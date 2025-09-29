Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Rips Trump For Sharing Bonkers AI Video Promoting Far-Right 'MedBed' Conspiracy

Keanu Reeves And His Girlfriend Speak Out After Rumor Spreads That They Secretly Got Married

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

After a rumor spread that the actor secretly wed his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant, in a private ceremony, both Reeves and Grant spoke out to dispel the rumors as fake.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 29, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
The Matrix's Keanu Reeves has been a beloved actor for years, and his privacy and life outside of Hollywood only serve to add to the allure. This, of course, includes his romantic relationships.

Dating for the past six years, with work relations and friendship in the years before that, Reeves and his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant, have kept the public curious about the status of their relationship beyond "dating."

Recently, a rumor circulated online, claiming that Reeves and Grant had quietly tied the knot.

An alleged insider claimed:

"It was so peaceful and full of love. It felt natural and real, like something that truly reflected who they are as a couple."
"Alexandra looked elegant in a simple gown, while Keanu, known for his humble and gentle nature, was said to be emotional when he saw her walk down the aisle."

But like many rumors that spread online, there was really no news, as both celebrities have confirmed.

In addition to Reeves' publicist confirming to E! News that, "[The rumor] is not true. They are not married," Grant created an Instagram post that had everyone in their feels.

In response to the rumors, Grant shared an incredible photograph from Roden Crater of the ascending stairs and the skylight above. At the base of the stairs, Grant and Reeves are pictured holding hands and kissing, though in everyday clothes.

Grant wrote in the caption:

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!"
"(Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)"
"We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries."
"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!"

You can see the Instagram post here:

Fans of the pair reassured Grant that they were a wonderful embodiment of love, no matter the state of their relationship.

Though it would undoubtedly be lovely to see Reeves and Grant marry, there's something so endearingly sweet and wholesome about the fact that they've held true to the relationship they want to have.

Marriage isn't for everyone. If Reeves and Grant marry, it should be on their terms, in their own time, and as subtly, elegantly, or over-the-top virally as they want it to be.

