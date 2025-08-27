Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutal Reminder After Making Brazen Claim About Trump's 'Transparency'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she took to X to claim that President Donald Trump is the "most transparent and accessible" president in history.

Leavitt made the claim in response to a tweet from White House correspondent Philip Wegmann, who writes for the conservative news site RealClearPolitics, one of the right-wing news outlets accredited by the White House as part of a larger shake-up intended to counter "liberal news narratives."

Wegmann noted at the time that Trump "is calling the press pool into the Oval Office for a third time today," something he said he had "never seen" before.

In response, Leavitt boasted:

"President Trump is the most transparent and accessible President in American history!"

Leavitt's claim is laughable considering the lengths Trump has gone recently to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

When not lashing out at reporters or demeaning his own followers for focusing on what he now claims is a Democratic "hoax," he's taking out his frustrations on his own staff. He recently fired Billy McLaughlin, his director of digital content, shortly after the White House's official TikTok account was inundated with social media users demanding the administration release the files.

The White House has not responded to any of the criticism, further demonstrating the selectiveness of their so-called transparency.