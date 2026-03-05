TikToker Secretly Records Unhinged Spectrum Employee Screaming At Her For Trying To Cancel Her Service

Employees in commission-based positions are feeling increasingly pressured to acquire new clients, retain previous clients, and solve the issues their clients call in about with high satisfaction ratings.

Even though tensions are high, and the pressure they're feeling may be unrealistic for any one person to take, that doesn't give them the right to mistreat people who do not want to sign up or want to cancel.

An employee at Spectrum, which provides internet and cable services, did not seem to get that memo when she received a call from TikToker @anissahm15.

A service worker went to the TikToker's home to assist with an issue, but unsatisfied with the results and with the service, TikToker @anissahm15 decided it was time to cancel her subscription to Spectrum.

She called customer support, where she was connected with a very disgruntled representative, who was immediately ruffled by the idea of someone wanting to cancel their service, especially after a service worker had already been sent out.

The customer service representative lashed out:

"I'm so tired of trying to help people all day long! People like you."

"I swear, if somebody tried to call me and offer to cut my bill in half, send out a service person for free… I would jump all over that. People just don't appreciate anything anymore."

The TikToker kept her tone level and repeatedly asked for the representative to connect them with their supervisor instead. The customer representative told the TikToker no, that she would not be speaking with the supervisor, and questioned why she would behave like this after repeated attempts to help her resolve the issues she had with the company.

The representative even resorted to saying she only had five minutes left in her shift, to which the TikToker asked to be transferred.

The representative also said she'd have to wait a long time to be able to speak with their supervisor, to which the TikToker said that was fine.

Confused, the representative clarified what was "fine," and when the TikToker said she was fine waiting a while to speak with the supervisor, she screamed at her again.

In response to the screaming, the TikToker asked again to be transferred, and the representative hung up on her.

You can watch the video here:

@anissahm15 spectrum plsssss get better customer service i literally just called nicely to cancel my service😩😩. #spectrum #meanlady #customerservice #fyp #helpmefindher

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by the Spectrum employee's screaming and, well, passionate response.

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

@anissahm15/TikTok

This kind of work can be exhausting and highly stressful, but that is not an excuse to mistreat a customer who calls in.

We can cancel any subscription at any time for any reason, and the customer representative did not need to hear that reason before forwarding the call, even if other attempts had been made to keep the customer with the company.