Skip to content

Rosie O'Donnell Recounts Harrowing Experience Helping Save Choking 90-Year-Old Woman In Restaurant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Former Steakhouse Server Sparks Debate After Revealing Customer Complained About Plate Not 'Sizzling'

Screenshots from @knighten17's TikTok video
@knighten17/TikTok

Former Ruth's Chris Steakhouse server and TikToker @knighten17 shared how a customer reacted with anger after his $150 steak wasn't served on a plate that was "sizzling"—and some people feel like it was warranted.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Despite the prices, if you've ever been to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you know that it's more about the tableside experience than about the food.

A key feature of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the guaranteed "sizzle" of the steak plates, which are placed in the oven at 500 degrees, followed by a dressing of butter and parsley over the boiling hot steak, causing a "sizzle" sound and butter percolating as the server brings the steak to the table.

At $150 or more per steak, customers have come to expect a good-tasting and good-looking steak, all starting off with the sizzle they can hear from up to ten feet away as the server approaches their table with their meal.

One former Ruth's Chris Steakhouse server, TikToker @knighten17, opened up about the time when he did not serve a plate that was sizzling hot, and he confessed that the customer's reaction was not pretty.

It was an especially busy evening, and there were too many orders coming in to accommodate all of the steak plates in the oven, so while each plate was still going into the oven, it wasn't the same 500 degrees that was needed to get that popping effect.

When the TikToker approached a customer's table, the man looked up at him, disgusted, and said:

"Where the f**k is the sizzle?"

TikToker @knighten17 was taken aback but kept his cool.

"I looked at him, and I bit my tongue. I said, ‘You know what, you’re right. There’s no sizzle. I’ll be right back.’"
"And I went back into the kitchen, and they took a plate, and they stuck it straight in the broiler, and probably made it like 700 degrees."
"And I brought that out, and that butter was spitting at that guy it was so hot."
"So, was he happy? Yeah. Yeah, he was. But I’ll never forget the way he reacted when his plate was not sizzling."

You can watch the video here:

@knighten17

That butter was SPITTIN #fyp #serverlife #restaurant #steak

Some were disgusted by the man's treatment of him and said that no dining service should come to that.

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

But others shrugged and stated, like it or not, that the sizzle was what the man was paying for.

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

  @knighten17/TikTok

 

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is a fun experience for those who enjoy steak and a little creative embellishment and ambience. While the steak itself might not be the talk of the town, the experience is worth having.

That said, whether or not a server's treatment or tip should be impacted by the sizzle is unfortunately up to the customer.

Latest News

Tommy Tuberville; Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Senator Offers Mind-Numbing Explanation For What's Really Making Trump Sick

Jeremy Renner
Celebrities

Jeremy Renner Recounts Hallucinating Conversation With Jamie Fox While Recovering From Accident

Rachel Brosnahan
Celebrities

Rachel Brosnahan Admits To Hiring A Witch To Break Her 'Travel Curse' Before 'Superman' Press Tour

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Drops F-Bomb In Fiery Instagram Post Ripping CBS For Canceling Colbert—And Fans Are Here For It

More from Trending

Gavin Newsom; Stephen Miller
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Perfectly Trolls Stephen Miller Over Casting Announcement For Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' Series

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom had social media users cracking up after trolling White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller over casting news for HBO's new Harry Potter series.

Earlier, a prominent Harry Potter-related news account shared that the role of Voldemort, the Dark Lord, "is already cast and will appear in multiple episodes." The account added that to keep it [the casting] a surprise, HBO has decided not to announce who has been cast as Voldemort."

Keep ReadingShow less
Mount Rushmore
Ronda Darby on Unsplash

Historical Lies That Far Too Many People Still Believe

Unless a person has been completely isolated from society, they know about the influence of misinformation on the masses.

But misinformation isn't a creation of the digital age. When they say history is written by the winners, it's always meant they're able to lie about events to place themselves in the best light.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Mocked Over Cringey AI-Generated 'Trump Golden Age' Video Full Of Bald Eagles And Falling Cash

The White House was criticized after posting an AI-generated video to its official X account that shows cash falling out of the sky amid flying bald eagles and fireworks, heralding the "Trump Golden Age."

The video, set to the 2006 song “Make It Rain” by Fat Joe and Lil Wayne, was captioned with the following message:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @jeffpearlmanauthor's TikTok video
@jeffpearlmanauthor/TikTok

Author Perfectly Explains What It Actually Feels Like To Get Older In Viral TikTok

Author Jeff Pearlman posted the "least TikTok video ever" by sharing his thoughts on the surreality of aging, and it got everyone in their feelings.

Of those who are further along in the aging process, most would agree that it's less about how their body looks and feels, and more about the thoughts contained in their mind and how other, younger people in society treat them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @anniebogart's TikTok video.
@anniebogart/TikTok

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

If you've ever been concerned about your caffeinated soda intake, or thought that you might be Diet Coke's Biggest Fan, you may need to rethink both of those takes after you see this viral video.

TikToker @anniebogart gave a shout out to all of the Diet Coke fans and instructed the non-fans to scroll on while she explained her experiment for the past month that worked a little too well.

Keep ReadingShow less