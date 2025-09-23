Skip to content

John Cena Praised For Refreshingly Candid Explanation For Why He Doesn't Plan On Having Kids

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump's Latest Gripe About 'Stupid People' Is A Self-Own For The Ages—And He's Not Wrong

Donald Trump with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the background
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During a press briefing about autism on Monday, President Trump lashed out at the "stupid people" running things in a hilarious self-own.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 23, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump found himself on the receiving end of even more mockery after he—with no sense of self-awareness—complained about "stupid people" running things.

Flanked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump made the remark as he promoted unproven—and in some cases debunked—links between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration unveiled a broad initiative to study the disorder’s causes.

He was rambling about high drug prices at the time, saying:

"$1,300 for like, a shot of Ozempic or, the fat, I call it the fat drug. Sometimes it works I guess on people. The ones I've seen it hasn't worked so well, I got a lot of friends, they're fat."
"They said, 'Oh, I've lost some weight.' I said, 'You don't look it to me.' But they paid $1,300, $1,200, and they go to London and they pay $88. And they call me and they say, 'What's this all about?'"
"We're subsidizing the rest of the world stupidly because we've got a lot of stupid people in this country running things. And how big is that? But to me, that's nothing compared to autism."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Those words sure were something coming from the mouth of someone whose rambling remarks about drug prices... really didn't make any sense at all.

For one, what was he talking about?

Trump is of course known for talking randomly and disconnectedly, and he said all of this as Kennedy—a known conspiracy theorist and prominent anti-vaxxer who has been called out regularly for false health claims—stood behind him, a perfect example of the "stupid people" in charge that Trump happened to complain about.

It was quite the self-own.



Trump also said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would start alerting doctors that using acetaminophen “can be associated” with a higher risk of autism, though he offered no evidence for an assertion that goes against the scientific consensus.

In response to Trump's claims, Tylenol maker Kenvue rejected any connection between the drug and autism, warning in a statement that if pregnant women avoid Tylenol when needed, they could be forced to choose between enduring fevers or turning to potentially riskier painkillers.

Kennedy, meanwhile, has dismissed the idea that rising autism diagnoses are largely the result of improved screening and earlier detection—a position that contradicts conclusions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and numerous medical experts.

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Buttigieg Sparks Debate With Response To Harris Revealing She Wanted Him As Her Running Mate

John Oliver discussing Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Political News

John Oliver Rips 'Cowards' Who Suspended Jimmy Kimmel With Perfect 'Bully' Analogy

Screenshots from TikToks about the September 23 Rapture prediction
Trending

Christian TikTokers Are Quitting Their Jobs And Selling Their Cars Because They're Convinced The Rapture Is Today

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Roasted After Claiming He Stopped 'Conflict' Between Two Nations That Are 4,000 Miles Apart

More from News/political-news

pile of old clocks
Jon Tyson on Unsplash

People Break Down Facts That Make You Question Your Concept Of Time

There are a lot of memes on the internet about the intersection of famous people or historic events or which dinosaurs are closer to humans on the timeline than the dinosaurs they're often depicted with to illustrate our perception of time is skewed.

Reddit user sid_shady34 asked:

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Styles
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Harry Styles Just Ran The Berlin Marathon Under A Secret Name—And His Time Is Wildly Impressive

He can sing, he can dance, he can...run an under-3-hour marathon under a fake name? The British singer-songwriter and former member of band One Direction recently ran his second marathon of the year, this time in Berlin, under a pseudonym.

Styles entered the race under the name Sted Sarandos, but was quickly recognized more and more as the race went on, because he does have one of the more recognizable faces in the world, stemming from his nearly two decades of fame.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comedian Guy Branum says a fellow Delta passenger elbowed him mid-flight in a fat-shaming dispute over space.
@guybranum/Instagram

Comedian attacked for weight

When it comes to air travel, we’re all just trying to survive the TSA “non-cupid” shuffle, hoping the middle seat stays empty and that we win the window seat lottery.

But for comedian Guy Branum, his latest flight wasn’t just about losing the armrest territory — it was about being literally elbowed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jasmine Crockett
CNN

Crockett Explains Why She Voted Against Charlie Kirk Resolution—And Calls Out White Colleagues Who Voted For It

Texas Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett explained in an interview on CNN why she voted against a House resolution to honor far-right activist and white supremacist Charlie Kirk after his death, sharing her disappointment after only two white colleagues—Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois—joined her.

Last week, the Republican-controlled House passed a resolution honoring Kirk's "life and legacy" with 310 votes in favor. 95 Democrats backed the resolution, with 58 opposed. 38 voted “present,” effectively abstaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Kelly Clarkson
@kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

Mark Hamill Reveals Dental Hygienist Wife's Hilarious Reaction To Seeing 'Star Wars' In The Theater

Star Wars took the world and the Milky Way Galaxy by storm when it hit theaters, and it's been charming generations ever since with new films and TV show spinoffs.

When the original trilogy appeared, people were fascinated with the special effects, the plot, the villain, and the scrolling text that was unlike anything else they'd seen on the big screen before.

Keep ReadingShow less