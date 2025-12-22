Skip to content

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Just Shared An AI Image Of Himself As A Ripped Firefighter—And Was Promptly Roasted

Elon Musk Slammed After He Makes Gross And Juvenile Comment About Sydney Sweeney's Body

Elon Musk; Sydney Sweeney
ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate

The X owner responded to a video of Sweeney on the red carpet by making a crude joke about the size of her breasts—and people are not impressed.

Joanna Edwards
Dec 22, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Why can't he just continue to fail to make rockets and self-driving electric cars?

Instead, tech billionaire Elon Musk has recently drawn criticism after posting remarks about actress Sydney Sweeney’s appearance following the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid. The controversy centers on Musk’s comments about Sweeney’s dress, comments that were seen by many online as focusing on her physical attributes rather than her work.

Sweeney attended the premiere earlier this month in a white gown reminiscent of Marylin Monroe. The dress garnered extensive media attention for its plunging neckline. Variety and other outlets photographed her on the red carpet, where her outfit was celebrated by some as glamourous and striking, but apparently Musk had other thoughts upon viewing the images.

Posting on his main, verified account, he referenced the sometimes common correlation between a larger breast size and back pain issues, saying that it "Can't be easy," contextually referring to the back pain burden.

This comment was received by Musk fan accounts with glee—and by people who questioned what on earth he was thinking.




Referencing Musk's history of wanting to have children with women he publicly fan-boys on X, folks were acidic in their commentary.


A few people took the comment seriously, agreeing as to the nature of back pain associated with having large breasts.

Most of the nay-sayers in the comments were disgusted by his words and found them to be deeply juvenile.

A few people pointed out that he probably had better things to be doing than posting licentious comments on his main X account.

Some folks fit the whole thing into larger cultural conversations around the Overton Window and what is and is not okay to say in the digital public square.

In sum, people circled back around to asking what the hell Musk was thinking.

Sweeney currently appears in The Housemaid and will return in a hotly anticipated season of Euphoria.

'New York Post' Dragged After Bizarrely Suggesting 'Wordle' Played A Part In Charlie Kirk's Murder

Jack Posobiec; Donald Trump
Political News

Far-Right Activist Dragged After Sharing Photo Of His Young Sons Looking At Christmas Shrine To Trump

Screenshot of Ryan Walters
Political News

Ex-Oklahoma Education Chief Melts Down After State's Supreme Court Strikes Down His Mandate To Teach Bible In Schools

A bottle of vitamins with pills spilling out
Trending

Widely-Accepted 'Life Hacks' That Are Actually Terrible Advice

