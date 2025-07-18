Fans Are Obsessed With How Harrison Ford Texts After Screenshots Of Congrats Texts To 'Shrinking' Cast Go Viral

Emmy nominations are in, and it looks like Apple TV swept the floor this year, first with nomations for The Studio, in part starring Martin Scorsese, and now for Shrinking, co-created by Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence.
Shrinking follows Segel's character, Jimmy, who works as a therapist and develops a series of inappropriate relationships while trying to go above and beyond for his clients. The show is emotional, thought-provoking, and indeed funny, and the Emmy nod is not surprising.
But it received more than one nomination. Harrison Ford and costar Michael Urie both received their first-ever Emmy nominations, both for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Their costar, Jessica Williams, also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Williams shared the news on Instagram and wrote a touching tribute to her fellow cast and crew:
"Wow. Our crew rules. Our cast is amazing. Our writers are everything."
"There is no Gaby without everyone else. We all depend on each other."
"CONGRATULATIONS to our family and team! And thank you so so much."
"I am honored and overjoyed. Thrilled beyond belief. What a gift it is to be able to do this job. Thank you, thank you, thank you. D**N!!!
"GUESS I'M THAT SILLY GIRL! !!!
Fans were touched by Williams' thoughts on the nomination, but they were distracted by the totally wholesome text message sent by Harrison Ford to Williams, congratulating his favorite "silly girl" on the team.
Fans gushed about the text message:
Michael Urie also posted on Instagram, also sharing a totally wholesome text from Ford.
Fans were similarly touched by Urie and Harrison's interaction.
The screenshots of Ford's texts also made their way over to Twitter (X), and fans were touched and amused by his kindness and text messaging skills.
It's amazing to see new up-and-coming stars recognized for their hard work, but there's also something so special about seeing a long-time powerhouse of an actor being recognized in a new way with their friends by their side.
Ford complimenting his costars and rooting for Urie is such a class act.