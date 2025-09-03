Newsom Gives Karoline Leavitt An Epic New Nickname With Trolling 'Hunger Games' Meme

California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cackling after he posted a Hunger Games-themed meme to troll White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Labor Day, comparing her to the franchise's Effie Trinkett.

In recent weeks, Newsom, via his office's official press account, has mocked President Donald Trump and federal government officials by posting in a Trumpian fashion that mimics the cadence of Trump's Truth Social post.

And in his latest post, Newsom gave Leavitt a Trumpian nickname when he wrote:

"KAROLYIN' LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!"

The image accompanying Newsom's post appears to portray Leavitt dressed as Effie Trinket—who was played in the 2012 film adaptation and subsequent sequels by Elizabeth Banks—standing at the podium in the White House press briefing while holding a "Happy Labor Day" placard.

Those who've read the book and seen the film adaptation of The Hunger Games know that Trinket—known for joyfully announcing, "Happy Hunger Games and the odds may be ever in your favor!"—is a mistress of propaganda for a hostile government that forces teenagers to fight to the death every year to intimidate critics and keep society's poorest and most vulnerable in line.

The image itself is a pretty telling jab at Leavitt, since "LYIN'" is what she largely does every day from the press room podium.

As White House Press Secretary, Leavitt has been repeatedly criticized for being the most visible mouthpiece for the Trump administration's propaganda attacking Democrats and other critics, LGBTQ+ rights, the free press, and museum exhibits that speak factually about the brutal history of slavery in the U.S.

But perhaps most damningly, Leavitt—working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and other top Trump surrogates—has continued to push back against calls for the administration to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain a list of the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be listed in these files and has lashed out at everyone—even his own supporters—who've demanded transparency while noting that Bondi for months amplified conspiracy theories about the files and pledged to release them before doing an abrupt about-face.

Many agreed that Newsom's post was an incredibly accurate representation of Leavitt.





Leavitt hasn't responded to Newsom's post, but don't worry, considering Newsom's track record with the administration these last few weeks, there's little doubt he's gotten under her skin.