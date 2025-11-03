Gavin Newsom Expertly Trolls Trump Administration With Parody Spirit Halloween Costume Memes

California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cackling after he, in a series of photos on X, mocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with photoshopped meme versions of Spirit Halloween costumes.
Noem, who has led the nationwide immigration crackdown that continues to tear apart families around the country, is the "Border Barbie" of one meme that pokes fun at her for shooting her dog, her penchant for bringing camera crews wherever she goes, and the way South Park writers lampooned her in one of its most widely-seen episodes this year.
Includes:
- LARP kits for every occasion
- ICE raid aviators
- Personal camera crew
Not Included:
- Lifetime ban from Petco
- Selfie with Kim Jong Un
- Voodoo doll of the South Park writers
Newsom skewered Hegseth as a "Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter"—a nod to Hegseth's known drinking problem and penchant for participating in Signal chats that always seem to end up in the hands of the press.
Includes:
- A flask of ‘water’
- Razors for all troops
- Revolving door of employees
- The wrong Signal chat
- 1 skateboard, 1 axe
Not Included:
- Ability to do a pull up
- Invite to a strip club
- Questionable tattoos
- Email from Mom
Meanwhile, Kennedy Jr., the conspiracy theorist with a hatred for vaccines, a disturbingly close relationship with a brain worm and a thing for dumping wild animal carcasses in public parks, is introduced as the "Brain-Worm Boogeyman":
Includes:
- A measles party invite
- CDC resignation rolodex
- Jeans for the gym
Not Included:
- Dead bear cub
- The brain matter the worm ate
- Tylenol
Newsom even threw in a Brooke Rollins special, a nod to the Secretary of Agriculture who is currently not lifting a single finger to help the 42 million Americans who have lost their SNAP benefits and are in the middle of a hunger crisis the Trump administration is weaponizing during the ongoing government shutdown.
Oh, and she's the "Beef Import Bully," a reference to the Trump administration's recent move to quadruple Argentine beef imports.
Includes:
- "Farm girl" wardrobe
- Fox & Friends cue cards
- Argentinian steaks
- Climate change denial flashcards
Not Included:
- Ag experience
- Funds for SNAP
- Compassion for 42 million Americans
