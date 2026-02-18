Fans Upset After 'America's Next Top Model' Favorite J. Alexander Reveals Tyra Banks Didn't Visit Him After His Stroke In 2022

Tyra Banks wanted to share her side of the story and do some big reveals in the Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, but if she was hoping the docuseries would improve her image to the public, she was sadly mistaken.

Past model contestants have already gone public about their time on the show, but now, people from behind the scenes, like one of the show's photographers and judges, Nigel Barker, the creative director, Jay Manuel, and judge and runway coach Miss J. Alexander, have all come forward with their experiences, and the history might be darker than we ever expected.

J. Alexander, who was lovingly called "Miss J" during the show, was one of the most beloved judges as well as runway coaches during the first ten years of the show, and after he left the show, he essentially disappeared from the public eye.

Miss J stepped back into the limelight to speak about his time on America's Next Top Model, but what was really shocking to viewers was what has happened since and what it said about Tyra Banks.

In 2022, Alexander had a stroke that left him unable to move or to speak. He said his friends Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker both visited him in the hospital and cried with him about his condition.

When asked if Tyra Banks reached out, Alexander only offered a smile and said:

"No, not yet."

"She just sent me a text that she wants to come visit... But, um, no, not yet."

The text was sent in 2022, and it's now 2026.

Fortunately, Miss J has a positive outlook about his recovery.

"I miss being the Queen of the Runway, the catwalks, of course."

"I'm the person who taught models how to walk."

"I taught models how to walk, and now I can't walk."

"Well, not yet. Not yet."

"I'm determined to walk."

"I'm sure you're gonna see me again."

"I'm sure. It's not over for me yet."

You can catch the moment here:

Viewers were disgusted that Banks did not visit someone who was supposed to be her friend.

Those who are up-to-date on the ANTM lore know that Miss J was invited to join the show from the beginning because of Banks. The pair had already been friends for years after working together on multiple projects, and it was her vouching for him at the time that landed him on the show.

Alexander was on the show from 2003's pilot through 2012, six years before the show's finale, when he, Nigel Barker, and Jay Manuel were each let go, much to the fanbase's dismay.

It's also worth noting that Miss J did not reach out to Banks himself for a visit; rather, she texted him and offered to come see him, and then did not keep her promise.

























Fans also loudly rooted for Miss J's recovery.













We're glad Miss J's real friends showed up for him. And it doesn't sound as if fans have much patience left for celebrities behaving badly.