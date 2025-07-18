Skip to content

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Are Obsessed With How Harrison Ford Texts After Screenshots Of Congrats Texts To 'Shrinking' Cast Go Viral

Michael Urie; Jessica Williams; Christa Miller; Jason Segel; Harrison Ford; Lukita Maxwell; Ted McGinley; Luke Tennie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans were delighted by the Shrinking actor's sweet congratulatory text messages he sent to his fellow castmates Michael Urie and Jessica Williams upon their Emmy nominations.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Emmy nominations are in, and it looks like Apple TV swept the floor this year, first with nomations for The Studio, in part starring Martin Scorsese, and now for Shrinking, co-created by Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence.

Shrinking follows Segel's character, Jimmy, who works as a therapist and develops a series of inappropriate relationships while trying to go above and beyond for his clients. The show is emotional, thought-provoking, and indeed funny, and the Emmy nod is not surprising.

But it received more than one nomination. Harrison Ford and costar Michael Urie both received their first-ever Emmy nominations, both for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Their costar, Jessica Williams, also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Williams shared the news on Instagram and wrote a touching tribute to her fellow cast and crew:

"Wow. Our crew rules. Our cast is amazing. Our writers are everything."
"There is no Gaby without everyone else. We all depend on each other."
"CONGRATULATIONS to our family and team! And thank you so so much."
"I am honored and overjoyed. Thrilled beyond belief. What a gift it is to be able to do this job. Thank you, thank you, thank you. D**N!!!
"GUESS I'M THAT SILLY GIRL! !!!

You can see the post here:

Fans were touched by Williams' thoughts on the nomination, but they were distracted by the totally wholesome text message sent by Harrison Ford to Williams, congratulating his favorite "silly girl" on the team.

  @msjwilly/Instagram

Fans gushed about the text message:

 

  @msjwilly/Instagram

 

  @msjwilly/Instagram

 

  @msjwilly/Instagram

 

  @msjwilly/Instagram

 

Michael Urie also posted on Instagram, also sharing a totally wholesome text from Ford.

Fans were similarly touched by Urie and Harrison's interaction.

  @michaelurielikesit/Instagram

 

  @michaelurielikesit/Instagram

 

  @michaelurielikesit/Instagram

 

  @michaelurielikesit/Instagram

 

  @michaelurielikesit/Instagram

 

The screenshots of Ford's texts also made their way over to Twitter (X), and fans were touched and amused by his kindness and text messaging skills.

 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 


 
 

It's amazing to see new up-and-coming stars recognized for their hard work, but there's also something so special about seeing a long-time powerhouse of an actor being recognized in a new way with their friends by their side.

Ford complimenting his costars and rooting for Urie is such a class act.

Latest News

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Celebrities

Chris Martin Accidentally Caught Tech CEO Having Affair With HR Chief On Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam—And Whoops!

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Screenshots of Cory Booker and Chuck Grassley
Political News

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Donald Trump, Meania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell
Political News

Trump Mocked For Bizarre Denial After Wall St. Journal Reports On His Creepy Birthday Note To Epstein

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Nancy Pelosi
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi Exposes The Sad Truth Behind Why Republican Leaders Won't Cross Trump

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with SiriusXM's Zerlina Maxwell that Republicans won't cross President Donald Trump out of fear their families will be "threatened" or attacked just as her husband, Paul, was three years ago.

Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple's residence in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco, California in October 2022. He was seriously injured and underwent surgery for a fractured skull; his doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Person who removed their wedding ring
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Divorced People Reveal What Really Ended Their Marriage Of Over A Decade

When it comes to long-term relationships and marriages, generally it seems like the longer the relationship lasts, the more of a "sure thing" it seems to be. If a couple has already been together this long, surely they can work through anything!

But there are some offenses that are far too big to overcome, and much less obvious to anyone on the outside looking in, the little things can hugely and hurtfully add up over the years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Christian artist Morgan Weistling publicly denounced Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for theft and misuse of his intellectual property—his copyrighted painting A Prayer for a New Life—after DHS retitled his artwork and used it without his permission or knowledge for a White nationalist propaganda post.

The federal department posted Weistling's painting on their official social media accounts, captioned:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
@_maycontain/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

TikToker @_maycontain received mixed responses after having a flight attendant make an announcement about his severe nut allergy to his fellow airline passengers; the video has received more than 6 million views.

The video shows a moment between the TikToker—identified as content creator Dan Kelly—and an easyJet flight attendant as he explains his allergy and requests a nut-free announcement on a flight from Pisa to London Gatwick.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less