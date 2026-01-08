Skip to content

Tech Companies Spark Backlash After Adding Nicotine Pouch Vending Machines As Office 'Perk'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Mom Sparks Backlash After Ranting That Childfree People Are 'Practically On Vacation 24/7'

Screenshots from @danni_ek, @baldandbougiegem, and @carefreemaroon1's TikTok videos
@danni_ek/TikTok; @baldandbougiegem/TikTok; @carefreemaroon1/TikTok

Mom and TikToker Danielle Ekwerekwu is getting pushback after explaining why people without kids are "on vacation 24/7" in a controversial hot take.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 08, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There has been a lot of buzz around relationships between married women, mothers, and single women lately, and specifically how single women are treated. Now fuel is being added to the fire in how single women are portrayed, specifically that they must be on vacation full-time.

That's because mom and TikToker Danielle Ekwerekwu really thought she was onto something when she pointed out that childfree people not only have more free time than parents do, but that they are essentially on vacation full-time while parents are making sacrifices.

Perhaps Ekwerekwu was trying to be helpful, trying to inspire people to enjoy their lives without dependents needing them while they can, but her phrasing was questionable, arguing that childfree people are blind to how easy they have it.

While Ekwerekwu eventually deleted her TikTok video after pushback, it was later shared on YouTube, along with several responses:

- YouTube youtu.be

Ekwereku's take was not received well on TikTok, and not only did her comments section fill with comments either arguing with her, criticizing her, or mocking her with all of their "free time," but dozens of videos were created, stitching the most hot-button moments from her video with their responses.

TikToker @baldandbougiegem responded, pointing out specifically that it was problematic how parents often put themselves on this pedestal of being busy, raising kids, and leading sacrificial lives that put their children first.

In reality, though, parents chose this life, and when they sound as bitter and tired as TikToker @danni_ek did about the whole thing, some onlookers cannot help but wonder if she chose the wrong life for herself.

You can watch TikToker @baldandbougiegem's video here.

Fellow TikTokers agreed with @baldandbougiegem, seeing the original video as questionable at best.

@baldandbougiegem/TikTok

@baldandbougiegem/TikTok

@baldandbougiegem/TikTok

TikToker @carefreemaroon1 largely agreed with these sentiments but also perfectly pointed out that just because a person may not have children does not inherently make their lives easy.

She uses herself as an example, pointing out that she's had her problems and struggles in life that she's had to face, that she's done the best that she can with what's available to her, and while that might be without children, that didn't make what she had done any less difficult or valuable.

You can watch TikToker @carefreemaroon1's TikTok video here:

@carefreemaroon1

🎥@Danielle Ek 😳 I don’t understand why childless ppls lives aren’t respected fr, I WISH this was a cake walk but it’s still LIFE. I opted out of kids bc I didn’t want it to get any harder than it already is 💯 #childfree #childfreebychoice #childfreetiktok #childfreemillennial #fyp #foryoupage #parent #nokids #childless

Finally, TikToker @meredithmlynch agreed with the notes given by the previous two TikTokers, but she added two important notes about entitlement and rage bait.

One key issue she saw with how @danni_ek lensed her argument was the fact that there are people out there who want to be parents who either cannot get pregnant or who cannot afford other methods like therapies or adoption or even larger homes to accommodate foster children, so there are absolutely people out there who would gladly trade their "free time" for the "burden" and "stress" of raising children.

She also called @danni_ek out, while smiling knowingly, for the possibility of all of this being rage bait the entire time. This is a hot button topic for sure, and it's sure to draw attention, clicks, and views, and it will increase her follower count, whether or not they are the type of followers she actually wants to have on her platform with her.

Fellow TikTokers wholeheartedly agreed with @carefreemaroon1 and shared their own struggles.

@carefreemaroon1/TikTok

@carefreemaroon1/TikTok

@carefreemaroon1/TikTok

@carefreemaroon1/TikTok

You can watch TikToker @meredithmlynch's TikTok video here:

@meredithmlynch

#greenscreen @Danielle Ek I get some of your point but I think this was a lil strange

Fellow TikTokers shared heartbreaking stories with @meredithmlynch about wishing they could have children.

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

Some also pointed out the lack of "vacation time" they were getting as childfree adults.

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

@meredithmlynch/TikTok

At the end of the day, some people naturally have a little bit easier life than others, they'll experience more smooth-sailing days than others might, and they might have some privilege points that other people don't get to cash in. However, that does not make their life a permanent vacation or 100 percent stress-free.

It's time to stop shaming people for having children or not having children, for having an "easier time" by not raising dependents, and for occasionally complaining about how tired and stressed they are, even though they "signed up for this life." Every kind of life is going to have its good days and its tough days, and the best thing any of us can do is show each other a little bit of understanding and a little bit of grace.

Latest News

Angie “Pumps” Sullivan (left) and Jennifer Welch (right), the hosts of the podcast 'I've Had It'
LGBTQ

Lesbian Has Podcast Hosts Cracking Up After Thanking 'Stupid' MAGA Alpha Males For Hilarious Reason

Screenshots from @ms_d_math's TikTok video
Trending

Teachers Share The Things That Were Normal For Millennials That Would Have Their Students 'Crashing Out'

Mehmet Oz
Political News

Dr. Oz Raises Eyebrows Over His Bizarre Defense Of New Guidelines For Alcohol Consumption

Bowen Yang
Celebrities

Bowen Yang Gets Candid About Why He Decided To Leave 'SNL' After His Sudden Exit

More from Trending

Kyle Rittenhouse
Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse Blasted Over Sociopathic Post Following ICE Shooting In Minneapolis

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse sparked outrage after he offered to travel to Minnesota following ICE's fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed Good “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them.” But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pushed back against this narrative considering witnesses described seeing Good in the vehicle trying to flee officers when she was shot.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO's 'SMART Brick'
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams
Bryan Bedder/Athlos/Getty Images

Serena Williams' Husband Just Stepped In To Defend Her From Accusations That She's Lightening Her Skin

When the Williams family burst onto the scene in the tennis world as juniors, an inordinate amount of discourse focused on Venus and Serena's appearance. The Williams sisters weren't the first Black people—men or women—to play tennis at an international level, but they quickly achieved heights that set them on the path to legendary status.

The heightened attention brought with it a lot of racist and colorist comments about their hair, their skin, and their bodies—especially Serena's more muscular and curvy body.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Roasted After Berating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer For Making Him Look 'Heavy'

On Tuesday as MAGA Republican President Donald Trump addressed House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, he gave a special shout out to one of the press photographers present.

Trump pointed out New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning Doug Mills.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tony Dokoupil; Marco Rubio
CBS; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

'CBS Evening News' Ripped After New Anchor Tony Dokoupil Offers Fawning 'Salute' To Marco Rubio

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil closed out its broadcast on Tuesday with a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that has angered viewers already critical of the news organization's diirection under Bari Weiss, its editorial leader.

In October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News.

Keep ReadingShow less