Jesse Watters Gets Brutal Reminder About Trump After His Latest 'Rules For Men' Rant

Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters has a new hot take for men—or so he thinks anyway, because there's nothing new about his advice. It's just doltish nonsense right out of the 1950s.

But Watters has some "rules for men," and chief among them is to never show emotion.

And his inspiration for this advice couldn't have come from a more absurd source: Donald Trump, who he says is a paragon of emotional control.

That is of course among the most ludicrous things anyone has ever spoken, and the internet quickly dragged Watters for it.

Watters told his adoring public of drooling Fox News zombies:

“Rules for men: Control your emotions. You never see Trump lose his cool. Even when they arrested him and put him on trial.”

LOL, okay Jesse.

Watters' take was in response to Senator Cory Booker's impassioned speech on the Senate floor earlier this week, in which he laid into his Democratic colleagues being "complicit" in Trump's agenda.

Booker shared several clips from his speech on X in which he shouted at his colleagues things like "I demand justice!"

X being X, the clips quickly became fodder for mockery, and on his show, Watters joined in, comparing Booker's supposedly unhinged, emotional rant to Trump's supposedly even-tempered strength.

The problem, of course, is that video clips and all-caps social media rants in which Trump conducts himself like the caterwauling baby he is are myriad. Not to mention that his entire movement is basically based on temper tantrums.

So the internet made quick work of proving Watters wrong.







Anyway, in case his dumb take on Trump isn't cringe enough, Watters' list of "rules for men" also includes not drinking through straws, not wishing other men happy birthday, and not eating soup in public. Being so panicked about masculinity that you end up telling on yourself weirdly didn't make the list, though.