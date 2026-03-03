Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

@kendallybrown, a TikTok user and military wife, went viral after she published a TikTok video in which she let President Donald Trump's supporters know how much she "hates" them after Trump ordered an attack on various sites in Iran on Saturday morning.
Trump said that the U.S. military was "knocking the crap out of Iran" but the "big wave" of attacks is still yet to come, and has not ruled out putting boots on the ground, saying the war is progressing "way ahead of schedule."
Kendall posted an expletive-laden rant online condemning the president's supporters for launching the U.S. into another war in the Middle East, a move that places the life of her husband and "soulmate"—an active duty U.S. military member—in danger.
She said:
"If you voted for this, I want you to know that I f**king hate you. I mean that: I f**king hate you and that's not just me speaking out of fear or sadness as the spouse of an active duty service member although I am profoundly sad and incredibly f**king terrified right now."
"But I mean it when I say that if you voted for this s**t, I f**king hate you. And if you know me in real life and you're shocked because you're watching this and you're thinking to yourself, 'Well, I voted for this and I know Kendall and I know that she couldn't possibly hate me! She knows me!'—I want you to know it goes for you too."
"In fact, not only does it go for you too, I hate you twice as much as the strangers who voted for this. And you are f**king delusional if you think you get to look me in my eyes and tell me that you f**king care about me while actively cheering on the man who made it very f**king clear from the very beginning that he would send my husband, my soulmate, to die in a foreign country."
"This is monstrous. Monstrous. They struck a school building. More than 50 little girls are dead this morning because of the man you installed in the most powerful office in the world. That's on you and I don't know how you're going to live with yourself with that knowledge, probably an unhealthy dose of delusional and a lack of empathy for anyone else on this planet."
"But I can say that I don't have to live with you. I don't have to have you in my life. I don't have to have f**king monsters in my life. At this point, if you're still supporting this administration, you're a f**king monster."
She concluded:
"You are a monster, you are irredeemable trash, and I frankly do not care. The one thing I will say: I apologize to my mother for any shocked and upset calls she gets from people in my home town about this video but I'm not f**king sorry for making it because I want you to know."
"I want you to know how deeply my hatred for you runs right now for this s**t. F**k you."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
@kendallybrown
I have never been more serious about any video in my life. If you supported this, I *hate* you. He made it very clear what his intentions were all along. You just either didn’t listen….or didn’t care. And for that? I hate you.
Her anger resonated with many.
We're guessing that the news from Iran has tons of people across the country cutting off friends and family members as we speak.