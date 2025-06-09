Skip to content

French Open Winner Coco Gauff Just Revealed How Small The Replica Trophy She Gets To Keep Actually Is

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Groff surprised his The Matrix Resurrections costar by jumping up on his chair and caressing him during his Just In Time performance at the Tony Awards on Sunday—and Reeves' reaction had fans hollering.

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Groff and Reeves are colleagues—they starred in The Matrix Resurrections together in 2021, so they go back a bit. And if Groff's Tony's performance was any indication, they've grown quite fond of each other.

Because while singing a tune from the musical Just In Time, he spontaneously jumped all over Reeves, in a manner of speaking.

Groff was nominated for a Tony for his performance in the Just In Time, a jukebox musical about the life of singer Bobby Darin. During his number, he suddenly sprang up onto the armrests of Reeves' seat.

With his face basically at the level of Groff's crotch, Reeves immediately looked hilariously shocked—which only intensified when Groff reached down and fondled his face.

The crowd could be heard erupting into laughter. Reeves also laughed—though his was more bewildered, given the circumstances.

Reeves did recover his faculties enough to give us a bit of a throwback to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, flashing the heavy metal "devil horns" gesture as Groff rocked out above him.

This being the internet, Reeves' reaction pretty much instantly became a new meme.







Sadly, he and Reeves' magnetic relationship wasn't enough to win Groff the Tony, which he lost to Darren Criss for Maybe Happy Ending. But with Reeves' help, he's definitely the winner in our hearts.

