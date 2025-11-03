Skip to content

Trump Ripped For Hypocrisy After Claiming He 'Doesn't Know' Who Crypto Founder He Just Pardoned Is

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Expertly Trolls Trump Administration With Parody Spirit Halloween Costume Memes

Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a series of photos on X, California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. with photoshopped meme versions of Spirit Halloween costumes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cackling after he, in a series of photos on X, mocked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with photoshopped meme versions of Spirit Halloween costumes.

Noem, who has led the nationwide immigration crackdown that continues to tear apart families around the country, is the "Border Barbie" of one meme that pokes fun at her for shooting her dog, her penchant for bringing camera crews wherever she goes, and the way South Park writers lampooned her in one of its most widely-seen episodes this year.

Includes:

  • LARP kits for every occasion
  • ICE raid aviators
  • Personal camera crew

Not Included:

  • Lifetime ban from Petco
  • Selfie with Kim Jong Un
  • Voodoo doll of the South Park writers
You can see it below.

Screenshot of Kristi Noem Spirit Halloween meme @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom skewered Hegseth as a "Sloshed Signal Leaking Specter"—a nod to Hegseth's known drinking problem and penchant for participating in Signal chats that always seem to end up in the hands of the press.

Includes:

  • A flask of ‘water’
  • Razors for all troops
  • Revolving door of employees
  • The wrong Signal chat
  • 1 skateboard, 1 axe

Not Included:

  • Ability to do a pull up
  • Invite to a strip club
  • Questionable tattoos
  • Email from Mom

You can see the meme below.

Screenshot of Pete Hegseth Spirit Halloween meme @GovPressOffice/X

Meanwhile, Kennedy Jr., the conspiracy theorist with a hatred for vaccines, a disturbingly close relationship with a brain worm and a thing for dumping wild animal carcasses in public parks, is introduced as the "Brain-Worm Boogeyman":

Includes:

  • A measles party invite
  • CDC resignation rolodex
  • Jeans for the gym

Not Included:

  • Dead bear cub
  • The brain matter the worm ate
  • Tylenol

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Spirit Halloween meme @GovPressOffice/X

Newsom even threw in a Brooke Rollins special, a nod to the Secretary of Agriculture who is currently not lifting a single finger to help the 42 million Americans who have lost their SNAP benefits and are in the middle of a hunger crisis the Trump administration is weaponizing during the ongoing government shutdown.

Oh, and she's the "Beef Import Bully," a reference to the Trump administration's recent move to quadruple Argentine beef imports.

Includes:

  • "Farm girl" wardrobe
  • Fox & Friends cue cards
  • Argentinian steaks
  • Climate change denial flashcards

Not Included:

  • Ag experience
  • Funds for SNAP
  • Compassion for 42 million Americans

You can see it below.


Screenshot of Brooke Rollins Spirit Halloween meme @GovPressOffice/X

People agreed—these are hilarious, not to mention accurate.




Next time you want a creepy costume idea, pick one from Newsom's list—you really can't go wrong.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Screenshot of California's statement
Political News

Blue States Are Taking A Page Out Of Trump's Playbook With Alerts About SNAP Benefits

Photo of a female hand holding up a pink paper heart that is on fire.
Trending

Signs A Relationship Is Over Even If The Couple Hasn't Broken Up Yet

Morgan Freeman; Diane Keaton
Celebrities

Morgan Freeman Reacts To Learning Diane Keaton Said He Was Her All-Time Favorite On-Screen Kiss

Ted Cruz; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Political News

Ted Cruz Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Becoming 'Very Liberal'—And People Can Not

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Billie Eilish
@missbarbieelish/TikTok

Billie Eilish Calls On Billionaires To 'Give Your Money Away' Before Announcing Huge Donation Of Her Own

Speaking at the WSJ Innovater Awards, Billie Eilish called on billionaires to "give all your money away" and asked them, "why are you a billionaire?" as she was honored Wednesday for her contributions to the music industry.

Among the billionaires in attendance was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who accompanied his wife, Priscilla Chan, recognized for her philanthropic work.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Roasted After Sharing Quote Praising Him For Winning 'His First Nobel Prize'—And Yeah, Nope

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he published a Truth Social post in which he quoted Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who claimed this year's Nobel Prize in physics is by an extension a win for the Trump administration.

The Nobel Foundation awarded this year's physics prize to John Clarke (UC Berkeley), Michel H. Devoret (Yale and UC Santa Barbara), and John M. Martinis (UC Santa Barbara and Qolab) for “the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electric circuit."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tekedra Mawakana (L), Co-CEO, Waymo, and Kirsten Korosec (R)
Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

CEO predicts society accepts robot death

In 2009, Waymo introduced its first fleet of driverless cars, sleek pods equipped with sensors, AI, and a “Sense, Solve, Go” system designed to navigate roads autonomously without human input. According to the company, its robotaxis now experience 91 percent fewer crashes and 91 percent fewer serious injuries than human drivers over the same distances.

But even as Waymo brags about its spotless stats, co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana is already bracing for the inevitable: the first fatality caused by one of its cars, and she thinks society will accept it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince Harry and Hasan Minhaj
@hasanminhaj/TikTok

Prince Harry Had The Perfect Response When Asked If He Can Do An American Accent—And It Was Actually Pretty Good

Americans are fascinated by hearing people from other countries "drop" their accents and emulate an American one.

For example, it's always interesting to see a British or Australian actor in a movie where they're portraying an American character, but while they might veil their natural accent, they sometimes emulate an American accent from a different part of the country than what would make sense for their character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mallory McMorrow; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic Senate Candidate Blasts Trump Administration With Reality Check Over Their Withholding Of SNAP Funding

If you ask pretty much any conservative, they will tell you that the government shutdown and all its blowback is entirely the Democrats' fault.

This includes the cancellation of SNAP benefits, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program previously known as "food stamps," beginning in November, which will cut off access to food to millions of people.

Keep ReadingShow less