Photo of JPMorgan's New NYC Office Layout Gets Instantly Roasted For Its Dystopian Vibes—And The Memes Are On Point

Millennial Mom Floored After Noticing Hilariously Cruel 'Fun Fact' On IHOP Kids' Menu

Screenshots from TikTok about IHOP kids menu
@britnixh91/TikTok

Mom and TikToker @britnixh91 was excited to see a tutorial on how to make the Millennial "S" on IHOP's kid's menu—and then she noticed the "fun fact" listed alongside it.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 28, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Just because something's true doesn't mean you have to say it out loud!

A mom on TikTok is feeling downright trolled—by an IHOP kid's menu. And so is every Millennial and Gen Xer who watched her TikTok about it.

TikToker @britnixh91 was thrilled when she took her child to IHOP and noticed the kid's menu had a tutorial on how to draw that weird "S," aka the "Cool S" or "Millennial S" that we were all obsessed with back in the day.

Passing down cultural knowledge to the next generation, hooray! Hooray! Except for the devastating "fun fact" that was included along with it.

@britnixh91

#thelate1900s #millenials #ihop #breakfastvibes #fyp

Under the "Millennial S" tutorial was written:

"Fun fact: The S Thing was really popular in the late 1900s!”

Excuse you, IHOP?!

Now listen, it's not like this is inaccurate. Gen X and Millennials WERE born in "the late 1900s," technically.

And it's great that IHOP is informing the children of the cultural touchstones like the "Cool S," which originated in ultra-cool stuff like 1970s New York City graffiti and the paintings of Jean Michel Basquiat, and is now so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page.

Thank you, IHOP, for exposing the children to the classics. HOWEVER.

Until very recently nobody would have EVER said "the 1900s" unless they meant the days when most people still got around in horse-drawn carriages and whatnot.

The Titanic sank in "the 1900s." World War I was in "the 1900s." We all tacitly agreed on this for ages until recently—and indoctrinating today's children to think it's normal to do otherwise is just mean!

Several people in the comments were convinced of what seems like a pretty obvious explanation here.

As a TikTok user named Queenie put it:

"I know a older gen z was behind this I just can’t prove it"

EXACTLY. Those pesky Gen Zers have been mocking Millennials and Gen Xers on social media for years now. But putting this in writing? For our impressionable children? This is an escalation!

And on TikTok, it had everyone over the age of 30 or so feeling approximately a million years old.

Other comments shared anecdotes about being asked by children if they were born in the 1900s and seeing 1980s and 1990s costumes presented as hilariously retro at Spirit Halloween this year.

Another mom reported that her son was so excited to find a "really old coin" on the ground—a penny from 1981. God help us.

Be that as it may, as a company founded way back in 1958, the leadership of IHOP surely knew EXACTLY what they were doing with this "late 1900s" thing. On behalf of Millennials and Gen Xers everywhere, this is war, IHOP Inc.!

More from News

Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump To IQ Test On National Television After Trump's Latest Cognitive Test Brag

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited President Donald Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."

Trump criticized Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez in rambling remarks he made to reporters aboard Air Force One about how he would "love to" run in the next election—a clear violation of constitutional norms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elijah Wood surprises a pair of Lord of the Rings fans mid-vow at their real-life Hobbiton wedding.
@hobbitontours/TikTok

Elijah Wood Crashes LOTR Wedding!

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is known for many roles: Frodo Baggins, Patrick from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and now, apparently, “wholesome wedding crasher.”

On the official Hobbiton website, the venue sells itself as pure Middle-earth magic:

Keep ReadingShow less
Keke Jones, known as @keketherealmrsjones on TikTok, shared the viral video capturing the moment she realized her husband’s affection had faded — a heartbreaking clip that’s now sparked millions of views and a revival of the “bird theory” trend.
@keketherealmrsjones/TikTok

Marriage Over: Woman's Heartbreaking TikTok

Every few months, a TikToker’s heartbreak storytime takes over the internet. This month, it’s @keketherealmrsjones, aka Keke Jones, whose viral video captured the exact moment she realized her marriage was over—and maybe, unintentionally, proved “bird theory” right.

The video, which racked up over 31 million views in one day, shows Keke trying to get her husband, Brandon’s, attention during what should’ve been a romantic vacation. She smiles, gestures, and even raises her drink to the beat of the cruise ship tunes, but his face? Ice cold.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela Bassett
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Angela Bassett Revives 'Black Panther' Character For Vogue World 2025—And Marvel Fans Are Losing It

Actor Angela Bassett had Marvel fans freaking out after she made a surprise appearance strutting down the runway at the fourth annual Vogue World: Hollywood fashion event in the original outfit worn by her character Queen Ramonda from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The purple gown, designed by celebrated costume designer Ruth E. Carter, is the same one Bassett wore for a scene in which her character delivers a speech before the United Nations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Leaked Memo Lays Out Republican Effort To Elect Trump For A Third Term

Podcaster Brian Allen, who tweets using the handle @allenanalysis, shared a memo that argues for "reconsidering presidential term limits" so President Donald Trump can receive a third term, citing "unfinished business" and "continuity" as reasons why.

The memo, from the Third Term Project, is for a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event that was held on February 20, 2025, just one month after Trump took office again.

Keep ReadingShow less