Skip to content

JD Vance Slammed After Baselessly Claiming Woman Killed By ICE In Minneapolis Was A 'Deranged Leftist'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
@ms_d_math/TikTok

Two middle school teachers shared a viral video on TikTok about all the things that were normal for Millennials in middle school that would make their students "go crazy," including Scantron tests and physical textbooks you had to bring home every night.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

We all know, in theory, that the times are changing, and with each new generation of students there will be changes in educational curriculum, approach, and learning tools.

But just like how hard it can be to do the math to figure out how long ago we graduated from high school, it can be really hard to swallow the fact that school looks so incredibly different for students now than it did for Millennials and Gen-Xers.

TikToker @ms_d_math sat down with one of her colleagues, who is also a Millennial math teacher at the middle school where they work, to reflect on how different their students' school experience looks than when they were students themselves.

TikToker @ms_d_math introduced their project as:

"This is a list of things that were normal when we were in middle school but would completely make you guys [Gen Z and Gen Alpha] crash out."

Her colleague added:

"Spiral!"

The pair shared a few items that were not all that surprising, given technological advancement and the demands that arose because of the pandemic.

For example, students are now given the opportunity to rent out a laptop or tablet at the beginning of the school year and only need to return it at the end of the year, unlike the class-sized set of laptops Millennials had to share and return at the end of the class period in which they were needed, or the setup of desktop computers in a designated computer lab. Because of laptop and tablet availability, computer labs are no longer needed.

However, a less expected change is that most students don't have textbooks anymore. All of their educational materials are available online, often including novels that they might read for their English classes.

Most of their homework is done online, as well, so they don't have to worry about forgetting the textbook they need at school, and they can also check their answers online, instead of Millennials hoping they got the right answer or checking their answers in the back of their textbooks.

A few very Millennial-coded items have mostly disappeared from the classroom, as well, including Scantron tests and Little Blue Books for tests, the ELMO (Electric Light Machine Organization) projector we used to take notes from, and the large tube television on a rolling cart that promised a relaxed day in the classroom.

You can watch the video here:

@ms_d_math

Things that were normal to us in middle school… #middleschoolteacher #early2000s #fyp #teachersoftiktok

Fellow TikTokers were shocked by the items that aren't used in the classroom anymore.

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

@ms_d_math/TikTok

The response was so extensive, the pair of teachers got together again to share more.

They first confirmed some of the things their students didn't use anymore, like physical textbooks, the Scantron, and the ELMO, because of the use of their laptops.

Their students also do not have to participate in summer school anymore if they fall behind in their studies or are unsuccessful in a class, they don't have to change clothes for gym class, and they can complete their SATs and ACTs online instead of in person and on paper.

You can watch the second video here:

@ms_d_math

Replying to @Sophie Ann For everyone that saw our last video, we hope this answered some of your questions! #middleschooltoday #middleschoolteacher #teachersoftiktok #fyp #educationtoday

It's mind-boggling to think about how much the education system has changed, mostly because of the extreme importance that teachers placed on these educational tools while Millennials were going to school.

Latest News

Screenshot from @princessfunnygirl's TikTok video; Goodwill storefront
Trending

'AI Slop' Christmas Gifts That Fooled Customers Are Already Popping Up At Thrift Stores—And Oof

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Showing Off His Cringey Impression Of A Trans Weightlifter

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
Trending

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
LGBTQ

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

More from Trending

Mehmet Oz
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), raised eyebrows over his bizarre and surprisingly permissive defense of new guidelines for alcohol consumption, saying "it does allow people an excuse to bond and socialize, and there’s probably nothing healthier than having a good time with friends in a safe way."

Oz spoke as the Trump administration on Wednesday released updated dietary guidelines for Americans, emphasizing whole and minimally processed foods, reduced consumption of refined carbohydrates, and what officials described as a “war” on added sugars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bowen Yang
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

Bowen Yang, who's well-known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his role in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, stepped off of the SNL stage for the last time, mid-season, after being a writer and performer for the past eight seasons.

During his final skit, Yang starred opposite Ariana Grande, with the couple playing a married couple. Grande was waiting for Bowen to come from after his final shift before retiring from working at an airport.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

When the Williams family burst onto the scene in the tennis world as juniors, an inordinate amount of discourse focused on Venus and Serena's appearance. The Williams sisters weren't the first Black people—men or women—to play tennis at an international level, but they quickly achieved heights that set them on the path to legendary status.

The heightened attention brought with it a lot of racist and colorist comments about their hair, their skin, and their bodies—especially Serena's more muscular and curvy body.

Keep ReadingShow less