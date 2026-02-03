Video Of Sabrina Carpenter's Reaction To Losing All Six Grammys She Was Nominated For Has Fans Gutted For Her

Sabrina Carpenter has been in her winning era for the last few years, but it seems the Grammys did not get that memo this year.

Carpenter fans were excited and confident that the Man's Best Friend singer would take it all home when she was nominated in six categories for the evening, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, and Best Music Video.

The popstar turned heads on the red carpet in a lovely, sheer, vintage Valentino dress, before she donned an adorable flight attendant outfit for an airplane-themed rendition of "Manchild," which was the song behind four of her six nominations.

But when it came time for the awards to be announced, Carpenter fans quickly started to feel gutted and cheated on the singer's behalf as she lost one category after the next.

TikToker @.a.zan compiled Carpenter's reactions to her losses throughout the evening, her face looking increasingly devastated and her eyes tearing up.

It started with the loss of Best Pop Vocal Album, which Man's Best Friend had been nominated for, only for Lady Gaga and Mayhem to take it home.

Then Carpenter's Man's Best Friend lost Album of the Year to Bad Bunny's Débi Tirar Más Fotos.

Carpenter's song "Manchild" then lost Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," Song of the Year to Billie Eilish's "Wildflower," Best Pop Solo Performance to Lola Young's "Messy," and Best Music Video to Doechii's "Anxiety."

You can watch the video here:

@.a.zan u can see how she gets more upset after every clip 🫤 #sabrinacarpenter #grammys #grammys2026 #mansbestfriend

Some were heartbroken on Sabrina Carpenter's behalf.

Others called the Grammys out, claiming that Carpenter was snubbed this year.

It seems that every award season, there's an artist, album, actor, or film that is snubbed into oblivion, despite the work put into their performances and projects.

Sabrina Carpenter missing out on the 2026 Grammys has been compared to the five years that Ariana Grande fans felt she was snubbed for her various albums, as well as Billie Eilish being snubbed multiple years in a row, especially for her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

It's just a reminder that art is incredibly subjective, and there's always next year.