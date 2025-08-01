Skip to content

People Who Slept With Their Best Friend And Stayed Close Share Their Experiences

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jesse Watters Gets Brutal Reminder About Trump After His Latest 'Rules For Men' Rant

Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Fox News host went after Democratic Senator Cory Booker for his impassioned rant on the Senate floor, claiming men need to "control your emotions" before using Trump as an example of how to act—and was swiftly dragged.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 01, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Fox News propagandist Jesse Watters has a new hot take for men—or so he thinks anyway, because there's nothing new about his advice. It's just doltish nonsense right out of the 1950s.

But Watters has some "rules for men," and chief among them is to never show emotion.

And his inspiration for this advice couldn't have come from a more absurd source: Donald Trump, who he says is a paragon of emotional control.

That is of course among the most ludicrous things anyone has ever spoken, and the internet quickly dragged Watters for it.

 

Watters told his adoring public of drooling Fox News zombies:

“Rules for men: Control your emotions. You never see Trump lose his cool. Even when they arrested him and put him on trial.”

LOL, okay Jesse.

Watters' take was in response to Senator Cory Booker's impassioned speech on the Senate floor earlier this week, in which he laid into his Democratic colleagues being "complicit" in Trump's agenda.

Booker shared several clips from his speech on X in which he shouted at his colleagues things like "I demand justice!"

 

X being X, the clips quickly became fodder for mockery, and on his show, Watters joined in, comparing Booker's supposedly unhinged, emotional rant to Trump's supposedly even-tempered strength.

The problem, of course, is that video clips and all-caps social media rants in which Trump conducts himself like the caterwauling baby he is are myriad. Not to mention that his entire movement is basically based on temper tantrums.

So the internet made quick work of proving Watters wrong.

 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 

Anyway, in case his dumb take on Trump isn't cringe enough, Watters' list of "rules for men" also includes not drinking through straws, not wishing other men happy birthday, and not eating soup in public. Being so panicked about masculinity that you end up telling on yourself weirdly didn't make the list, though.

Latest News

Harrison Ford
Celebrities

Harrison Ford Offers Hilariously Candid Reason Why He'll Never Retire From Acting

Kim Kardashian
Trending

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Shapewear Item Has The Internet Crying Foul

Ryan Walters; Kevin Stitt
Political News

Oklahoma Education Chief Accused Of Airing Porn During Meeting Now Claims GOP Governor Set Him Up

Ebon Moss-Bachrach; The Thing
Celebrities

Fantastic Four star's iconic answer!

More from News

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game
KPIX

WNBA Announcer Has Classic Reaction After Fan Throws NSFW Adult Toy Onto Court During Game

It's a bird! it's a plane! It's a 3-point-layup! It's...a lime green dildo that someone threw onto the court?

In a recent WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, a pause had to be taken during the game after a fan lobbed an object onto the court from the nose-bleed seats in the stands.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Fans In Tears As Osbournes Lay Flowers At Fan Memorial For Ozzy During Funeral Procession

Music fans everywhere are still grieving the loss of their Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, originally the lead singer of Black Sabbath before becoming much, much more to his community.

Ozzy Osbourne ended his singing career in 2023, three years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. This year, knowing he was nearing the end of his life, Osbourne appeared and performed at his farewell show, Back to the Beginning, singing for the first time in two years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dropkick Murphys; Donald Trump
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Dropkick Murphys Epically Troll Trump With Video During Live Performance Of 'First Class Loser'

Iconic punk band Dropkick Murphys are getting huge rounds of applause online for dragging Donald Trump to filth.

During their appearance at Sunday's Warped Tour stop in Long Beach, Dropkick Murphys had a very special presentation during their song "First Class Loser."

Keep ReadingShow less
White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants
MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

Proving once again that the cruelty is the point—and their social media is cringe—the official White House X account posted video of abducted immigrants being placed on a plane with singer Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand" and the Jet2 holiday ad voiceover in an attempt to capitalize on a viral TikTok moment.

Jet2 is a British low-cost airline whose subsidiary company Jet2holidays offers vacation packages.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jesse Watters; Donald Trump
Fox News; Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Jesse Watters Dragged After Rambling Rant About How 'Jacked' Trump Has 'Dad Strength'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has famously poached some of his personnel from Fox News, whether it's former Fox & Friends weekend anchor Pete Hegseth running the Pentagon, former co-host of The Bottom Line on Fox Business Sean Duffy tapped for Transportation or former Justice With Judge Jeanine host Jeanine Pirro, whom Trump has chosen as D.C.'s top prosecutor.

As of May, 17 people in Trump's administration were former Fox employees.

Keep ReadingShow less