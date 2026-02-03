Skip to content

'Anti-Woke' Comedian's Shows Canceled After Backlash To His Disgusting Jokes Mocking Renée Good

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of Sabrina Carpenter's Reaction To Losing All Six Grammys She Was Nominated For Has Fans Gutted For Her

Sabrina Carpenter
John Shearer/The Recording Academy/Getty Images

Despite being up for six Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Carpenter didn't take home a single one—and a video of her reactions throughout the night has fans feeling bad for her.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Sabrina Carpenter has been in her winning era for the last few years, but it seems the Grammys did not get that memo this year.

Carpenter fans were excited and confident that the Man's Best Friend singer would take it all home when she was nominated in six categories for the evening, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, and Best Music Video.

The popstar turned heads on the red carpet in a lovely, sheer, vintage Valentino dress, before she donned an adorable flight attendant outfit for an airplane-themed rendition of "Manchild," which was the song behind four of her six nominations.

But when it came time for the awards to be announced, Carpenter fans quickly started to feel gutted and cheated on the singer's behalf as she lost one category after the next.

TikToker @.a.zan compiled Carpenter's reactions to her losses throughout the evening, her face looking increasingly devastated and her eyes tearing up.

It started with the loss of Best Pop Vocal Album, which Man's Best Friend had been nominated for, only for Lady Gaga and Mayhem to take it home.

Then Carpenter's Man's Best Friend lost Album of the Year to Bad Bunny's Débi Tirar Más Fotos.

Carpenter's song "Manchild" then lost Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," Song of the Year to Billie Eilish's "Wildflower," Best Pop Solo Performance to Lola Young's "Messy," and Best Music Video to Doechii's "Anxiety."

You can watch the video here:

@.a.zan

u can see how she gets more upset after every clip 🫤 #sabrinacarpenter #grammys #grammys2026 #mansbestfriend

Some were heartbroken on Sabrina Carpenter's behalf.

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

Others called the Grammys out, claiming that Carpenter was snubbed this year.

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

@.a.zan/TikTok

Sabrina Carpenter fans on X were equally upset.





It seems that every award season, there's an artist, album, actor, or film that is snubbed into oblivion, despite the work put into their performances and projects.

Sabrina Carpenter missing out on the 2026 Grammys has been compared to the five years that Ariana Grande fans felt she was snubbed for her various albums, as well as Billie Eilish being snubbed multiple years in a row, especially for her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

It's just a reminder that art is incredibly subjective, and there's always next year.

Latest News

Screenshot of Emily Austin; Billie Eilish
Political News

MAGA Influencer Dragged After Calling Billie Eilish's Anti-ICE Speech At Grammys 'Shameful'

Melania Trump
Political News

MAGA Bots Come Out In Full Force After Melania's New Documentary Gets Abysmal Score On 'Rotten Tomatoes'

Donald Trump; Trevor Noah
Political News

Trump Threatens To Sue 'Total Loser' Trevor Noah Over Joke About Him And Epstein During Grammys

Shot of a group of signs from ice protests.
Trending

Family Of ICE Agents Explain How They Really Feel About Their Relative's Job

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Paul Mescal (left) and a young Paul McCartney (right) are shown side by side as fans react to Mescal’s striking resemblance.
Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Focus Features; Universal Images Group via Getty Images

People Can't Believe How Much Paul Mescal Looks Like Paul McCartney In First Look At New Beatles Biopics

Sony Pictures has unveiled the first official look at its ambitious project The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, and fans are already doing double takes—especially when it comes to Paul Mescal’s striking transformation into a young Paul McCartney.

On Friday, the studio released images of Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson portraying McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon, respectively, ahead of the films’ planned April 2028 release. Directed by Sam Mendes, the project will consist of four interconnected biopics, each told from the perspective of a different Beatle.

Keep Reading Show less
Catherine O'Hara and Macaulay Culkin
Anna Webber/Variety/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To 'Mama' Catherine O'Hara After Her Death At 71

After learning that Catherine O'Hara tragically passed away at the age of 71, Macaulay Culkin may have said best what we've all been feeling since: that we thought we had more time.

Arguably one of Macaulay Culkin's biggest roles in his career was that of the young Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York alongside his on-screen mom, Catherine O'Hara, playing the part of Kate McCallister, who would do anything to reunite with her son... both times.

Keep Reading Show less
Jason Thompson appears in screenshots from his Facebook post showing himself at a snow-covered USPS facility.
Screenshots via Jason Thompson / Facebook

Postal Worker Suspended After Calling Out USPS For Dangerous Working Conditions During Snowstorm

This past week, large portions of the Northeast were buried under two to three feet of snow, forcing businesses to close, schools to shut down, and mail service to slow—except, according to one Ohio postal worker, at his facility.

Jason Thompson, a Cincinnati mail carrier with more than two decades on the job, says he was suspended without pay after he raised safety concerns about working conditions during a historic winter storm that slammed the region January 24–25. The storm affected 24 states and more than 200 million people, bringing dangerous cold and record snowfall to the Cincinnati area.

Keep Reading Show less
Ariana Grande on the red carpet of the Golden Globes
Monica Schipper / Staff/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Hilariously Reacts After Fans Notice Epic Photoshop Fail On Her 'Vogue' Cover

Even though Wicked: For Good ended up getting shut out at the upcoming Academy Awards, things are still going well for one of the film's stars, Ariana Grande.

This week, Grande graced the cover of Vogue Japan, sharing the glamorous pictures from the spread on her Instagram page:

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Taylor Rehmet
Fox News; @taylorforTexas/X

Trump Claims Not To Know About Election In Texas After Dem Flips GOP Seat—Despite Posting About It The Day Before

President Donald Trump has people raising their eyebrows after he claimed not to know about Democrats flipping a Republican-held state Senate seat in Texas just a day after encouraging his MAGA followers on Truth Social to go out and vote in the special election.

On Saturday, Taylor Rehmet, a Fort Worth machinist and Air Force veteran, prevailed over Republican Leigh Wambsganss of Southlake to claim the open seat in Senate District 9. The district had strongly backed Trump in 2024 by a 17-point margin. The contest advanced to a runoff after no contender earned more than 50 percent of the vote in November.

Keep Reading Show less