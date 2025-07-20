Former Steakhouse Server Sparks Debate After Revealing Customer Complained About Plate Not 'Sizzling'

Despite the prices, if you've ever been to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, you know that it's more about the tableside experience than about the food.
A key feature of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is the guaranteed "sizzle" of the steak plates, which are placed in the oven at 500 degrees, followed by a dressing of butter and parsley over the boiling hot steak, causing a "sizzle" sound and butter percolating as the server brings the steak to the table.
At $150 or more per steak, customers have come to expect a good-tasting and good-looking steak, all starting off with the sizzle they can hear from up to ten feet away as the server approaches their table with their meal.
One former Ruth's Chris Steakhouse server, TikToker @knighten17, opened up about the time when he did not serve a plate that was sizzling hot, and he confessed that the customer's reaction was not pretty.
It was an especially busy evening, and there were too many orders coming in to accommodate all of the steak plates in the oven, so while each plate was still going into the oven, it wasn't the same 500 degrees that was needed to get that popping effect.
When the TikToker approached a customer's table, the man looked up at him, disgusted, and said:
"Where the f**k is the sizzle?"
TikToker @knighten17 was taken aback but kept his cool.
"I looked at him, and I bit my tongue. I said, ‘You know what, you’re right. There’s no sizzle. I’ll be right back.’"
"And I went back into the kitchen, and they took a plate, and they stuck it straight in the broiler, and probably made it like 700 degrees."
"And I brought that out, and that butter was spitting at that guy it was so hot."
"So, was he happy? Yeah. Yeah, he was. But I’ll never forget the way he reacted when his plate was not sizzling."
You can watch the video here:
@knighten17
That butter was SPITTIN #fyp #serverlife #restaurant #steak
Some were disgusted by the man's treatment of him and said that no dining service should come to that.
@knighten17/TikTok
But others shrugged and stated, like it or not, that the sizzle was what the man was paying for.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is a fun experience for those who enjoy steak and a little creative embellishment and ambience. While the steak itself might not be the talk of the town, the experience is worth having.
That said, whether or not a server's treatment or tip should be impacted by the sizzle is unfortunately up to the customer.