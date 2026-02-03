Trump Threatens To Sue 'Total Loser' Trevor Noah Over Joke About Him And Epstein During Grammys

Skip to content

Nancy Mace Dragged After Damning Profile Reveals The Lengths She Went To Be 'Hottest Woman In Congress'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Grammys host Trevor Noah after Noah made a joke during the broadcast linking Trump's obsession with controlling Greenland to Trump's former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier and convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Trump has continued his push to seize control of Greenland from Denmark. He has reiterated his reasoning that owning Greenland is crucial to domestic and international security, dismissing the fact the territory is under the control of a key ally.

These imperialistic desires are happening against the backdrop of the ongoing Epstein files scandal—Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

After Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas accepted their award for Song of the Year, Noah joked:

"That's a Grammy that every artist wants—almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton. I told you, it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

You can hear what Noah said in the video below.

Noah's remark came just days after the Justice Department released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein.

According to an internal email sent last year by an FBI official, Trump is among roughly six high-profile men referenced in bureau files containing what the official described as “salacious information.”

Portions of that material stem from more than a dozen submissions made to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia. Several of those tips allege sexual abuse involving Trump and Epstein. Last summer, FBI officials consolidated the submissions into a briefing document, which was included in the batch of records made public on Friday.

In total, the most recent release from the Justice Department includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Donald Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms. Earlier releases of the Epstein-related records, made public late last year, contained an additional 130 files with references tied to Trump.

Trump was incensed by Noah's joke and attacked him in a Truth Social post in which he threatened legal action:

"The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."
"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media."
"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS!"
"Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Neither the Recording Academy nor representatives for Noah have publicly responded to Trump’s remarks—but the post certainly exposed the president to heated criticism online.


Nothing seems to get under Trump's skin more than television hosts making jokes at his expense.

