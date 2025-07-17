People Are Loving Martin Scorsese’s Emotional Reaction To Receiving His First Acting Emmy Nomination

Skip to content

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

Francesca Scorsese shared a screenshot on Instagram of her dad's emotional reaction to being nominated for the Apple TV series The Studio, in which he played himself.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 17, 2025
Martin Scorsese is a household name for a reason. He's been a multifaceted actor, an Oscar-winning director, and a multi-Emmy-winner for his directing and production.

But for the first time ever, Martin Scorsese has been nominated for his acting chops in Apple TV's The Studio, in which he played himself, for this year's Emmy awards.

Scorsese's daughter, Francesca Scorsese, caught the special moment in a photo while she watched her dad process the news that he had finally been Emmy-nominated, at the age of 82, for his acting.

They were on FaceTime, and Francesca later shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot from the FaceTime of her father covering his face with his hands.

Francesca's little preview window can be seen in the upper right corner, with her clearly delighted by his reaction.

  @francesca.scorsese/Instagram

Scorsese was nominated this year for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category, alongside Jon Bernthal, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, Bryan Cranston, and Dave Franco.

The Studio was co-created by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg and is a deeply satirical comedy series, and Scorsese was featured as himself rather than as a character in this particular show.

Fans were mutually delighted by the news of Scorsese's nomination.


 


 


 


 
 


 

Some were also super touched by his reaction to the news.

While Scorsese has achieved a lot in his life, his previous Emmy nominations have been for his involvement in other people's projects. To finally be recognized for his acting was a special kind of achievement, and they were touched by how touched he was by the recognition.


 


 


 


 


 


 

It's never too late to go after your dreams, but it's also never too late to receive recognition. Through hard work and commitment, Scorsese has finally received a point of recognition he was long awaiting.

Scorsese is in excellent company for consideration for the best Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, but let's hope he finally gets to go home with that very special award.

