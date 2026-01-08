Skip to content

People Break Down Which Careers Are A Total Relationship Turn-Off

'CBS Evening News' Ripped After New Anchor Tony Dokoupil Offers Fawning 'Salute' To Marco Rubio

Screenshot of Tony Dokoupil; Marco Rubio
CBS; Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil closed out its broadcast on Tuesday with a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio—and viewers are crying foul.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 08, 2026
CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil closed out its broadcast on Tuesday with a cringey tribute to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that has angered viewers already critical of the news organization's diirection under Bari Weiss, its editorial leader.

In October, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison unveiled a deal—reportedly valued at $150 million—to purchase Weiss’ contrarian outlet The Free Press, while also installing her as the top editorial leader at CBS News.

The move fueled speculation among media analysts that Ellison was attempting to bolster the network’s credibility with President Donald Trump and the broader MAGA base.

That new direction was very much on display as Dokoupil closed out his first week as anchor of CBS Evening News under Weiss with a broadcast from Miami as part of Dokoupil’s “Live From America Tour."

Dokoupil, who spent part of his childhood in Miami, also sat for a companion interview with CBS Miami and became emotional when asked why the city holds such personal significance for him. After reflecting on his connection to Miami, Dokoupil closed the segment with a tribute to Rubio, a Miami native.

He highlighted Rubio’s wide-ranging roles, noting his position as the face of U.S. foreign policy as well as what he described as “an impressive résumé" before the program aired AI-generated memes portraying Rubio in a series of exaggerated roles, including prime minister of Greenland, head of Hilton Hotels, and the Michelin Man.

He said:

"Only in America, the many lives and many jobs of Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants and former Florida senator, he is now the face of U.S. foreign policy and President Donald Trump's point man on Venezuela."
"As Secretary of State, interim national security adviser and National Archivist and USAID chief, whatever you think of his politics, you’ve got to admit it’s an impressive resume.”
"Now AI memes have added to that portfolio, casting Secretary Rubio as the new governor of Minnesota, the new shah of Iran, the new prime minister of Greenland, the new manager of Manchester United, the head of Hilton Hotels and the highest of high honors of all, the new Michelin Man."
“These memes may not add up to much, but to Rubio’s hometown fans, which are many here in Miami, it is a sign of how Florida — once a political punchline — has become a leader on the world stage. Marco Rubio, we salute you. You’re the ultimate Florida man.”

You can see the tribute in the video below.

Many swiftly criticized the segment.





The propaganda is just beginning.

