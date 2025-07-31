White House Slammed After Using Popular TikTok Meme To Mock Deported Immigrants

Proving once again that the cruelty is the point—and their social media is cringe—the official White House X account posted video of abducted immigrants being placed on a plane with singer Jess Glynne's "Hold My Hand" and the Jet2 holiday ad voiceover in an attempt to capitalize on a viral TikTok moment.

Jet2 is a British low-cost airline whose subsidiary company Jet2holidays offers vacation packages.

On TikTok, people are using the company's "nothing beats a Jet2holiday" ad and pairing it with funny, frustrating, or frightening vacation mishaps, with the most popular one raking in over 37 million views.

@bben9450 Appreciating those views😮‍💨 #jet2holidays #fyp #travel #galway #ireland

Latching onto anything remotely viral in a desperate attempt to win back young supporters, the White House created their own version. Trump's approval rating took the biggest nosedive—20%—at the six-month mark among voters aged 18-29.

The White House's Jet2 holiday video was captioned:

"When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation."

"Nothing beats it!"

You can see the White House post here:

Jess Glynne spoke out in an Instagram story, saying:

"This honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity and spreading positivity—never about division or hate."

The voice actress used in the ad, Zoe Lister, also expressed her disgust at being used by or associated with the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Lister told the BBC she would "never condone my voiceover being used" to promote "Trump and his abhorrent policies."

The voice actor added:

"The Jet2 meme has spread a lot of joy and humour around the world but the White House video shows that Trump has neither."

When one of their lame previous attempts to join in on a viral moment drew backlash, the White House posted:

"Nowhere in the constitution does it say we can't post banger memes"

All jokes about the Trump administration caring about the constitution aside, people took issue with whoever runs the White House X account...

...thinking their memes were "banger."









Their ham-fisted attempt to ride the Jet2 holiday viral moment also drew widespread backlash.









@WhiteHouse/X









@WhiteHouse/X









Many called it out as just another distraction from Trump’s entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein.









Jet2 was tagged, but has yet to officially respond to the controversy.

TikTok's "Jet2 Holiday" soundbite is from a 2024 commercial, though the airline has been using Glynne’s song in advertisements for years.

The sound has become one of this summer’s biggest TikTok trends, having been used in nearly 2 million videos.

Although none quite as lame as the Trump administration's, which earned more than one response of just:

Cringe, indeed. Better luck next time.