson was removed from the South Lawn, allegedly over concerns the evergreen had deteriorated and could pose a safety risk. The following day, it was replaced by a 12-year-old sapling descended from the original tree, which MAGA Republican President Donald Trump dubbed the “MAGAnolia.”

Now Trump has taken a stab at redecorating the Rose Garden, drawing inspiration from his Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Palm Beach, Florida, just as he has with the Oval Office.

You can see a brief history of the garden here:

  youtu.be

Trump's changes were revealed this week.

Gone is the grass, replaced with tiles and drains and presidential seals. Sets of patio furniture were also placed on Trump's new patio, bunched up by the doorway to the White House.

ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl posted pictures on X of Trump's take on class.

The reception has been frosty.

Trump Kills Beauty.

[image or embed]
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM


 


 


What do you think Trump buried in the White House Rose Garden ? 🤔
— David Leavitt (@davidleavitt.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 7:12 PM


 


Melania Trump did this to the White House rose garden so her husband couldn't bury her there.

[image or embed]
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM


 


What Trump did to the Rose Garden is exactly what he wants to do to our national parks.
— Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@alcappuccinoit.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM


Adieu, le Rose Garden de Jackie Kennedy. Welcome to Trump Plaza.

[image or embed]
— Maitre Eolas (@maitreeolas.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 7:10 PM

At least it's not covered in gold leaf.

Yet.

Latest News

Justin Timberlake
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake Reveals Health Diagnosis After Fans Call Him Out For Barely Singing At His Concerts

Anthony Hopkins; Kim Kardashian
Celebrities

Anthony Hopkins Pokes Fun At Kim Kardashian's New Face Wrap With Hilarious Hannibal Lecter Video

Joey "Swoll" Sergo; Hulk Hogan
Celebrities

Fitness Influencer Joey Swoll Ignites Controversy After Using Offensive Term To Defend Hulk Hogan Tribute

Kathy Hochul; Ted Cruz
Political News

NY Gov. Rips Cruz After He Calls Her Out For Wearing Headscarf To Fallen Muslim Police Officer's Funeral

More from People/donald-trump

Dean Cain and Donald Trump; David Corenswet in Superman (2025)
Dean Cain; Warner Bros. Pictures

Dean Cain Dragged After Bashing 'Woke' Superman And Praising 'Empathetic' Trump

Actor Dean Cain, best known for playing Clark Kent/Superman on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman—, was criticized after he spoke to Variety about the new "woke" Superman film and his love for President Donald Trump, whom Cain described as "empathetic."

The latest big screen adaptation of the famed superhero comic was directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular superhero, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film has received positive reviews and has already grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rick Scott
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Millionaire MAGA Senator Ripped After Offering Eyeroll-Worthy Defense Of Congressional Stock Trading

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott was called out after he—a politician worth hundreds of millions of dollars—defended his position that members of Congress should be allowed to trade stocks despite clear conflict of interest concerns, saying it's okay because he doesn't "want to be poor."

Scott's remark came after his MAGA colleague, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, joined Democrats on Wednesday in advancing a bill Hawley proposed that would prohibit members of Congress from buying, selling, or holding individual stocks.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman holding the arm of a man with a ring on her finger.
man and woman holding hands
Photo by Elahe Motamedi on Unsplash

Happily Married Couples Share Unorthodox Advice On How To Keep The Spark Alive

There are few feelings better than that of being in love.

Even so, all couples worry that the spark in their marriage or relationships might not burn quite as bright as time passes on, or fade away completely.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @carolinemincks's TikTok video
@carolinemincks/TikTok

Retail Worker Shares How Customer Refused To Accept That $20 Is Less Than $22.93

We've all had ridiculous moments where we did not get something and later looked back, only to realize that we probably looked stupid or crazy to whoever was present.

But TikToker Caroline Mincks was not sure that was what happened with a customer who could not understand, or was unwilling to accept, that she had not given her enough money to complete her transaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @stephfromjersey's TikTok video
@stephfromjersey/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out After Man Cancels 30 Minutes Before Their Date Because She Can't Drink Alcohol

Whether we're still going through it or not, we can all admit that the dating scene can be rough sometimes.

But there's something especially degrading about a potential partner holding something against you that you can do nothing about because of a medical condition.

Keep ReadingShow less