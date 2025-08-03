Retail Worker Shares How Customer Refused To Accept That $20 Is Less Than $22.93

We've all had ridiculous moments where we did not get something and later looked back, only to realize that we probably looked stupid or crazy to whoever was present.
But TikToker Caroline Mincks was not sure that was what happened with a customer who could not understand, or was unwilling to accept, that she had not given her enough money to complete her transaction.
The total had been for $22.93, and the customer only handed the TikToker a $20 bill. Mincks tried to explain that she could not complete the transaction until she received more money.
The customer was insistent that the $20 more than covered the bill and that the TikToker actually owed her $2.93, rather than still owing that amount for her items.
Even with the presence of a manager, the customer could not get it.
It was only when they counted it up, from 20 to 21 to 22, that she understood that the TikToker was saying that the total was for more than the bill she had handed over.
You can watch the video here:
The video left the TikTok community deeply concerned and baffled by how this transaction was so confusing for this customer.
Some blamed the educational system and the grades she must have gotten in her math classes, while others were staring like deer in headlights, thinking about the fact that someone who is this stubborn is also able to vote for the next President of the United States.
Some were alarmed by how hard it was to get through to the customer.
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
Others were left reeling over this person's lack adulting skills.
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
@carolinemincks/TikTok
We've all had our silly moments where, when we look back, we're deeply embarrassed because something just didn't "click" in that moment, but this situation did not seem like that to most of the TikTok community.
Rather, this sounded like more of an issue either with education, stubbornness, or just hoping to get away with paying less. Refusing to listen, gaslighting the employees she's speaking to, and not even respecting the manager, are all such red flags for how to treat employees in retail.