Skip to content

People Reveal The Secret Loopholes They Exploited Until They Finally Got Fixed

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'AI Slop' Christmas Gifts That Fooled Customers Are Already Popping Up At Thrift Stores—And Oof

Screenshot from @princessfunnygirl's TikTok video; Goodwill storefront
@princessfunnygirl/TikTok; jetcityimage/Getty Images

Thrift store shoppers are already finding the "AI slop gifts" that people got for Christmas—and some of them are a big yikes.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

In the past few years, there's been a rising concern in the beauty community and among big social media influencers regarding the authenticity and reliability of beauty brands and products, because of the filters that they use. How can we tell how well a product is working if we can't see the true before-and-after?

But now with the rise of the use of AI in photographs and videos, this is far from limited to beauty products, and the issue really showed its true colors throughout the holiday season.

Countless TikTokers were tricked into purchasing what they thought would be the perfect, thoughtful, artisanal, and original gift for their loved ones, only to realize too late that the product was filtered to oblivion and advertised with a completely AI-generated video—so then when they received the product, it was truly nothing like what they thought they'd be wrapping and putting under the tree.

Now, TikTokers have come together, spitefully laughing over their TikTok purchase mishaps and the "AI Slop" that weaseled its way into many of their homes—and they're all dumping the products in the trash or sending them off to thrift stores.

Even in early January, thrift stores have already started filling their shelves with these terrible "finds"-turned-"fails," and no one wants to buy them.

Here is one very common example, in this case displayed by TikToker @princessfunnygirl.

Circulating all over TikTok throughout the holiday season were these incredibly attractive, whimsical, fantastical mugs that appeared to be handcrafted and ceramic, complete with unique books, whimsical wire and leaf-and-vine-like details wrapped around the body of the mug, as well as sometimes the handle.

Various sellers offered different colors, and some even offered customizations of the book titles or book colors on the body of the mug to create a truly personalized and thoughtful gift for a loved one during the holidays.

But in reality, a well-meaning TikToker would order one of these mugs, only for a cheap, non-microwavable metal thermos to show up, either wrapped in a very cheap, not dishwasher-safe vinyl or flimsy rubber that only vaguely looked like drawings of books that a mother or kindergarten teacher could love.

Now the thrift stores are filling with cheap plastic, vinyl, and slip cover mugs with poorly rendered "books" that no one wants.

You can see the video here:

@princessfunnygirl

what's sad is I've seen much worse than this one

Another very common problem are obvious dupes of major brands, especially expensive sports apparel brands like Formula 1, Nascar, and any hockey team.

In this example, the shirt looks convincing enough on the surface. The cut of the shirt looks appealing and accurate, as do the color choices and font stylings.

However, when you look closer, the spelling is not consistent, and there is some phrasing that you just would not see on authentic apparel, making it perfect for a "poser" only.

You can watch the video here:

@supervylandylan

Wow! I’ve been finding more and more slop at thrifts and even goodwill where they “curate” things better but their stores are still filled with fast fashion slop like shein. Do you think this is going to be a problem in the future? #thrifting #thriftfinds

Fellow TikTokers felt horrible for the people who spent their hard-earned money and goodwill on these products, only to be duped during the holidays instead.

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

@princessfunnygirl/TikTok

It's alarming how quickly AI is getting out of control.

Truly, the economy is terrible right now, and people are doing what they can to make money, but when it's at the expense of other people and at the expense of real art being made by authentic artists, a line has to be drawn.

Not to mention how much more junk this is putting in our landfills, because no one will want to purchase it!

Latest News

Nicotine pouches now appearing in vending machines
Trending

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Showing Off His Cringey Impression Of A Trans Weightlifter

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Trending

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
LGBTQ

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

More from Trending

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
@ms_d_math/TikTok

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

We all know, in theory, that the times are changing, and with each new generation of students there will be changes in educational curriculum, approach, and learning tools.

But just like how hard it can be to do the math to figure out how long ago we graduated from high school, it can be really hard to swallow the fact that school looks so incredibly different for students now than it did for Millennials and Gen-Xers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehmet Oz
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), raised eyebrows over his bizarre and surprisingly permissive defense of new guidelines for alcohol consumption, saying "it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way."

Oz spoke as the Trump administration on Wednesday released updated dietary guidelines for Americans, emphasizing whole and minimally processed foods, reduced consumption of refined carbohydrates, and what officials described as a “war” on added sugars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bowen Yang
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

Bowen Yang, who's well-known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, stepped off of the SNL stage for the last time, mid-season, after being a writer and performer for the past eight seasons.

During his final skit, Yang starred opposite Ariana Grande, with the couple playing a married couple. Grande was waiting for Bowen to come from after his final shift before retiring from working at an airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less