Skip to content

'The Daily Show' Epically Drags MAGA's American Flag Obsession With Hilariously NSFW Parody Ad

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutal Reminder After Making Brazen Claim About Trump's 'Transparency'

Karoline Leavitt
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X to claim that President Trump is the "most transparent and accessible" president in history—and was swiftly called out.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she took to X to claim that President Donald Trump is the "most transparent and accessible" president in history.

Leavitt made the claim in response to a tweet from White House correspondent Philip Wegmann, who writes for the conservative news site RealClearPolitics, one of the right-wing news outlets accredited by the White House as part of a larger shake-up intended to counter "liberal news narratives."

Wegmann noted at the time that Trump "is calling the press pool into the Oval Office for a third time today," something he said he had "never seen" before.

In response, Leavitt boasted:

"President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history!"

You can see Leavitt's tweet below.

Leavitt's claim is laughable considering the lengths Trump has gone recently to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

When not lashing out at reporters or demeaning his own followers for focusing on what he now claims is a Democratic "hoax," he's taking out his frustrations on his own staff. He recently fired Billy McLaughlin, his director of digital content, shortly after the White House's official TikTok account was inundated with social media users demanding the administration release the files.

Leavitt's post didn't go over well.


The White House has not responded to any of the criticism, further demonstrating the selectiveness of their so-called transparency.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Donald Trump

Trump Had A Shockingly Normal Reaction To Travis And Taylor's Engagement—And He's Getting Roasted Alive For It

Two women resting their heads on a man's shoulders
Trending

People Who've Had A Threesome Reveal What Surprised Them Most

Donald Trump; Wes Moore
Political News

Trump Dragged After Claiming Maryland Governor Gave Him Dubious Compliment In Private

Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts his handprints in cement during the "The Walking Dead" Photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic.
Celebrities

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Masturbation Theory

More from News/political-news

Benson Boone
Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

Viral Photo Of Benson Boone's Tour Stage Sparks Hilariously NSFW Comparison

You know what? We've all been there. Something important has come our way, and we've worked really, really hard to put everything together perfectly, only for something to go horribly, embarrassingly wrong.

Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)

Keep ReadingShow less
Jameela Jamil; Serena Williams
Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil Uncomfortable with Serena's Ads

Heads up, dear readers: This article dives into weight loss drugs, diet culture, body image, and celebrity endorsements. Read with care—and maybe a healthy dose of side-eye and snark.

When Serena Williams revealed she had lost 31 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication through the telehealth platform Ro, the internet responded as it always does: part applause, part skepticism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maren Morris
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

Country Star Maren Morris Speaks Out After Fan Groped Her During Meet-And-Greet

No matter how fun an event might be, it seems there are always people who try to ruin it for everyone around them. But country singer Maren Morris isn't going to let a few inappropriate fans get in her way.

While touring in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 22, she participated in a meet-and-greet in preparation for her latest release, Dreamsicle, which she would perform that night.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snoop Dogg
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Hit With Backlash After Saying He's 'Scared' To Go To Kids' Movies Due To LGBTQ+ Representation

Rapper and grandparent Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—who performs under the name Snoop Dogg—is drawing criticism for his latest homophobic comments, years after the performer claimed he was a reformed bigot.

Speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, Broadus recalled watching the Disney Pixar Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kiss between two women, married to each other, that had homophobes calling for boycotts when the film came out in 2022.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
PBS Newshour/YouTube; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Video Of Kamala Warning About Trump Resurfaces After His Latest Threat To Deploy Military

Having too much class to issue a collective "I told you so" to the United States, former Democratic Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris could say that but has not.

In what is being called her last official campaign rally, Harris warned MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump intended to use the military against American citizens. Now that Trump has, her warning has resurfaced.

Keep ReadingShow less