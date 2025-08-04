Before And After Photos Of White House Rose Garden Lawn Following Trump Makeover Are Truly Depressing

In 2020, then First Lady Melania Trump oversaw a renovation of the White House Rose Garden which included significant changes to the trees in the garden and the addition of a limestone path around the perimeter of the grass.
It was a controversial redo, with petitions asking the next administration to reverse her changes.
from pics
In July, a magnolia tree said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson was removed from the South Lawn, allegedly over concerns the evergreen had deteriorated and could pose a safety risk. The following day, it was replaced by a 12-year-old sapling descended from the original tree, which MAGA Republican President Donald Trump dubbed the “MAGAnolia.”
Now Trump has taken a stab at redecorating the Rose Garden, drawing inspiration from his Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Palm Beach, Florida, just as he has with the Oval Office.
You can see a brief history of the garden here:
Trump's changes were revealed this week.
Gone is the grass, replaced with tiles and drains and presidential seals. Sets of patio furniture were also placed on Trump's new patio, bunched up by the doorway to the White House.
ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl posted pictures on X of Trump's take on class.
The reception has been frosty.
Trump Kills Beauty.
[image or embed]
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 8:00 PM
What do you think Trump buried in the White House Rose Garden ? 🤔
— David Leavitt (@davidleavitt.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 7:12 PM
Melania Trump did this to the White House rose garden so her husband couldn't bury her there.
[image or embed]
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 4:19 PM
What Trump did to the Rose Garden is exactly what he wants to do to our national parks.
— Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@alcappuccinoit.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM
Adieu, le Rose Garden de Jackie Kennedy. Welcome to Trump Plaza.
[image or embed]
— Maitre Eolas (@maitreeolas.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 7:10 PM
At least it's not covered in gold leaf.
Yet.