Ryan Lizza Reveals The Super NSFW 'Poem' His Ex Olivia Nuzzi Received From RFK Jr.—And Yiiiikes

The White House under Democratic President John F. Kennedy was nicknamed Camelot and the Kennedy political dynasty has been called American royalty.
Now one family member, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has something in common with real royalty.
Back in 1993, United Kingdom tabloids shared the transcript of a 1989 phone call between affair partners, then Prince Charles and his longtime mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.
The now King Charles III had been married to Princess Diana for eight years by 1989. His longtime mistress, the now Queen Camilla, was in her 16th year of marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. Charles and Di would divorce in 1996, the year after Camilla and Andrew divorced after 22 years together.
The transcript came to be known as Tampongate due to Charles' idea of romantic banter with his mistress.
Prince Charles said:
"Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!"
His mistress Camilla responded:
"What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers."
Britain's future king replied:
"Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down."
It was universally received as weird, gross, and the most disturbing phone sex to be made public.
Now RFK Jr. may take the crown from Charles—pun intended—for the cringiest, grossest message to an affair partner.
RFK Jr. wrote disgraced political reporter Olivia Nuzzi an outrageously raunchy "poem" which revealed the sick sexual fantasies he had during their secret affair. The communications are emerging at the center of an explosive court battle involving Nuzzi's ex-fiancé and fellow reporter, Ryan Lizza.
— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 11:26 PM
In 2024, antivaxxer conspiracy theorist RFK Jr. was running for President and was in his 10th year of marriage to actor Cheryl Hines. New York magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi was covering the 2024 election and was engaged to then CNN political advisor and Politico's Chief Washington Correspondent Ryan Lizza.
In September of 2024, Nuzzi—known for cozying up to top Republicans for better access—was placed on leave by New York magazine after disclosing an affair she had with RFK Jr. while covering his campaign. Both Ryan Lizza and New York magazine parted ways with Nuzzi in the aftermath.
Last week, Nuzzi shared an excerpt from her new memoir that targeted her former fiancé. In response, Lizza shared a love poem RFK Jr. allegedly sent to Nuzzi during their affair.
It's...
RFK Jr. allegedly wrote to Nuzzi via text:
"Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest. Drink from me Love."
The missive continued with a portion that gave many who read it sexual assault vibes.
"I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I’ll hold your nose as you look up at me to encourage you to swallow. ‘Dont spill a drop’."
RFK Jr. sent Olivia Nuzzi a “love” poem where he actually threatens to rape her and all of the Republican Congress turn away from their duty to impeach him. If you read the article, make sure you have your adult eyes in. This is NSFW and indeed not safe for a Sunday.
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 12:21 PM
I just read RFK Jr's "poem" and I immediately called the cops.
The married presidential candidate's poem ended with:
"I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love.
To say people were creeped out is a gross understatement.
After having the misfortune of reading RFK Jr’s “poem” to Olivia Nuzzi, the text that I just received “I will bring a harvest salad next week” landed differently.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 3:04 PM
Oh no I read the RFK jr blow job poem and I'm not okay.
All I can say is if that’s a real poem from RFK Junior, he’s an even worse writer than Nuzzi or Lizza. This whole thing offends me on a talent level more than anything else.
— Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 1:03 AM
RFK Jr.'s third wife, actor Hines, didn't come out unscathed...
Cheryl was with RFK Jr when he decided to have his wife's body secretly dug up and removed from the family plot to an unmarked grave in the middle of the night, without telling her kids or family what he was doing. She's heard his bear story and laughed.She is just as big of a creep as he is.
— RFK Brain Worm Jr. (@planetofdinosaurs.bsky.social) November 10, 2025 at 10:30 AM
...nor did Nuzzi.
Woman who supports fascist politics admires a withered ballsack of a fascist creep. Publishes a memoir where she ADMITS OF HER OWN FREE WILL she was banging the dude and...I'm sorry, but yes, shame is absolutely the appropriate response here. And we're all shaming RFK Jr. too because EWWWW
— Ben Howard (@bchoward.bsky.social) November 23, 2025 at 7:55 AM
Some people tried to save others.
— SE Gyges (@segyges.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 4:18 AM
🧵Trigger warning! In the next post is the "poem" RFK Jr sent to Olivia Nuzzi. It's so GROSS!!!!
Lizza also claimed one of RFK Jr.'s poems to Nuzzi taught him about the sexual act of "felching."
Suddenly Charles' tampon musings seem decidedly less creepy.
Cheryl Hines has called the affair claims by Olivia Nuzzi, the poem, and a potential pregnancy she also claimed happened "laughable if it wasn't so hurtful." Hines called Nuzzi a "f**king liar."