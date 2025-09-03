Skip to content

RFK Jr. Gets Hilariously Brutal Reminder After Asking People What Their First Jobs Were

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Newsom Gives Karoline Leavitt An Epic New Nickname With Trolling 'Hunger Games' Meme

Gavin Newsom; Karoline Leavitt
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted a Hunger Games-style meme to troll White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Labor Day.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cackling after he posted a Hunger Games-themed meme to troll White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Labor Day, comparing her to the franchise's Effie Trinkett.

In recent weeks, Newsom, via his office's official press account, has mocked President Donald Trump and federal government officials by posting in a Trumpian fashion that mimics the cadence of Trump's Truth Social post.

And in his latest post, Newsom gave Leavitt a Trumpian nickname when he wrote:

"KAROLYIN' LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!"

The image accompanying Newsom's post appears to portray Leavitt dressed as Effie Trinket—who was played in the 2012 film adaptation and subsequent sequels by Elizabeth Banks—standing at the podium in the White House press briefing while holding a "Happy Labor Day" placard.

Those who've read the book and seen the film adaptation of The Hunger Games know that Trinket—known for joyfully announcing, "Happy Hunger Games and the odds may be ever in your favor!"—is a mistress of propaganda for a hostile government that forces teenagers to fight to the death every year to intimidate critics and keep society's poorest and most vulnerable in line.

You can see the post and the image below.


Image of Effie Trinket Labor Day message @GovPressOffice/X

The image itself is a pretty telling jab at Leavitt, since "LYIN'" is what she largely does every day from the press room podium.

As White House Press Secretary, Leavitt has been repeatedly criticized for being the most visible mouthpiece for the Trump administration's propaganda attacking Democrats and other critics, LGBTQ+ rights, the free press, and museum exhibits that speak factually about the brutal history of slavery in the U.S.

But perhaps most damningly, Leavitt—working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and other top Trump surrogates—has continued to push back against calls for the administration to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain a list of the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be listed in these files and has lashed out at everyone—even his own supporters—who've demanded transparency while noting that Bondi for months amplified conspiracy theories about the files and pledged to release them before doing an abrupt about-face.

Many agreed that Newsom's post was an incredibly accurate representation of Leavitt.


Leavitt hasn't responded to Newsom's post, but don't worry, considering Newsom's track record with the administration these last few weeks, there's little doubt he's gotten under her skin.

Latest News

Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Celebrities

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

John Sampson at Hersheypark; Screenshot from @FearBuck's video
Trending

Heroic Dad Who Helped Save Boy After He Wandered Onto Hersheypark Monorail Tracks Speaks Out

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

Bella Ramsey
Celebrities

Bella Ramsey shuts down haters

More from News/political-news

Pauly Shore; Pauly Shore in Facebook video
John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Images; Pauly Shore/Facebook

Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Many people do not have a great relationship with doctors and medical care in general, but it's important to stay on top of our health, including being aware of what's going on with our bodies.

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore just shouted out the importance of regular appointments, including a full body scan if the person can swing it financially, because they might not be able to afford the consequences otherwise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Newsom threatens Kid Rock

The never-ending saga continues in Game of Trolls, where Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest move is a threat to exile Kid Rock from California. It began when the governor posted an AI-generated meme of the musician, who is an outspoken Trump supporter, dressed like Uncle Sam with the caption “Kid Rock Wants YOU to Support Gavin Newsom.”

Kid Rock—true to form—snapped back with:

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evans; Snoop Dogg
Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty Images; Prince Williams / Contributor/Getty Images

Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

Disney and Pixar's 2022 Lightyear proved to be one of the more controversial releases from the house of mouse.

The movie featured a same-sex couple, as well as a very brief kiss between them, resulting in homophobes across the country calling for boycotts of the film

Keep ReadingShow less
James Yokeley
Wilmington Police Department

GOP North Carolina Elections Official Arrested For Allegedly Drugging Granddaughter's And Her Friend's Ice Cream

A North Carolina Republican election official arrested and charged with drugging two girls' ice creams has resigned from his prominent appointed position in the state's GOP. Initial information released by the police identified the girls Yokeley tried to drug as his granddaughters.

Wilmington Police Department officials identified the girls as his step-granddaughter and her friend on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Gaynor
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

New Revelation Seemingly Explains Why Trump Picked Gloria Gaynor As Kennedy Center Honoree

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by MeidasTouch, singer Gloria Gaynor—best known for the 1978 hit “I Will Survive” that has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community—has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans in recent years, a decision that could explain why President Donald Trump recently named her as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, Gaynor contributed nearly $22,000 to multiple conservative and MAGA-affiliated names and groups.

Keep ReadingShow less