Wife Of Active Duty U.S. Military Member Goes Viral For Her Furious Reaction To Trump's Attacks On Iran

Storrie opened the show with a moment of genuine gratitude:

“I really did not know if this would ever happen to me. And, you know, when I got the call that I was gonna be on ‘SNL,’ I honestly cried… I am just so, so thankful for everything that this job gives me the chance to do.”

The actor, who broke out internationally as Ilya Rozanov in the Canadian sports-romance series Heated Rivalry, reminded viewers just how improbable his rise has been.

For the role, adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series, Storrie learned Russian and built a convincing accent to portray a brooding hockey star entangled in a love affair with his Canadian rival, played by Hudson Williams.

He joked that real Olympic players might disagree with how convincing he looked:

“You know, like in two weeks, I had to learn how to play Russian and look like I knew how to play hockey. And then I’m watching the Olympics, and I see these amazing players, and I’m like, ‘I don’t think I pulled it off…’”

Enter Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes, fresh off defeating Canada for gold at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Jack, who famously lost his front teeth after taking a stick to the mouth from Canada’s Sam Bennett before scoring the overtime winner, didn’t miss the chance to needle the host.

He teased Storrie’s hockey résumé:

“Thanks. But we've been so busy playing, we haven't had time to see your show yet.”

Quinn Hughes kept the bit going, asking, “It’s about hockey, right?” I mean, sure, it’s about hockey—for approximately 16 seconds of the pilot episode, generously speaking.

“Kind of,” Storrie said, stretching the definition and all of our imaginations.

That exchange set up the night’s real twist: the women’s team entering to steal the moment entirely.

Hilary Knight and Megan Keller walked out to thunderous applause, fresh off their own gold-medal victory over Canada. Knight tied the game in the final two minutes; Keller sealed the 2–1 overtime win. For Knight, 36, it marked her second gold medal and fifth and final Olympics, cementing her as the most decorated player in U.S. women’s hockey history.

Knight delivered the night’s first burn:

“It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the guys, too.”

Keller, who ranks first among American skaters—men or women—in Olympic career goals (15) and points (33), didn’t let the moment pass quietly.

Keller added with a smile:

“Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine.”

Storrie, who shepherded the multi-cameo moment with ease, took a second to acknowledge what the crossover actually meant.

He reflected on the significance of the moment:

"You know, my show speaks to people who are not always represented in hockey. So this is really great, to have actual hockey legends here tonight. I mean, both of your teams just won the gold."

“Thanks. The last time the men did that was 46 years ago,” Quinn Hughes said. Jack Hughes’ overtime goal sealed the 2026 victory over Canada, marking Team USA’s first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980.

But Knight noted:

"And the last time we did that was two whole Olympics ago.”

Team USA’s women previously defeated Canada in PyeongChang in 2018 before earning silver in Beijing in 2022. Not to mention, as one hockey fan noted on X (formerly Twitter), Keller made it to SNL after playing for the Boston Fleet in Canada earlier that same day.

Jack wasn’t about to let Knight have the final word.

"Nice burn. But these gold medals aren't just for us. They're for all hockey fans. Yours, too.”

“Oh. So can I try one on?” Storrie asked, met with an immediate chorus of “No” from all sides.

You can view the gold-winning monologue below:

The timing made the cameo feel less like a coincidence and more like a statement.

In the days leading up to the episode, President Donald Trump joked during a call with the men’s team about inviting the women to the State of the Union as well. The remark was widely criticized as dismissive of the women’s victory and came amid separate scheduling decisions, as the women later declined an invitation to attend, citing logistics.

Knight later addressed the remark publicly:

“I thought it was sort of a distasteful joke, and unfortunately, that is overshadowing a lot of the success, the success of just women at the Olympics carrying for Team USA and having amazing gold medal feats.”

The men’s team, including Quinn and Jack Hughes, attended both the White House celebration and the State of the Union address.

Social media quickly lit up, with viewers praising Knight and Keller for stealing the monologue and calling the exchange one of the sharpest moments of the night.

Later in the episode, Storrie reunited with Williams in a sketch that sent the studio audience into a frenzy. Rather than lean into Heated Rivalry’s romantic tension, the pair pivoted hard into wholesome bromance, playing overly enthusiastic friends at a bachelor party, ice-skating at Rockefeller Center.

You can watch the reunion below:

Williams’ cameo may have sparked the loudest screams, but the episode ultimately belonged to Storrie. Between the Olympic victory lap, the political undercurrent, and a reunion that sent fans into orbit, his SNL debut balanced cultural moment and character-driven charm with surprising ease.

Hockey may have been the running joke, but by the end of the night, Storrie proved he can absolutely skate on his own.